A bunch of kids occupied Speaker McCarthy's office today ... but don't call it an insurrection

A bunch of Gen Zers from some outfit called the Sunrise Movement have apparently decided the way to convince Kevin McCarthy to take them seriously is to bring some fancy printed signs to his office and stand around chanting. Or something.

RIGHT NOW: we’re in @SpeakerMcCarthy’s office, demanding him to avert a government shutdown and fund climate action we desperately need. pic.twitter.com/qVfZqZgRu0 — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) September 28, 2023

The Sunrise Movement's bio describes them thusly:

...building a movement of young people to stop climate change & create millions of good jobs in the process #GreenNewDeal

You'll pardon us if we're somewhat doubtful that they've parked themselves in McCarthy's office foyer with any actual expectation that a meaningful conversation is going to happen here.

From their signs, they seem to be advocating both for a budget deal AND for 'Climate Action', and they would also like to know if Speaker McCarthy is ashamed we guess. Maybe this is a school field trip gone wrong, who knows?

Why did they bring a clown? pic.twitter.com/zrXkUX2Dei — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 28, 2023

And you accomplish nothing but feelz. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) September 28, 2023

Looks a bit insurrectiony to me. — James DeRoest (@JamesDeroest) September 28, 2023

Say ... it DOES look a bit insurrectiony now that you mention it. Seems like we keep having these things happen in McCarthy's office but somehow it doesn't get the attention some other uninvited guests to the Capitol complex got and continue to get... weird that.

Everybody hates Gen Z.



Even Gen Z hates Gen Z. — Chaz / Chop (@ChasParker1) September 28, 2023

What we need is to re-open the asylums... — Gaby Zighelboim 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@GabyZighel) September 28, 2023

Grow up and get a job. pic.twitter.com/F86ZBZTNgh — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) September 28, 2023

You're begging your government to seize your future labor, block your ability to own property, and ultimately starve you. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) September 28, 2023

We can all agree that long-term strategic thinking is likely well outside of these kid's wheelhouse.

Sounds very insurrectiony… we should send you commies to jail for 20 years. — Theodore Groytsner (@groytsner) September 28, 2023

This looks very insurrectiony — Honda Accord E𝕏 (@Accordhonda2016) September 28, 2023

I was reliably informed by @SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer that occupying legislators' offices and preventing them from conducting official business is an insurrection and that no one is above the law. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) September 28, 2023

So many people seem to be noticing this, but we won't hold our breath for the national media to start looking into it.

It seems doubtful that this action will change Speaker McCarthy's mind on... anything, but that wasn't what this was about, was it? We'd never heard of this organization before today and now we have, and after all what's a little violation of the rule of law in the grand scheme when you have the opportunity to get some PR, right?

