Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video

Hamas continues to make a case that it's one of the vilest terrorist organizations in modern history as if that was up for debate to begin with.

BREAKING: A spokesperson for Hamas just said that they are going to start executing civilian hostages they took from Israel on live TV for every IDF airstrike that hits a civilian in Gaza, which happens as a result of Hamas using them as human shields.



These are the animals… pic.twitter.com/BbGb2mEOAr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

In the video clip an apparent representative of Hamas states:

From this moment on we announce that any targetting of innocent civilians without warning will be met, regretfully to say, by executing one of the hostages in our custody... and we will be forced to broadcast this execution.

We shouldn't expect anything to be coming from the White House regarding this threat today of course, because President Biden called a lid at around 11:55 this morning after a hard morning's work (as our own Sam J. wrote about earlier today.) This is just great because, as Greg Price points out, Americans are among the hostages currently being held by Hamas.

American citizens are among these hostages BTW.



So glad the president is taking the rest of the day off.https://t.co/QPN9os4ebv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

The barbarity of the terrorist's words is clear, and their attempts to smooth it over by adding words like 'regretfully' and 'we'll be forced to' don't help at all. Nobody believes that they regret a single thing about taking innocent lives.

Obviously, this is one of the reasons they took them as hostages. — Dragonfly (@dragonflytoo19) October 9, 2023

This is why they took women, elderly and children hostages in the 1st place. So they could use them for propaganda on the world stage in response to retaliation. They have been using innocent Palestinians for decades the same way. — Miss Robin 🎙 (@MissRobinAustin) October 9, 2023

That's why they took them. The IDF strikes are just an excuse for what they were going to do anyway. The least we can do is deny them the ability to televise it.

Carpet bomb Gaza. No internet, no TV, set off an EMP, disable everything electronic. — Cui Bono? (@Rmfire64) October 9, 2023

This is why they took the hostages. Cut off their ability to broadcast so the executions lose value. https://t.co/TfrWy0jgqf — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 9, 2023

GP Those hostages are already dead. Israel must not be deterred from protecting all Israelis (and probably all of us) by a savage, godless bunch of murderous criminals. https://t.co/XEt5HqYG0o — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 9, 2023

Hamas is threatening to execute Americans on live TV and @ChrisDJackson is like "yasss Biden throw more parties and take more days off!"



These people are derangedhttps://t.co/bhRVMSNy5S — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 9, 2023

God help those people whose lives are in the hands of Hamas terrorists, for their sake let's hope this is pure bluster. And if it isn't bluster let's hope that Israel roots out every last one of them.

