Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying...
The Second Republican Debate Was a Dumpster Fire
John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails...
Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachme...
Just for fun ... a comprehensive roundup of the best memes from last...
How's THIS for a contradictory fact-check from the NY Times
Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co....
Because EFF those poor kids! Robert Reich comes out against school choice, steps...
Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS...
Reps. Comer & Jordan lay out Biden allegations at impeachment inquiry (as Dems...
Philly influencer known as 'Meatball' arrested, charged with six felonies after live strea...
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP...
Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of...
Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme...

A bunch of kids occupied Speaker McCarthy's office today ... but don't call it an insurrection

Coucy
Coucy  |  1:04 PM on September 28, 2023

A bunch of Gen Zers from some outfit called the Sunrise Movement have apparently decided the way to convince Kevin McCarthy to take them seriously is to bring some fancy printed signs to his office and stand around chanting. Or something.

Advertisement

The Sunrise Movement's bio describes them thusly:

...building a movement of young people to stop climate change & create millions of good jobs in the process #GreenNewDeal

You'll pardon us if we're somewhat doubtful that they've parked themselves in McCarthy's office foyer with any actual expectation that a meaningful conversation is going to happen here.

From their signs, they seem to be advocating both for a budget deal AND for 'Climate Action', and they would also like to know if Speaker McCarthy is ashamed we guess. Maybe this is a school field trip gone wrong, who knows?

Say ... it DOES look a bit insurrectiony now that you mention it. Seems like we keep having these things happen in McCarthy's office but somehow it doesn't get the attention some other uninvited guests to the Capitol complex got and continue to get... weird that.

Recommended

John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We can all agree that long-term strategic thinking is likely well outside of these kid's wheelhouse.

So many people seem to be noticing this, but we won't hold our breath for the national media to start looking into it.

Advertisement

It seems doubtful that this action will change Speaker McCarthy's mind on... anything, but that wasn't what this was about, was it? We'd never heard of this organization before today and now we have, and after all what's a little violation of the rule of law in the grand scheme when you have the opportunity to get some PR, right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: KEVIN MCCARTHY OCCUPY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)
Sam J.
Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi
Sam J.
Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachment
Doug P.
Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box
Sam J.
Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth
Sam J.
Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic) Sam J.
Advertisement