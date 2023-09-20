They are NOT happy --> Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force issues statement on trans spokesperson

Junior Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, the controversial 'spokesperson' for Ukranian Territorial Defense Forces, has been suspended from duty effective immediately by command of the Territorial Defense Force (TDF).

3/3 The command of the TDF will conduct an official investigation into the circumstances of these statements. Appropriate decisions would be taken.

Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will be suspended immediately pending the investigation. — Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (@TDF_UA) September 20, 2023

Although the TDF does not in their message say which specific message of Ashton-Cirillo's led to this decision by superiors, we have to assume that it had something to do with the unhinged claims the Junior Sargeant has been making about putting American journalists who are critical of the Ukrainian efforts on 'kill lists', as written about on Twitchy by Aaron Walker yesterday (Meet the cray-cray spokesperson for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force – Twitchy)

As you'll see from Aaron's piece, Ashton-Cirillo is, to say the least, an interesting person with an unusual, and problematic, background. It was likely only a matter of time before this sort of thing became an issue and blew up in the face of the TDF, but to rise into the public consciousness only to have a catastrophic fall from grace all in a matter of a few days has to be a record of some type.

Junior Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo has been suspended from the duties of the spokesperson of the @TDF_UA while an investigation is underway. https://t.co/4nN9z2YiW8 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 20, 2023

Note that representatives of the TDF are clear that this is a suspension pending further investigation by command, so this isn't necessarily going to be the end of this story. But as it is, not everyone is sad to see Ashton-Cirillo's removal.

Long overdue.



Finally the proper decision had been taken.



The unprofessional conduct was the least of the issues. And her gender was none of those. — Walter Report 🇺🇦 (@walter_report) September 20, 2023

It’s like an SNL skit. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 20, 2023

Many agree.

Ukrainian comedy is not what it used to be... — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 20, 2023

Nothing is it seems.

Always seemed like the goofy troll was meant to agitate conservatives instead of being effective at anything. Lol. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) September 20, 2023

Now ain't that a kick in the balls? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 20, 2023

Ouch.

Ashton-Cirillo doesn't appear to be IN Ukraine, having received an award from Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto Representative Nina Titus on the 18th

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was literally just given an award in Vegas by Sen. @CortezMasto and Rep. @dinatitus.



The Smithsonian also wants one of his military uniforms. pic.twitter.com/7M8B84QpRI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2023

This will be a homecoming for Ashton-Cirillo presumably, who is... not fondly remembered by local Republicans in Nevada, although the Democrats likely have a much friendly view

Wait a minute…that’s the same trans-psycho that infiltrated the Nevada GOP (which is corrupt AF with RINOs anyway) and sold everyone out.



I said that thing was controlled opposition and no one believed me. Now it’s pushing Ukraine propaganda? Of course.https://t.co/si8mTaVi51 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 20, 2023

Only time will tell how this ends up, but it's well worth watching.

***

