Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?

Israel is in the news everywhere these days for good reason; uncertainty and violence in the Middle East is never a good thing and can spiral out of control in the blink of an eye. It's a serious situation calling for serious action. Leaders from around the globe have been weighing in on every aspect of the situation, shuttling around to see each other and to try to get a handle on it all before everything goes sideways. Most of them have something to add to the discussions, something to contribute to help the people of Israel, be it by providing material aid, guidence, or to move endangered American citizens to safety.

For some, though, it's also an opportunity to try to get a quick photo op to show they're doing something, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul showed today.

I’ve just touched down in Tel Aviv.



New York and Israel share a special bond, and I’m proud to be here to show our solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s abhorrent acts of terror. pic.twitter.com/X0Pb5XSOdP — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 18, 2023

But... why? What can be accomplished in Tel Aviv that couldn't just as easily be accomplished with a phone call to discuss the situation with somebody in Israel? Why would she need to be there?

Met with victims and families of hostages who experienced hell on earth in the community of Kfar Aza when Hamas attacked.



Our hearts break for them. We pray for the safe return of those who have been taken hostage and will continue to do whatever we can to support them. pic.twitter.com/kI28yjwR4e — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 18, 2023

Ahhhh yes, that's why. Hard to get pictures of yourself looking concerned with people who are under fire from the safety of your office in Albany.

Not to say that these people haven't been through hell, but why does the Governor of The Empire State need to be there? What does she bring to the table that President Biden didn't already bring with his own visit?

People have questions!

Couldn’t you have just made a phone call? — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫🐊 (@SamanthaPfaff) October 18, 2023

There is absolutely ZERO reason for you to be in Israel at this moment. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) October 18, 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis has now flown TWO flights of stranded Americans home for FREE. He's sent pallets of supplies to Israel. He has also enacted sanctions on Iran in Florida. Photo ops aside, what have you (gov of largest Jewish population in US) done??? Genuinely curious. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 18, 2023

One of the many ways that Governor Hochul would be well served by taking a page from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's playbook.

So, @GovKathyHochul, you're saying that you took a taxpayer-funded vacation 💸 to Israel when you could have made a Zoom call. 👍👌👏🤦‍♂️



From a taxpayer: Thanks again for putting #AmericaFirst or #NewYork when you have 10k issues to clean up and deal with in your state. 💩🧹 — 🦇eBlaine🎃👻 (@EBlainesWorld) October 18, 2023

Nice work if you can get it. Not that Israel is a pleasant vacation at the moment. Two days ago Secretary of State Antony Blinken found out how unpleasant it can be to visit a war zone when he was forced to shelter in a bunker along with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu when air raid sirens sounded during their meeting together. They only sheltered for 5 minutes but it was no doubt stressful. For Hochul though no risk is too great to get grab a quick photo-op apparently.

Whoo hoo! Your first photo op from Israel! We love to know that you are walking, standing, smiling, and toasting us well on our taxpayer dime! Keep up the pretty “work!” — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) October 18, 2023

You'll be just as irrelevant when you depart.



Hey New York, she just blew $100k of your money on war tourism. You might get some new Pals in your state as well. — Mermite (@Gavin150575) October 18, 2023

Ma’am you are governor of NY.



This pandering is pathetic. It’s bad enough you don’t do your own job here but to fly to Israel… for what?



NYS is facing a migrant crisis and we are bleeding money and will default in a few years. Absolute disgrace.



Don’t come back. — Hermit (@CatskillHermit) October 18, 2023

Indeed.

President Biden for all of his issues at least had a defensible reason to be in Israel; this is likely to be a long and complicated war and Israel will need to work closely with our government (as it is) to navigate it. But Hochul has no business going to Israel.

Next time please just use the phone, Kathy.

***

