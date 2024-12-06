Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft Charges

What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 06, 2024
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you how the Boston City Council voted 13-0 to 'reaffirm' its status as a sanctuary city, in defiance of the Donald Trump administration's plans to deport illegal immigrants.

Now it looks like a seat on the council may be opening up soon. Council member Tania Fernandes Anderson was just nabbed by the FBI on federal charges.

WATCH:

Ouch.

Always.

Not a soul.

Both Democrats. Color us (not) shocked.

What a peach.

They saved the armed raids for special occassions.

It sure is.

Probably correct.

The voters of Boston need to do that.

Sounds good enough to us.

They sure are.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

There are many of them.

And now we know why Joe Biden is handing out pardons like Halloween candy.

