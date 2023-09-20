They are NOT happy --> Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force issues statement on trans spokesperson

4,000 people have crossed illegally into Texas since... THIS MORNING?
Coucy
Coucy  |  2:00 PM on September 20, 2023
Screencap from Sarah Ashton-Cirillo's Twitter/X account

Junior Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, the controversial 'spokesperson' for Ukranian Territorial Defense Forces, has been suspended from duty effective immediately by command of the Territorial Defense Force (TDF).

Although the TDF does not in their message say which specific message of Ashton-Cirillo's led to this decision by superiors, we have to assume that it had something to do with the unhinged claims the Junior Sargeant has been making about putting American journalists who are critical of the Ukrainian efforts on 'kill lists', as written about on Twitchy by Aaron Walker yesterday (Meet the cray-cray spokesperson for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force – Twitchy

As you'll see from Aaron's piece, Ashton-Cirillo is, to say the least, an interesting person with an unusual, and problematic, background. It was likely only a matter of time before this sort of thing became an issue and blew up in the face of the TDF, but to rise into the public consciousness only to have a catastrophic fall from grace all in a matter of a few days has to be a record of some type.

Note that representatives of the TDF are clear that this is a suspension pending further investigation by command, so this isn't necessarily going to be the end of this story. But as it is, not everyone is sad to see Ashton-Cirillo's removal.

Many agree.

Nothing is it seems.

Ouch.

Ashton-Cirillo doesn't appear to be IN Ukraine, having received an award from Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto Representative Nina Titus on the 18th

This will be a homecoming for Ashton-Cirillo presumably, who is... not fondly remembered by local Republicans in Nevada, although the Democrats likely have a much friendly view

Only time will tell how this ends up, but it's well worth watching.

