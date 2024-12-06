Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft Charges

Yesterday, we told you how the Boston City Council voted 13-0 to 'reaffirm' its status as a sanctuary city, in defiance of the Donald Trump administration's plans to deport illegal immigrants.
Now it looks like a seat on the council may be opening up soon. Council member Tania Fernandes Anderson was just nabbed by the FBI on federal charges.
WATCH:
BREAKING: @BOSCityCouncil member Tania Fernandes Anderson (D) was just arrested by the FBI for operating an alleged kickback scheme netting her thousands in stolen taxpayer dollars.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2024
She faces 5 federal counts of wire fraud and one federal count of theft concerning programs… https://t.co/vaIZA0F2ab pic.twitter.com/YbkckrmOyE
Ouch.
It’s always a Democrat. Every freaking time.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 6, 2024
The party of fraud and corruption.
Always.
I doubt anyone is surprised.— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 6, 2024
Not a soul.
It’s one thing after another in Boston.— Tom Homan - Border Czar News (@TomHoman_) December 6, 2024
Massachusetts in general is a failed state brought to you by Senator Warren and Governor Healey.
Both Democrats. Color us (not) shocked.
This POS called Oct. 7 a ‘military operation’— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 6, 2024
What a peach.
Notice how the FBI, based on who it is, doesn’t make entry like in other videos we’ve seen. With rifles and all like they’re clearing a building in Iraq. She gets to casually walk outside like, eh no big deal.— SSGR (@SSGRay2012) December 6, 2024
They saved the armed raids for special occassions.
Is this the same Boston Council that just voted to remain a sanctuary city?!— Paul Artisan (@paul_artisan) December 6, 2024
It sure is.
There's going to be a sacrificial lamb. The one person they find to say that they have done their job. They're going to do the bear f**king minimum and the cancer will continue to spread https://t.co/1IFOq2KMgh— Keenan Smith (@keenansmith82) December 6, 2024
Probably correct.
Now for the rest of the Boston City Council to be taken down. https://t.co/NTX1pXGcVg— AstroBastarrrd (@Aztr0Bastard) December 6, 2024
The voters of Boston need to do that.
I’d say that “Trust Act” she voted for is null and void. @RealTomHoman has jurisdiction to detain any illegal immigrants, and the police should be allowed to help ICE.— Queens Ride (@queensride24) December 6, 2024
There should be an investigation into every member of the @BOSCityCouncil by the @TheJusticeDept
@DOGE… https://t.co/1W5nE78FLI
Sounds good enough to us.
Democrats gonna democrat. https://t.co/fS35MVWNAs— James Arnett (@jamesarnett) December 6, 2024
They sure are.
What a surprise....— 🏴☠️ False Flag 🏴☠️ (@Vital_Vibration) December 6, 2024
A Democrat getting illegal kickbacks and bribes.... https://t.co/j8W6AzQeSA
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Get all of the thieves. https://t.co/ITrpia3YKX— Kingfreak49 🗣 (@Kingfreak491) December 6, 2024
There are many of them.
Now do the criminal @JoeBiden and the useless and anti-American @TheDemocrats. https://t.co/J8dr5kZuNt— Dr. Jeff Koloze (@DrJeffKoloze) December 6, 2024
And now we know why Joe Biden is handing out pardons like Halloween candy.
