'You are trash.' The Onion's faceplant on Israel joke once again proves how the left ruins EVERYTHING

A once great institution of irreverent humor, The Onion has lost much of its charm in recent years. As liberals lost the last shred of humor, their satirical instincts fell off a cliff!

Netanyahu: ‘I Don't Know About You, But The Timing Of This Tragic Attack On Israelis Could Not Have Come At A Better Time For Me' https://t.co/pkRR5fBG0o — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 10, 2023

All activism all the time.

I’m not offended by jokes, so don’t care much about this article, except to point out that The Onion would never make light of another minority group’s horrific tragedy, bc they would fear repercussions. But they know Jews won’t go Charlie Hebdo on their offices, so it’s fair… https://t.co/7ZceIhavby — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) October 11, 2023

So-called humor website or Harvard law professor? There's about a pubic hair's space between them. https://t.co/klYfhxL6bt — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) October 11, 2023

This piece is a new low in a series of impressive lows for this publication. https://t.co/keUaNSX1zz — Nick Dixon (@nickdixoncomic) October 11, 2023

The Babylon Bee is clever and funny, however.

The Babylon Bee broke The Onion. https://t.co/6E6dWGBnTl — Richard - Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) October 11, 2023

Not only is this not funny, but it's the reverse of reality. Netanyahu branded himself as Mr. Security and has now presided over the single greatest mass Jewish death since the Holocaust. Israeli publics do not forgive that. https://t.co/DLcpIMxxR3 — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 11, 2023

I know it's not funny anymore, but The Onion's basic grasp of politics is also just garbage these days https://t.co/7y8M0wCGtp — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 10, 2023

You are trash https://t.co/8ACKiIPRkK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 11, 2023

The Onion is pro-Hamas now https://t.co/9xXs0k5PA3 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 11, 2023

It's not that political humor is the problem.

I’ve got no problem with dark humor, but this isn’t even funny. I mean that practically, not morally. It’s legitimately not funny.



Who is writing this stuff? https://t.co/4gOAkZowPS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 11, 2023

Exactly. Satire must say something forbidden but true. This is just cringe.

You gotta love that it took days and multiple writers to come up with something neither funny nor transgressive https://t.co/IBCFJgXvKD — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 10, 2023

I have a little satire experience, and I think there might be something about all the leftist who screech about microaggressions and preferred pronouns can so easily overlook rape and murder or even cheer it on. https://t.co/iUoLkgjK8u — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 10, 2023

This could not be in worse taste. The insensitivity is stunning. Absolutely stunning. https://t.co/ZI18WXgSTH — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) October 11, 2023

I thought satire was supposed to be funny, not downplay ongoing genocide against Jews https://t.co/tWHsUZMiG5 — Zachary Chin (@ZacharyAChin) October 11, 2023

One can only hope.

Someone at the Onion is getting fired. — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) October 11, 2023

Activism isn't funny.

The left can't seem to grasp that.

They think biting political jabs are edgy and cool and that somehow equals funny but it only equals eye-rolling cringe.

