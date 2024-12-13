Decoding the DOD: Pentagon Posts ‘Gibberish’ Message on Official Government Web Page

Boys and girls, get out your Biden decoder rings. President Joe Biden’s Department of Defense has sent out an urgent message to all American citizens! He needs our help! Nah, we’re kidding. It’s just total gibberish. Or, is it?

Take a look. (READ)

🚨 JUST IN: The Biden Department of Defense has just released a statement



Yes, this is real.



No wonder we supposedly can’t identify the drones. pic.twitter.com/yq9993ydbW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2024

It’s hilarious that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are worried about the ‘damage’ Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, might possibly do, when we have stuff like this happening.

Some posters are wondering how something like this even happens.

Is it just me, or is anyone else concerned about the security protocols in place to prevent something so glaringly erroneous from being posted? — shaquille o'atmeal (@crypt0e) December 13, 2024

Apparently those protocols don’t exist.



There could be some seriously dangerous situations caused by the DOD publishing erroneous press releases. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2024

Is there no dev team or testing environment ? 😂 like who’s 8th grade son is working on this — High Priority News ⚠️ (@HPNnetwork) December 13, 2024

Your 8th grade son is probably overqualified.

Some say no one should feel comfortable or confident when stuff like this goes out on the DOD’s official government webpage.

I'm definitely not feeling confident in this government. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 13, 2024

They are letting 20-year-old interns run everything. — Florida Man🏝 (@FloridaMan_20) December 13, 2024

They’ve given us ZERO reason to be confident in them, and countless reasons not to. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2024

Enough with the serious stuff. Let’s have some fun!

A few posters think Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, may have jumped on a terminal while visiting the Pentagon.

KJP at her finest — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) December 13, 2024

This would be her most coherent statement of the year. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2024

KJP Forever pic.twitter.com/1rsEx3529Y — Crazy Light Lady (@girl600show) December 13, 2024

Maybe, it was just current Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. He gets a lot of computer screen glare on his Covid shield mask.

But, we know better. This goes all the way to the top! Who else could it be after all?

Biden somehow accidentally accessed the DOD page it looks like — Investigate Earth Podcast (@InvestigateEar1) December 13, 2024

If you give me a few minutes I will decode this. pic.twitter.com/QkDRDrLOv2 — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) December 13, 2024

Ah Joe, you got us. But, we kind of knew it was you all along. Are they letting you wander around again? Be careful around the furniture. Thanks for the kind message. Well, we wish you a asfastasfasfasfasfaf and Jill a very asfasfasfasfasfasfaf, too.