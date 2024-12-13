No One Is Above the Law? Boston City Council Member Refuses to Resign Following Arrest on Federal Charges

A week ago, we told you about Boston City Council member Tania Fernandes Anderson. She was arrested by the FBI as part of a kickback scheme. She faces multiple federal charges.
If she wasn't a Democrat, those charges would be enough to oust her from office. But Democrat she is, so she's sticking around;
BREAKING: Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is refusing to resign after she was arrested by the FBI for allegedly stealing thousands in taxpayer dollars https://t.co/s8GP9HBDIh pic.twitter.com/l6Y4gX6cZ6— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2024
Must be nice.
Of course she won’t resign. She’s in Boston. She’ll probably get re-elected.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2024
Probably.
Because she doesn't think she did anything wrong.— Tom (@BoreGuru) December 13, 2024
Democrats, particularly in big city governments, think they entitled to take our money.
YUP.
I'll bet Biden comes along and pardons her, too.— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) December 13, 2024
Would anyone be surprised, really?
She didn’t get the memo to take the money out in gold bars? You get to keep your job in the senate— BetterMartin (@Martin1Better) December 13, 2024
Ouch.
We’ve had enough.— Jen (@JPo1369) December 13, 2024
Change the locks on the building.
Change passwords, codes, bank accounts, etc.
Just stop. https://t.co/AXyhi5j5q1
There has to be a mechanism by which the city council can use to remove her.
If they believe in law and accountability.
A Minnesota Democrat got arrested for home invasion and she also refused to resign. This is a trend. https://t.co/ylPvbICTQn— The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) December 13, 2024
Yes it is.
All of government is corrupt. https://t.co/hr8gG2JStZ— JTGS Gamer (@rlburson) December 13, 2024
It sure is.
She's only been arrested and charged. But the Left would demand a Republican resign or removed from office if he or she were facing the same legal troubles.
And it's that hypocrisy that's the problem.
