John Fetterman posts a crude swipe at Lauren Boebert in an effort to deflect from what a slob he is

US Senator from Pennsylvania and walking fashion-disaster John Fetterman is apparently NOT happy with the criticism about the sloppy way he dresses.

He chose to express his dissatisfaction by posting this crude and not-so-thinly-veiled swipe at Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert:

I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they'll make me a folk hero. https://t.co/Tx6wTbWalJ — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 19, 2023

What a vulgar thing to say.

Yes, we know he didn't mention her directly but you'd have to pretend to be living under a rock to act like you don't know who he's talking about.

Read it again. A sitting United States senator wrote that. Well, nobody really believes that Fetterman himself actually wrote that, since last we checked he seemed unable to follow any train of thought to it's end. However, we're pretty sure it's a sentiment he approved of, given his absolute lack of class and taste.

Listen, we're not suggesting that Boebert's actions are even remotely excusable, but her behavior on her own time has nothing to do with the very valid criticisms of his abysmal standard of dress and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to accommodate said standards.

Seems they've lowered the decorum on more than just dress. https://t.co/62o2F7LsMk — Lake Bum (@dustopian) September 19, 2023

Sure does seem that way. We're not going to sit over here and pretend to be saints when it comes to phrasing and language, but did we mention that this post is from a SITTING US SENATOR?

Does your wife know you have no idea what your little press honk is writing? pic.twitter.com/VWxgrZnh2O — BrunoNation (@TonyBrunoNation) September 19, 2023

Not only do we thinks she knows, we think the odds are pretty good she's the one doing the writing.

Is this a parody account? — mikecarlsn (@mikecarlsn) September 19, 2023

Not gonna lie, we thought so too at first. We checked quite a few times to make sure it was real. Unfortunately for Pennsylvania(and by extension, the rest of the country), it is.

Ewww — Beck (@rebeccaactually) September 19, 2023

Crass. — Feral Goddess (@LadaMokusa) September 19, 2023

Yep, and yep.

