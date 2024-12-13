Decoding the DOD: Pentagon Posts ‘Gibberish’ Message on Official Government Web Page

Warner Brothers’ Decision Could Have Muppets Fans Asking ‘How to Get to Sesame...
Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Boys and girls, get out your Biden decoder rings. President Joe Biden’s Department of Defense has sent out an urgent message to all American citizens! He needs our help! Nah, we’re kidding. It’s just total gibberish. Or, is it?

Take a look. (READ)

It’s hilarious that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are worried about the ‘damage’ Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, might possibly do, when we have stuff like this happening.

Some posters are wondering how something like this even happens.

Your 8th grade son is probably overqualified.

Some say no one should feel comfortable or confident when stuff like this goes out on the DOD’s official government webpage.

Enough with the serious stuff. Let’s have some fun!

A few posters think Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, may have jumped on a terminal while visiting the Pentagon.

Maybe, it was just current Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. He gets a lot of computer screen glare on his Covid shield mask.

But, we know better. This goes all the way to the top! Who else could it be after all?

Ah Joe, you got us. But, we kind of knew it was you all along. Are they letting you wander around again? Be careful around the furniture. Thanks for the kind message. Well, we wish you a asfastasfasfasfasfaf and Jill a very asfasfasfasfasfasfaf, too.

