NYU Student Bar Association president CONTINUES to 'Find Out' after 'Messing Around'

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:15 AM on October 11, 2023
Sarah D.

For a long time now liberals have enjoyed wielding their dominance of the levers of cultural power in the media, academia and business to inflict maximum pain on anyone who stepped outside of what they viewed as the acceptable lines of debate. From Gina Carano to Roseanne Barr to 'Papa John' Schnatter the left has attacked anyone who said anything they didn't like and attempted to destroy them. Now whether any of these peoples deserved this treatment is of course a matter of debate and we at Twitchy neither condone nor condemn the actions that led to these 'cancellations', but it's been hard to miss that the street has mostly been one-way, with liberals being allowed to make a quick statement of 'I'm so sorry, I'm learning' and be let off scot-free by the Culture Police.

But now things seem to be shifting and many have been caught flat footed. Let's look back to the case of Ryna Workman, who our own Brett T. wrote about yesterday. Ryna had a promising career ahead of her; she was a law student at NYU, president of the NYU Student Bar Association, and had a job offer in hand from the prestigious law firm Winston & Strawn. As noted by Brett Workman has been specifically disavowed by the Dean of NYU Law, and yesterday evening Winston & Strawn issued a statement on Twitter officially rescinding her offer of employment.

Ouch. While we're no fans of Cancel Culture as a concept it's high time that some on the left be forced to play by the rules that they themselves have set, if only for the sake of an even playing field to use their own parlance. 

She'd fit right in there, certainly. 

These are how these things always seem to work, claim that they're interested in fighting for the 'common man' while raking in the big bucks. But don't you dare call if hypocrisy! Heaven forfend!

As has become apparent over the last few days there are many organizations on the left who seem to be fine and dandy with Hamas and their actions, so one of them will likely swoop in to hire Workman and protect her from the outcome of her own words and actions. Maybe she can go work for BLM Chicago.

