Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:15 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

Israel is in the news everywhere these days for good reason; uncertainty and violence in the Middle East is never a good thing and can spiral out of control in the blink of an eye. It's a serious situation calling for serious action. Leaders from around the globe have been weighing in on every aspect of the situation, shuttling around to see each other and to try to get a handle on it all before everything goes sideways. Most of them have something to add to the discussions, something to contribute to help the people of Israel, be it by providing material aid, guidence, or to move endangered American citizens to safety.

For some, though, it's also an opportunity to try to get a quick photo op to show they're doing something, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul showed today.

But... why? What can be accomplished in Tel Aviv that couldn't just as easily be accomplished with a phone call to discuss the situation with somebody in Israel? Why would she need to be there?

Ahhhh yes, that's why. Hard to get pictures of yourself looking concerned with people who are under fire from the safety of your office in Albany. 

Not to say that these people haven't been through hell, but why does the Governor of The Empire State need to be there? What does she bring to the table that President Biden didn't already bring with his own visit? 

People have questions!

One of the many ways that Governor Hochul would be well served by taking a page from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's playbook.

Nice work if you can get it. Not that Israel is a pleasant vacation at the moment. Two days ago Secretary of State Antony Blinken found out how unpleasant it can be to visit a war zone when he was forced to shelter in a bunker along with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu when air raid sirens sounded during their meeting together. They only sheltered for 5 minutes but it was no doubt stressful. For Hochul though no risk is too great to get grab a quick photo-op apparently. 

Indeed. 

President Biden for all of his issues at least had a defensible reason to be in Israel; this is likely to be a long and complicated war and Israel will need to work closely with our government (as it is) to navigate it. But Hochul has no business going to Israel.

Next time please just use the phone, Kathy.

***

