WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY...
An Unsung Hero of 9/11: Remembering Rick Rescorla
WORST 9/11 take of the day goes to HuffPo Sr WH journo for...
New Mexico Governor Uses 'Public Health' to Suspend Second Amendment Rights
Biden skips 9/11 commemorations because the White House thinks it's 'old news', Steve...
Kamala Harris says border security is like the weather -- it's gonna fluctuate
Lefty a-hole pastor says if you don't grieve 1/6 as much as 9/11...
This Viral 'Mommy Blogger" Has a Dark Side
Feds LOSE! Tracy Beanz'es thread on Missouri v. Biden free speech case BOMBSHELL...
Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not...
NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiativ...
VILE Loudoun County atty. Buta Biberaj just can't DEAL with Youngkin pardoning dad...
Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by...
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth

Activists 'occupy' House Speaker's office ('is this an insurrection?')

Doug P.  |  12:42 PM on September 11, 2023
Are we the baddies meme

Something that looks insurrection-y happened on Capitol Hill today when activists "occupied" the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy:

From the Daily Mail:

A group of protesters stormed Kevin McCarthy's office on Capitol Hill on Monday, demanding he reauthorize PEPFAR, the HIV/AIDS relief program.

'McCarthy - pass PEPFAR now,' they shouted and chanted as they seated themselves on the floor. 

U.S. Capitol Police removed them from McCarthy's office in the Canon Office Building, which is across the street from his official speaker's office in the Capitol building.

While we await all the "threat to democracy" tweets from House Democrats, here are the activists in question getting taken away:

There's only one question remaining:

Right? And shouldn't they now go to jail for a long time?

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin

Instead, they've probably already been released.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin
WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... hint, they're NOT
Sam J.
WORST 9/11 take of the day goes to HuffPo Sr WH journo for self-owning Freudian slip in hate-filled tweet
Sam J.
Biden skips 9/11 commemorations because the White House thinks it's 'old news', Steve Doocy reports
Coucy
Feds LOSE! Tracy Beanz'es thread on Missouri v. Biden free speech case BOMBSHELL of a must-read thread
Sam J.
Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth Grateful Calvin