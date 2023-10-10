Hot take: Fictional characters can’t consent because they don't have 'agency'
Jennifer Rubin Says Biden's remarks on Hamas today were an example of amazing...
TikTok clown says colonizers in the dis-United States are going to be next
'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind
'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red
Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants
Huh? Nancy Mace dons a very 'eye catching' shirt and claims it is...
'What about it?' Colorado State Rep. asked if he'd condemn massacre by Hamas
BREAKING: George Santos indicted on 23 counts while Twitter discusses two tiered justice...
You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck...
Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out...
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'
WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel
Turkish president wonders if US aircraft carrier will 'carry out very serious massacres'

'You are trash.' The Onion's faceplant on Israel joke once again proves how the left ruins EVERYTHING

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:15 PM on October 10, 2023
Meme

A once great institution of irreverent humor, The Onion has lost much of its charm in recent years. As liberals lost the last shred of humor, their satirical instincts fell off a cliff!

Advertisement

All activism all the time.

The Babylon Bee is clever and funny, however.

Recommended

Hot take: Fictional characters can’t consent because they don't have 'agency'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's not that political humor is the problem.

Exactly. Satire must say something forbidden but true. This is just cringe.

Advertisement

One can only hope.

Activism isn't funny.

The left can't seem to grasp that.

They think biting political jabs are edgy and cool and that somehow equals funny but it only equals eye-rolling cringe.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT THE ONION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot take: Fictional characters can’t consent because they don't have 'agency'
Amy Curtis
'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red
justmindy
Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants
Brett T.
TikTok clown says colonizers in the dis-United States are going to be next
Brett T.
Huh? Nancy Mace dons a very 'eye catching' shirt and claims it is her 'Scarlet Letter'
justmindy
'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hot take: Fictional characters can’t consent because they don't have 'agency' Amy Curtis
Advertisement