ANOTHER Democratic Governor is Heading To Israel for a Photo-Op

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

California Governor Gavin Newsom, having fixed all of the problems that have plagued The Golden State for some time, has now decided to move on take part in the hottest new pasttime amongst blue state governors: going to Israel to offer his and California's 'support'.

What does Newsom have to offer the people of Israel by way of support? Probably about the same thing that New York Governor Kathy Hochul had to offer when she touched down in Tel Aviv yesterday... not much. But it sure makes for a good photo op!

Newsom's Presidential ambitions are basically a matter of public record at this point, he's signaled in most every way possible that he's looking to run in 2028 (or in 2024 if the opportunity should present itself). Why not go and do some war tourism to burnish his 'foreign policy' credentials while the iron's hot, right?

Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH
Sam J.
Less than zero, it's likely counter-productive for both Israel and California for Newsom to be off mugging for the camera in Israel rather than trying to get his own state in order.

Oh yeah, things are going great in Cali, why not head out for a bit right Gavin?

Once again Republicans do while Democrats posture. It's more difficult to actually do something than just be seen as doing something, after all.

Our money is on no, no Newsom will not be bringing anybody back with him.

Taxing and banning do seem to be what California Democrats are best at!

Democratic politicians could learn something from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about what actual helping people looks like. As usual though the governors of the big blue states only really seem interested in helping themselves and their ambitions and they'll never miss an opportunity to do it, no matter how mercenary. 

***

Tags: CALIFORNIA ISRAEL NEWSOM

