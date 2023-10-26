Updated! Many People Are Saying ... Allegedly Mark Meadows Wore a FBI Wire While Working for Donald Trump

Well, this is certainly concerning. Allegedly, and we need to repeat allegedly, Mark Meadows was wired up and interacting with Donald Trump. This information is via Ryan Fournier, activist and Founder of 'Students for Trump'.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Allegedly Mark Meadows worked for the FBI as an informant and wore a wire to record all conversations with President Trump, while he was the Chief of Staff to him.



This is not only unconstitutional, but it’s criminal. This is the government we live with. It’s up to us… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 26, 2023

According to Ryan's reporting, Meadows was wired by the FBI while serving as Chief of Staff to President Trump. Those are very explosive charges.

I’ve received confirmation from multiple members of Congress and Confidential Informants that this is true. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 26, 2023

Not only have I received calls from current members of Congress, I received calls from media, who know that I know about this information. I’ve received calls from former members of Congress, who have also explained the same thing to me.



This is worse than Watergate. This is… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 26, 2023

Ryan explains the confirmation of his reporting here.

Did those FBI folks listening in have proper clearance for what was discussed? Why has new speaker not brought Wray in for questioning? Funding should be cut today....abolish the entire agency — ROBOT_RONNY (@JTRM79) October 26, 2023

It raises many questions, if true.

So exactly who granted clearance to FBI agents to hear classified information from the wiretap? Who ended up with the recordings and who were they leaked to? It’s not like a judge can grant top secret clearance — GrimsMemes (@GrimsMemes) October 26, 2023

No it isn’t. Nothing will come of this except no conservative will ever work with meadows again. — not important enough to impeach (@MarkMazman) October 26, 2023

Pretty sure Meadows foray in politics is over no matter how you slice it.

If this is going to be the destruction of the FBI then GOOD!! It's well past time. They have been rogue for far too long. Same with the CIA.

I thank Trump's presence for showing us all this rot in our Gov. He has to take the hits so we get to know. The hits he's taking may end… — Darci (@Time4Divorce) October 26, 2023

Is this going to end up being a case of mutual destruction?

YUGE SCOOP!



FBI gonna get FOIA'd into the stone age. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 26, 2023

Nothing will ever happen to the FBI. They will keep spying on President Trump, United States Congress will keep funding it every year in their spending bills/budget and we as voters including Precinct Committeemen will continue to allow this to happen again and again! — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) October 26, 2023

The discouragement is understandable. It seems the conservatives have had very few wins lately.

I’m sure Trump didn’t say anything incriminating while being recorded so it’s probably no biggie — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 26, 2023

Speaking of mutual destruction ...

Sidney Powell was suspicious of him in December 2020. We went to a speech she gave in Frisco, (Dallas suburb). She said at the time that Mark Meadows was ‘up to something’, & controlled access to Trump. — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 26, 2023

Advertisement

Interesting anecdote and another example of women's intuition and it being accurate, if true.

The FBI needs to be brought before the new Johnson led House tomorrow morning and explain. If they cannot all funding should cease immediately. — Daniel Harris - Ballot Harvester 2024 (@DanielLHarrisUS) October 26, 2023

The new Speaker has the right to dig into it. Stay tuned!

NEW statement from Mark Meadows longtime spokesman Ben Williamson: “This crap is ridiculous it’s straight out of the twilight zone”@DailyCaller https://t.co/tya78yirRI — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 26, 2023

Mark Meadows spokesman strongly denies this charge. Again, stay tuned for further updates!

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



















