NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'

We've done a couple of posts about student organizations in U.S. universities releasing statements and holding protests in solidarity with the Palestinians. Every college and university in the nation (except maybe Hillsdale) probably has a similar group doing the same thing. College kids have been indoctrinated to hate America and all "colonizers" (whom we like to call "winners").

Advertisement

Ryna Workman, who uses they/them pronouns, thank you very much, is the president of NYU Law School's Student Bar Association and released a statement of her own. Sorry, their own.

. @nyulaw Student Bar Association president, who identifies as “they/them,” just sent this out justifying the murder of innocents and backing Hamas’ fight for “freedom” on the official SBA listserv pic.twitter.com/sYuZ48mEhV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 10, 2023

"I will not condemn Palestinian resistance. Instead … I condemn the violence of apartheid. I condemn the violence of settler colonialism. I condemn the violence of military occupation.

They go on to list all the things they condemn: the U.S. military/industrial complex, the violence in removing historical context, and the violence in labeling oppressed people as "animals." We checked our archives and it was a two-week news cycle when President Donald Trump called the members of MS-13 "animals," with all the liars on the Left saying he was calling all Hispanic immigrants animals. Nancy Pelosi asked if Trump didn't recognize the "spark of divinity" in all of those murderous gang members. So, yeah, we're cool with calling them animals.

So she's cool with shooting up a music festival and killing grandmothers and babies, calling it "resistance"? There are memes going around saying "This is what decolonization looks like."

I hope at least one of her personalities learns from this — Sandbag (@BerryhillRl) October 10, 2023

"The violence of silence?" — Tinsleybach (@tinsleybach) October 10, 2023

Words are violence. Silence is violence.

So this is ok? — Brent Bodziak (@Brent9716) October 10, 2023

I never thought Id see the day where they are so many Jew haters INSIDE of America..they support the beheadings of babies, murdering entire families in their beds..this is where we are now — Lakerfanalways (@Lakerfanalways) October 10, 2023

Bet she is a BLM activist also ! — RSM (@slider_mann) October 10, 2023

Black Lives Matter's Chicago chapter just sent out their support for Palestine.

Scary what our education system is presently producing! — Steve Grimes (@gr33336678) October 10, 2023

All of their names need to be posted. Hopefully good law firms will not hire them. — CarAnNuva (@CNuvy9998) October 10, 2023

When she's an actual lawyer she will bounce from firm to firm because she won't be able to perform — Jennifer Oliver (@LizzyDevereux) October 10, 2023

We've done a lot of posts that concern us about the future of the law profession. This is what law schools are turning out.

Never hire NYU law students. Why would you purposefully let communists inside your company? — King Tired 3 (@KingLassitude3) October 10, 2023

We condemn the violence of they/them pronouns. We condemn the violence of the current university system.

Advertisement

"Resistance."

***

Update:

Dean of @nyulaw not keen on being affiliated with students championing murderers and rapists.



“This message was not from NYU School of Law as an institution and does not speak for the leadership of the Law School. It certainly does not express my own views, because I condemn… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 10, 2023

“This message was not from NYU School of Law as an institution and does not speak for the leadership of the Law School. It certainly does not express my own views, because I condemn the killing of civilians and acts of terrorism as always reprehensible”

***