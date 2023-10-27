Well, That Was Unexpected: Palestinians Score UK Sex Workers Union Endorsement

Libs of TikTok Finds Yet Another School Canceling Halloween For 'Inclusivity'
Coucy
Coucy  |  5:30 PM on October 27, 2023

The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians seems to be forcing everyone to choose a side these days. No matter where you turn on Twitter you'll find some person or group taking a public stand on the who they align with, which can lead to some... shall we say odd bedfellows. And it's hard to think of an odder bedfellow for the Palestinian cause than a British union that represents prostitutes.

Maybe it's not fair to say that the Sex Workers' Union only represents prostitutes. According to their Wikipedia entry the union (which is organized under the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union) represents 'full-time sex workers, strippers, webcam models, and pornographic actors' so they've got a pretty broad portfolio of represented vocations!

Any guesses on how men or women in those vocations are treated in Palestine or anywhere else in the Muslim world? 

That was our thought as well.

Clearly the world had been waiting in a hushed anticipation for them to chime on this issue, yes.

Maybe that's why The Onion isn't funny anymore, their competition from real life for the supply of abject absurdity got to be too much.

We're several counties over from parody at this point, Ben.

Yeah, we're thinking the dues paying members of the Sex Workers Union and their representatives as Union heads may not be conversant in the finer points of Sharia Law.

Just a bizarre confluence of interests here, and one that we wish we could say was definitely going to be the most absurd stance taken on the Israel-Palestinian issue. But there's always tomorrow, and if there's one thing we've learned tomorrow can always bring yet more absurdity... and horror.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ENGLAND ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PROSTITUTION

