Mediaite's sob story about John Fetterman gets roundly mocked

When Mediaite wrote an article about PA Senator John Fetterman feeling hurt by everybody making fun of him they may have thought that it might lead to some moments of reflection from Fetterman's critics.

John Fetterman Tears Up In Emotional Speech About Bullying He’s Faced Due To Disabilityhttps://t.co/Qh2oWkHAmz — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 21, 2023

If so, boy were they wrong. Apparently people's memories are longer than five minutes and they can remember how Fetterman has behaved as recently as two days ago, and they can remember how in the run-up to Fetterman's election they were told that Fetterman was just dandy without a problem in the world.

What's his disability — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) September 21, 2023

I was assured by his doctor during his campaign he had no disabilities — Your Facebook Uncle is smarter than the experts (@rmdomeni) September 21, 2023

He literally tried to exchange dressing in a suit for passing a funding bill. — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) September 21, 2023

So he's disabled now? — Is Max Nordau in jail yet? (@IsMNordauInJail) September 21, 2023

His wife demanded "consequences" for a female journalist who told the truth about his condition when he and his campaign were blatantly lying to the public about it. You people are worse than OANN hosts. Just absolutely shameless embarrassments. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) September 21, 2023

Some people ... errr, Gators can remember even further back to other incidents in Fetterman's past.

HE CHASED AN INNOCENT RANDOM BLACK GUY DOWN THE STREET WITH A SHOTGUN N THEN HELD THE GUY AT GUNPOINT — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) September 21, 2023

Nobody seemed much in the mood to throw a pity party for the senator.

You don’t get to call your colleagues jagoffs and then cry about being bullied. — sg (@latteconsrtve) September 21, 2023

Wait…what disability?



The media assured us he was in perfect health and fit to serve. https://t.co/VtqE20uI7Z — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 21, 2023

He gets to chirp at Republicans all damn day, but he gets a little back and sobs for the cameras. https://t.co/w2QGCjcpmH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 21, 2023

The CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law to help American manufacturers print semiconductors on the smallest processes—as narrow as 2 nanometers, or the width of a water molecule



But even then, we could not build a violin small enough for me to play a sad song for Fetterman https://t.co/LzjE9u4Td9 — Chris (@chriswithans) September 21, 2023

At the end of the day you can't have it both ways, Senator. If you're going to fling mud at everyone from your official Twitter account you can't be surprised when mud gets flung back at you. Welcome to politics.

Although this may be more of a message for John's wife Giselle, because nobody actually believes that Fetterman is the one running his official Senatorial Twitter account. Maybe they should talk every once in a while and get their strategy straightened out.

