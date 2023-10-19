ANOTHER Democratic Governor is Heading To Israel for a Photo-Op

California Governor Gavin Newsom, having fixed all of the problems that have plagued The Golden State for some time, has now decided to move on take part in the hottest new pasttime amongst blue state governors: going to Israel to offer his and California's 'support'.

I’m on my way to Israel.



I’ll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 19, 2023

What does Newsom have to offer the people of Israel by way of support? Probably about the same thing that New York Governor Kathy Hochul had to offer when she touched down in Tel Aviv yesterday... not much. But it sure makes for a good photo op!

Newsom's Presidential ambitions are basically a matter of public record at this point, he's signaled in most every way possible that he's looking to run in 2028 (or in 2024 if the opportunity should present itself). Why not go and do some war tourism to burnish his 'foreign policy' credentials while the iron's hot, right?

Imagine your family gets slaughtered by marauding terrorists and then you have to meet the villain from a Batman movie — Daniel (@growing_daniel) October 19, 2023

Nobody wants you tho — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful (@ItsGoneAwry) October 19, 2023

FFS if you want a photo-op in a war zone you don’t need to spend taxpayer money to fly out of state. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 19, 2023

There is literally zero reason for you to waste taxpayers money on this photo op.



Stop using up resources in Israel that can best be used defending themselves, you tool. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) October 19, 2023

Less than zero, it's likely counter-productive for both Israel and California for Newsom to be off mugging for the camera in Israel rather than trying to get his own state in order.

Oh yeah, things are going great in Cali, why not head out for a bit right Gavin?

@RonDeSantis has already flown 2 planes home from of Floridians stuck in Israel. What have you done?

Asking for a state. #GreasyGavin — Kim v. Newsom: Trophy Wife! 🥰 (@1TrophyWife1) October 19, 2023

Once again Republicans do while Democrats posture. It's more difficult to actually do something than just be seen as doing something, after all.

Will you bring any stranded Americans back with you, or are you leaving that up to @RonDeSantis and @CoryMillsFL?https://t.co/6vuAFbfPxd — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 19, 2023

Our money is on no, no Newsom will not be bringing anybody back with him.

Offering California's support? What does that mean, suggesting they ban gasoline vehicles and tax Hamas ? — alboalt (@albo_alt) October 19, 2023

Taxing and banning do seem to be what California Democrats are best at!

Democratic politicians could learn something from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about what actual helping people looks like. As usual though the governors of the big blue states only really seem interested in helping themselves and their ambitions and they'll never miss an opportunity to do it, no matter how mercenary.

