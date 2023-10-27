Well, That Was Unexpected: Palestinians Score UK Sex Workers Union Endorsement

The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians seems to be forcing everyone to choose a side these days. No matter where you turn on Twitter you'll find some person or group taking a public stand on the who they align with, which can lead to some... shall we say odd bedfellows. And it's hard to think of an odder bedfellow for the Palestinian cause than a British union that represents prostitutes.

Our statement of solidarity with Palestine: pic.twitter.com/3ax9LcQODE — Sex Workers’ Union (formerly USW) (@swunion_uk) October 26, 2023

Maybe it's not fair to say that the Sex Workers' Union only represents prostitutes. According to their Wikipedia entry the union (which is organized under the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union) represents 'full-time sex workers, strippers, webcam models, and pornographic actors' so they've got a pretty broad portfolio of represented vocations!

Any guesses on how men or women in those vocations are treated in Palestine or anywhere else in the Muslim world?

Again, I can confidently say that these are the dumbest people on earth. The antisemitism runs so deep here that sex workers would ignore the fact that their entire profession would get them killed in any version of Palestine (under Hamas or someone else). https://t.co/AyvezhHwpV — Dr. Logan Levkoff (@LoganLevkoff) October 27, 2023

That was our thought as well.

“You know who we haven’t heard from? The Sex Workers’ Union.” - everyone https://t.co/7X5WbEhyUh — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) October 27, 2023

Clearly the world had been waiting in a hushed anticipation for them to chime on this issue, yes.

Our whole society, once you get to the upper-middle class and above, is 1990s Saturday Night Live.



Now, "Whores for Islam" is a REAL thing - this is the national "union" - and not a skit. https://t.co/7nhcSNGya0 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 27, 2023

Maybe that's why The Onion isn't funny anymore, their competition from real life for the supply of abject absurdity got to be too much.

We're several counties over from parody at this point, Ben.

Solidarity with the terrorists who would behead every member of your trade union.



This is how stupid everything has become. https://t.co/59yMvyEv6L — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 27, 2023

Yeah, we're thinking the dues paying members of the Sex Workers Union and their representatives as Union heads may not be conversant in the finer points of Sharia Law.

Just a bizarre confluence of interests here, and one that we wish we could say was definitely going to be the most absurd stance taken on the Israel-Palestinian issue. But there's always tomorrow, and if there's one thing we've learned tomorrow can always bring yet more absurdity... and horror.

