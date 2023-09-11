Activists 'occupy' House Speaker's office ('is this an insurrection?')

Something that looks insurrection-y happened on Capitol Hill today when activists "occupied" the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy:

BREAKING: Activists are occupying @SpeakerMcCarthy’s office demanding a full 5 year reauthorization of PEPFAR, which some Rs are opposing. Background: https://t.co/nQVnCxPDE0 pic.twitter.com/wCZx4Z6wzu — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) September 11, 2023

From the Daily Mail:

A group of protesters stormed Kevin McCarthy's office on Capitol Hill on Monday, demanding he reauthorize PEPFAR, the HIV/AIDS relief program. 'McCarthy - pass PEPFAR now,' they shouted and chanted as they seated themselves on the floor. U.S. Capitol Police removed them from McCarthy's office in the Canon Office Building, which is across the street from his official speaker's office in the Capitol building.

While we await all the "threat to democracy" tweets from House Democrats, here are the activists in question getting taken away:

6 activists are being arrested by Capitol Police, lined up against the wall and handcuffed pic.twitter.com/qgWCCcgsM2 — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) September 11, 2023

There's only one question remaining:

Is this an insurrection? https://t.co/Ip4ZB3YHem — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 11, 2023

Right? And shouldn't they now go to jail for a long time?

Insurrection!!!! Applying the same standard they should be jailed as long as J6ers — Conservazoomer (@Conservazoomer) September 11, 2023

Looks like an insurrection to me.@SpeakerMcCarthy should recommend charges to the @TheJusticeDept and made them prove that the law is truly applied equally. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 11, 2023

Straight to the gulag. That’s the rule https://t.co/J4ha4IS5cB — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 11, 2023

Instead, they've probably already been released.

