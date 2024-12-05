How Convenient: Amnesty International Changes Definition of 'Genocide' to Attack Israel
Unanimous: Boston City Council Votes 13-0 to Reaffirm Sanctuary City Status

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 05, 2024
ImgFlip

A major plank of Donald Trump's campaign platform was his promise to crack down on illegal immigration and deport illegal immigrants.

Immediately, blue city mayors and blue state governors vowed to protect not American voters, but the illegal immigrants. Now the Boston city council voted unanimously to reaffirm itself as a sanctuary city:

The entire post reads:

ICE’s Boston office is one of the busiest in the country, making weekly arrests of illegal alien child rapists & pedophiles throughout Massachusetts, many of whom are often released from local custody & protected by sanctuary policies with ICE detainers ignored.

More from The Boston Herald:

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to reaffirm Boston’s status as a sanctuary city “to protect” immigrants amid President Donald Trump’s vow to carry out mass deportations when he takes office for the second time next month.

The 13-0 vote was to reaffirm the Boston Trust Act, which, per the Council’s approved resolution, was first enacted in 2014, later amended in 2019, and “delineates the distinct roles and responsibilities of the Boston Police Department from those of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), thereby promoting trust between local law enforcement and immigrant communities.”

The law prohibits Boston Police and other city departments from cooperating with ICE when it comes to detaining immigrants on civil warrants, while still allowing for cooperation in criminal matters like human trafficking, child exploitation, drug and weapons trafficking, and cybercrimes, according to the resolution.

Recommended

*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Send more.

Then cut off their federal funding.

And the city council just voted to keep that insanity.

Because Orange Man Bad!

Zero sympathy.

A city with a lot of history.

Oh well.

Send more.

That's when it ends.

Vote them out.

Paging Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis.

All of them.

Seems to be a theme.

And American citizens are not their priority.

