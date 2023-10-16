Kevin McCarthy Throws His Support Behind Jim Jordan

Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ......
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:30 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

With the vote for the next Speaker of the House of Representatives looming large members of the Republican House caucus are rallying together to try to get Jim Jordan the votes needed to win. Earlier today Alabama Representative Mike Rogers threw his lot in with Jordan (as reported by our own Sam J.), and now former Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given his endorsement:

With many pressing issues both foreign and domestic on the table it's good to see House members looking to get this unpleasantness behind them and get back into regular order.

Not everyone is thrilled of course, 

None of which is surprising given the anger that some felt towards McCarthy and what they see as his inaction on their top legislative priorities that partly led to his removal as Speaker. 

The Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the House so every vote counts, and regardless of what you think of him having McCarthy give his imprimatur to Jim Jordan as Speaker may smooth over ruffled feathers on House members who had been loyal to him, so this will hopefully bode well for the Speaker election, which is expected to be held tomorrowOctober 17th. We'll see.

 

