Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation

As our own justmindy wrote yesterday Ryan Fournier, executive director of Radical Alerts and founder of Students for Trump among other titles, tweeted out a bombshell report based on his own investigation that claimed that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had worn an FBI wire while working in the Trump White House. Fournier at the time said that he had 'received confirmation from multiple members of Congress and Confidential Informants that this is true'... so that's some scary stuff!

Unless it wasn't true at all, which seems to be the case by Fournier's own admission this morning.

Yesterday I put up a tweet alleging that Mark Meadows wore a wire in the White House during the last stretch.



I’ve spoke with some of my sources again, and now it seems that information was wrong and incorrect. In fact, two of them retracted their statements on the matter… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

It's a long tweet so here's the full text:

Yesterday I put up a tweet alleging that Mark Meadows wore a wire in the White House during the last stretch. I’ve spoke with some of my sources again, and now it seems that information was wrong and incorrect. In fact, two of them retracted their statements on the matter entirely. I apologize for putting something out without it not being 100% accurate. That’s on me and I’ll do better next time. I also apologize to Congressman Meadows, and his staff for having to field questions on the issue. There seems to be some dark forces behind the scenes trying to get Meadows, and to me that is very problematic, especially when it seems like it’s being sent through the grapevines by some of our own.

Fournier went on to name the original source of his claims:

Former Rep. Mark Walker is the original source of these claims. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

This being, we assume, former North Carolina Representative Mark Walker. Fournier did not clarify who the 'current members of congress' he had received confirmation of his claims from are, but perhaps he'll let us know at a later date? We'd expect to hear from Mark Walker on this issue at some point, as he is currently running to reclaim his old seat in North Carolina's 6th Congressional District and if he's been bandying about false information to political operatives... that seems bad, electorally speaking.

Many people are very interested to get the names of the other elected officials, former and currently serving, who fed Fournier this 'tip'.

Who are the two current ELECTED OFFICIALS? — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) October 27, 2023

Thank you.



Who are the TWO CURRENT MEMBERS OF CONGRESS who told you (apparently)?



The voters deserve to know. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) October 27, 2023

Name the others! Either you lied or your sources did. Put it on record for all to see. Do you have the guts? — TRM MAGA "Listless Vessel" (@TRM81611) October 27, 2023

"I’ve spoke with some of my SOURCES again, and now it seems that information was wrong and incorrect. In fact, two of them retracted their statements on the matter"



sources is plural and sounds like it is more than two.



Why only name one? — Kosher adjacent Dennis🏴‍☠️🦜 (@Buzzsaws1990) October 27, 2023

This all seems fair enough based on the information on this that Fournier has provided so far...

A former member of Congress, and then it was reiterated by two current Members. Stories are changing and it’s not lining up with what was originally said.



So I believe it to be false and entirely fabricated by someone. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

But given his willingness to name the original source of the accusation against Meadow's he may later be forthcoming with more information on who was behind this story originally. We'll see.

***

