Kevin McCarthy Throws His Support Behind Jim Jordan

With the vote for the next Speaker of the House of Representatives looming large members of the Republican House caucus are rallying together to try to get Jim Jordan the votes needed to win. Earlier today Alabama Representative Mike Rogers threw his lot in with Jordan (as reported by our own Sam J.), and now former Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given his endorsement:

It's one thing to get elected. It's another thing to govern.



It's time to get the House out of this tailspin, come together, and get America back on the right track.@Jim_Jordan can do it. pic.twitter.com/gTk23QB9NM — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 16, 2023

With many pressing issues both foreign and domestic on the table it's good to see House members looking to get this unpleasantness behind them and get back into regular order.

This actually impresses me. You would think McCarthy would hate this, but he is putting the party above himself. Kudos. #SpeakerOfTheHouse https://t.co/dGeY6bpkoB — Conservative Forum (@GOPga93) October 16, 2023

Jim Jordan would make an excellent speaker of the House. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) October 16, 2023

I hope you guys can sort out your differences — Reilumies (@reilumies) October 16, 2023

Thank you for putting ego and feelings aside to listen to what the people want/need. I know this has been a rough patch for you but it’s time to move forward. — Robin (@Robin50728043) October 16, 2023

Not everyone is thrilled of course,

Hard pass — Pattic Medio ⛑️ (@patty_medic) October 16, 2023

This making me second guess Jordan lol — RealLifeGandalf (@Mythrindiir) October 16, 2023

Hope Jim is Not another Re-branded Kevin — Elijah (@Elijahwasike) October 16, 2023

None of which is surprising given the anger that some felt towards McCarthy and what they see as his inaction on their top legislative priorities that partly led to his removal as Speaker.

The Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the House so every vote counts, and regardless of what you think of him having McCarthy give his imprimatur to Jim Jordan as Speaker may smooth over ruffled feathers on House members who had been loyal to him, so this will hopefully bode well for the Speaker election, which is expected to be held tomorrowOctober 17th. We'll see.

