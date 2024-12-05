Unanimous: Boston City Council Votes 13-0 to Reaffirm Sanctuary City Status

A major plank of Donald Trump's campaign platform was his promise to crack down on illegal immigration and deport illegal immigrants.

Immediately, blue city mayors and blue state governors vowed to protect not American voters, but the illegal immigrants. Now the Boston city council voted unanimously to reaffirm itself as a sanctuary city:

NEW: The Boston city council voted 13-0 yesterday to reaffirm its sanctuary city status to protect illegal immigrants & “brace for impact” ahead of Trump’s promised mass deportations.



ICE’s Boston office is one of the busiest in the country, making weekly arrests of illegal… pic.twitter.com/CS4OnmvIky — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2024

The entire post reads:

ICE’s Boston office is one of the busiest in the country, making weekly arrests of illegal alien child rapists & pedophiles throughout Massachusetts, many of whom are often released from local custody & protected by sanctuary policies with ICE detainers ignored.

More from The Boston Herald:

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to reaffirm Boston’s status as a sanctuary city “to protect” immigrants amid President Donald Trump’s vow to carry out mass deportations when he takes office for the second time next month. The 13-0 vote was to reaffirm the Boston Trust Act, which, per the Council’s approved resolution, was first enacted in 2014, later amended in 2019, and “delineates the distinct roles and responsibilities of the Boston Police Department from those of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), thereby promoting trust between local law enforcement and immigrant communities.” The law prohibits Boston Police and other city departments from cooperating with ICE when it comes to detaining immigrants on civil warrants, while still allowing for cooperation in criminal matters like human trafficking, child exploitation, drug and weapons trafficking, and cybercrimes, according to the resolution.

Send more.

Then cut off their federal funding.

Strongly suggest you follow @EROBoston and just scan down their feed of arrests and press releases. It’s non-stop. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2024

And the city council just voted to keep that insanity.

amazing they are in favor of violating federal law.......and for what reason??? — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) December 5, 2024

Because Orange Man Bad!

As soon as Trump takes office all the illegals will be fleeing to these cities. I have zero sympathy for their voting choices. — Riverlife (@MRiverlife) December 5, 2024

Zero sympathy.

This is a great opportunity to see what “FAFO” means in real time. The days of white-knighting with no consequences is over. Gov. Abbot is going to bring them to your front door, and then Trump will yank federal funding for harboring them. Sad to see bc I love Boston — Cam (@killacam_v2) December 5, 2024

A city with a lot of history.

Oh well.

Send more.

The Boston city council has unfortunately repeated the message loud and clear to criminal illegals they are welcome in the city.

Boston citizens safety be damned!!

When will this end?

When citizens vote them out. — Ms. Deplorable (@MsDeplorable2) December 5, 2024

That's when it ends.

Vote them out.

Sounds like they want more. Oblige them. https://t.co/D2ZqO2EKY8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 5, 2024

Paging Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis.

Cool cool, send more then. https://t.co/aKRzgmMbc1 — Usually Right (@normouspenis) December 5, 2024

All of them.

Sounds like a good time for mass distribution of one-way bus tickets to Boston. https://t.co/vsZRJygGN4 — Grand Admiral Nemo (@GrandAdmNemo) December 5, 2024

Seems to be a theme.

Boston City Council to illegal alien rapists: Our doors are open. We welcome you. We will protect you.



MA Democrats have made it clear: They will never stop protecting illegal alien criminals. It's their top priority. https://t.co/AXafcyk91L — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) December 5, 2024

And American citizens are not their priority.