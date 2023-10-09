Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video

Coucy
Coucy  |  2:15 PM on October 09, 2023

Hamas continues to make a case that it's one of the vilest terrorist organizations in modern history as if that was up for debate to begin with.

In the video clip an apparent representative of Hamas states:

From this moment on we announce that any targetting of innocent civilians without warning will be met, regretfully to say, by executing one of the hostages in our custody... and we will be forced to broadcast this execution.

We shouldn't expect anything to be coming from the White House regarding this threat today of course, because President Biden called a lid at around 11:55 this morning after a hard morning's work (as our own Sam J. wrote about earlier today.) This is just great because, as Greg Price points out, Americans are among the hostages currently being held by Hamas.

The barbarity of the terrorist's words is clear, and their attempts to smooth it over by adding words like 'regretfully' and 'we'll be forced to' don't help at all. Nobody believes that they regret a single thing about taking innocent lives.

God help those people whose lives are in the hands of Hamas terrorists, for their sake let's hope this is pure bluster. And if it isn't bluster let's hope that Israel roots out every last one of them.

***

