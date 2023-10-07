That'll show 'em! Blinken called Palestine president and... spoke sternly to him

As the situation in Israel continues to roil world leaders are trying to find a way to deal with the whole situation in a way that will contain the violence before it escalates further. Today US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did his part, calling Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and... giving him a stern talking to apparently.

I spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas to discuss the terrorist attacks against Israel. I urged that all leaders in the region must condemn these appalling acts of terrorism. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 7, 2023

This coming after Abbas had earlier in the day notably not denounced the attacks on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, instead taking the opportunity of the attack to again denounce Israel.





Abbas stresses Palestinian right to self-defense amid condemnation of Hamas assault . Click to read ⬇️ https://t.co/DsOxMiN14Q — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) October 7, 2023

As the article notes Abbas:

gave directions to provide all that is necessary to bolster the resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people in facing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs.

It's not hard top guess what Abbas means by that, and it doesn't seem likely that it means that he's going to encourage the Palestinian civilians to cooperate with Israelie officials.

It's hard to miss that Blinken doesn't mention how Mahmoud Abass's side of the conversation went, so it isn't a stretch to assume that it did not go well. Regardless, no one seems to be interested in giving Antony Blinken the benefit of the doubt here.

Ok. Now you can resign. — Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) October 7, 2023

Many are pointing out the relatively recent news that the US unfroze 6 billion dollars in Iranian funds and suggesting that that money may have to helped aid in these attacks,.

Did you give them $6 billion as well? — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 7, 2023

Did he thank you for the funding? — Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) October 7, 2023

When you fund Iran, you fund terrorists. https://t.co/epROkWYOSQ — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) October 7, 2023

Others pointed out how we notably only have one side of this conversation.

What’d he say? Yes sir no problem. GTFOH, they’re cheering “death to America” 🤡 — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) October 7, 2023

The Secretary of State called terrorism customer service and was told to screw himself. https://t.co/n4j2HLCq5q — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 7, 2023

Bilnken for foreign policy with regards to terrorists. https://t.co/EjJje1eUJG pic.twitter.com/Tg1pLzRV01 — Claud B's Revenge (@b_clad) October 7, 2023

It's unclear what Antony Blinken's next step will be but we won't be surprised if a VERY sternly worded letter were in the near future, perhaps followed by an attempt to speak to Abbas's manager.

***

