Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft Charges

Yesterday, we told you how the Boston City Council voted 13-0 to 'reaffirm' its status as a sanctuary city, in defiance of the Donald Trump administration's plans to deport illegal immigrants.

Now it looks like a seat on the council may be opening up soon. Council member Tania Fernandes Anderson was just nabbed by the FBI on federal charges.

BREAKING: @BOSCityCouncil member Tania Fernandes Anderson (D) was just arrested by the FBI for operating an alleged kickback scheme netting her thousands in stolen taxpayer dollars.



She faces 5 federal counts of wire fraud and one federal count of theft concerning programs… https://t.co/vaIZA0F2ab pic.twitter.com/YbkckrmOyE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2024

It’s always a Democrat. Every freaking time.



The party of fraud and corruption. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 6, 2024

I doubt anyone is surprised. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 6, 2024

It’s one thing after another in Boston.



Massachusetts in general is a failed state brought to you by Senator Warren and Governor Healey. — Tom Homan - Border Czar News (@TomHoman_) December 6, 2024

Both Democrats. Color us (not) shocked.

This POS called Oct. 7 a ‘military operation’ — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 6, 2024

Notice how the FBI, based on who it is, doesn’t make entry like in other videos we’ve seen. With rifles and all like they’re clearing a building in Iraq. She gets to casually walk outside like, eh no big deal. — SSGR (@SSGRay2012) December 6, 2024

Is this the same Boston Council that just voted to remain a sanctuary city?! — Paul Artisan (@paul_artisan) December 6, 2024

There's going to be a sacrificial lamb. The one person they find to say that they have done their job. They're going to do the bear f**king minimum and the cancer will continue to spread https://t.co/1IFOq2KMgh — Keenan Smith (@keenansmith82) December 6, 2024

Now for the rest of the Boston City Council to be taken down. https://t.co/NTX1pXGcVg — AstroBastarrrd (@Aztr0Bastard) December 6, 2024

I’d say that “Trust Act” she voted for is null and void. @RealTomHoman has jurisdiction to detain any illegal immigrants, and the police should be allowed to help ICE.



There should be an investigation into every member of the @BOSCityCouncil by the @TheJusticeDept



@DOGE… https://t.co/1W5nE78FLI — Queens Ride (@queensride24) December 6, 2024

What a surprise....



A Democrat getting illegal kickbacks and bribes.... https://t.co/j8W6AzQeSA — 🏴‍☠️ False Flag 🏴‍☠️ (@Vital_Vibration) December 6, 2024

Get all of the thieves. https://t.co/ITrpia3YKX — Kingfreak49 🗣 (@Kingfreak491) December 6, 2024

And now we know why Joe Biden is handing out pardons like Halloween candy.