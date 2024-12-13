No One Is Above the Law? Boston City Council Member Refuses to Resign Following Arrest on Federal Charges

Warner Brothers’ Decision Could Have Muppets Fans Asking ‘How to Get to Sesame...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 13, 2024
ImgFlip

A week ago, we told you about Boston City Council member Tania Fernandes Anderson. She was arrested by the FBI as part of a kickback scheme. She faces multiple federal charges.

If she wasn't a Democrat, those charges would be enough to oust her from office. But Democrat she is, so she's sticking around;

Must be nice.

Probably.

YUP.

Would anyone be surprised, really?

Ouch.

There has to be a mechanism by which the city council can use to remove her.

If they believe in law and accountability.

Yes it is.

It sure is.

She's only been arrested and charged. But the Left would demand a Republican resign or removed from office if he or she were facing the same legal troubles.

And it's that hypocrisy that's the problem.

