Updated! Many People Are Saying ... Allegedly Mark Meadows Wore a FBI Wire While Working for Donald Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, this is certainly concerning. Allegedly, and we need to repeat allegedly, Mark Meadows was wired up and interacting with Donald Trump. This information is via Ryan Fournier, activist and Founder of 'Students for Trump'.

According to Ryan's reporting, Meadows was wired by the FBI while serving as Chief of Staff to President Trump. Those are very explosive charges.

Ryan explains the confirmation of his reporting here.

It raises many questions, if true.

Pretty sure Meadows foray in politics is over no matter how you slice it.

Is this going to end up being a case of mutual destruction?

The discouragement is understandable. It seems the conservatives have had very few wins lately.

Speaking of mutual destruction ...

Interesting anecdote and another example of women's intuition and it being accurate, if true.

The new Speaker has the right to dig into it. Stay tuned!

Mark Meadows spokesman strongly denies this charge. Again, stay tuned for further updates!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






