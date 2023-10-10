BREAKING: George Santos indicted on 23 counts while Twitter discusses two tiered justice...
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 10, 2023
We've done a couple of posts about student organizations in U.S. universities releasing statements and holding protests in solidarity with the Palestinians. Every college and university in the nation (except maybe Hillsdale) probably has a similar group doing the same thing. College kids have been indoctrinated to hate America and all "colonizers" (whom we like to call "winners").

Ryna Workman, who uses they/them pronouns, thank you very much, is the president of NYU Law School's Student Bar Association and released a statement of her own. Sorry, their own.

"I will not condemn Palestinian resistance. Instead …

I condemn the violence of apartheid. I condemn the violence of settler colonialism. I condemn the violence of military occupation. 

They go on to list all the things they condemn: the U.S. military/industrial complex, the violence in removing historical context, and the violence in labeling oppressed people as "animals." We checked our archives and it was a two-week news cycle when President Donald Trump called the members of MS-13 "animals," with all the liars on the Left saying he was calling all Hispanic immigrants animals. Nancy Pelosi asked if Trump didn't recognize the "spark of divinity" in all of those murderous gang members. So, yeah, we're cool with calling them animals.

So she's cool with shooting up a music festival and killing grandmothers and babies, calling it "resistance"? There are memes going around saying "This is what decolonization looks like."

Words are violence. Silence is violence.

Black Lives Matter's Chicago chapter just sent out their support for Palestine.

We've done a lot of posts that concern us about the future of the law profession. This is what law schools are turning out.

We condemn the violence of they/them pronouns. We condemn the violence of the current university system.

"Resistance."

***

Update:

“This message was not from NYU School of Law as an institution and does not speak for the leadership of the Law School.  It certainly does not express my own views, because I condemn the killing of civilians and acts of terrorism as always reprehensible”

***

