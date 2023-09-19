Meet the cray-cray spokesperson for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force

We are about to meet Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, junior sergeant and spokesman for Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force (TDF) and, honestly, we don’t have to dig too deeply to see that this person is not well, mentally. Here’s a video where he talks about hunting down Russian propagandists:

Since there are several people asking for this video and many discussing it on Telegram and across social media channels, here is my latest episode of Russia Hates the Truth.



The russians and their supporters are gnashing their teeth as predicted.



pic.twitter.com/Bdr1yddFN3 — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) September 13, 2023

Anytime someone talks about ‘Russian propagandists’ we get the sneaky feeling that they actually mean people who might merely disagree with them and point out inconvenient facts. Still, even if his cause is righteous—which is more dubious by the day—he seems nuts. Like if you ran into this person on the subway, you would back slowly away, get off at the next stop, and swear off public transportation for the near future.

Michael Knowles decided to put this person on blast, by posting a thread about him and … wow. If all of this is true, wow:

🧵 The spokesman for the Ukrainian military is an American transvestite named Michael “Sarah” Cirillo. Because of course he is. (1/) pic.twitter.com/1mMiaAJSvY — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

His public life is also instructive in revealing the reality of transgenderism, as opposed to the propaganda. Some background: a seemingly ordinary guy until two months into his marriage, he decided “to explore transition,” impregnated his wife, and then divorced. (3/) pic.twitter.com/nZShjC2Mnx — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

In 2018, he admitted that his many troubles followed a need for “constant stimulation.” Running toward natural disasters and civil wars wasn’t enough because “it all felt like a game” that he could “leave & resume life as a white male in the greatest country in the world.” (5/) pic.twitter.com/yZkDe4uFfy — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

Unfortunately for him, even that transformation did not satisfy his need for “stimulation.” So he ran for office…on a campaign platform of getting high. (7/) pic.twitter.com/J4OcwbuIIi — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

Cirillo’s performance as a woman is particularly jarring when one sees and hears his normal demeanor. (9/) pic.twitter.com/jVXBF4XI0L — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

Soon enough, Cirillo “transitioned,” not only from a man to a woman, but from a journalist to a Ukrainian soldier. (11/) pic.twitter.com/KHbxNXioMG — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

If Cirillo’s navel-gazing fantasy play were limited to the confines of his own home, one might simply ignore it. But his roleplay is decidedly a public matter, as evidenced by a meeting last December with @RepSwalwell on Ukraine policy. (13/) pic.twitter.com/JK6aX439j2 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

But even while focused on defending his adoptive land of Ukraine and repelling the Russkies, Cirillo did not forget to celebrate the sacred festal month of LGBTLMNOP Pride. (15/) pic.twitter.com/PdbK3pBCPo — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

Cirillo seems practiced in the art of propagandizing impressionable people. Here he is with his “daughter”: a college-aged man “guided” through a “transition journey” by this unrelated middle-aged man whom he calls his “trans mom.” (17/) pic.twitter.com/QRwe0hLSwC — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

Does anyone believe this drag show is helping? Or is it all just a “game” to provide “constant stimulation” for a sick man and, worse yet, a sick civilization? (19/) pic.twitter.com/cka6W7e2Nr — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 18, 2023

It makes us miss the fun of ‘Baghdad Bob,’ a.k.a. Muhammad Saeed Al-Sahhaf.

As bad as all that is, we are now getting word that a pro-Ukrainian site has put an American journalist, Jack Posobiec, on a hit list—although it is not clear that Mr. Ashton-Cirillo is involved in that.

Last week, a spokesperson from one of the branches of the Ukrainian military promised that anyone who spoke out against the Ukrainian regime would be "hunted" down.



Senator JD Vance is now calling on the White House to reveal if the spokesperson is funded by the US. pic.twitter.com/KDO9AGvDJ6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 18, 2023

That is a screenshot from an article at the Daily Caller that is linked here:

‘American Citizens On The Kill List’: Ukraine Spox Who Pledged Global War On Russia ‘Propagandists’ Spars With Vance via @DailyCaller https://t.co/zMDmQSvSIn — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) September 18, 2023

That article focuses on how Senator J.D. Vance had written a letter to Secretary of State requesting information on Mr. Ashton-Cirillo, asking the following question (according to Breitbart):

Is this individual employed by the Ukrainian military, and do we have reason to believe the are compensated using American resources? Is this individual an American citizen? Did they ever serve, in any capacity, American intelligence services? Do we have reason to believe Ukrainian forces or intelligence services are planning to commit acts of violence against those who engage in ‘Russian propaganda’?

Ashton-Cirillo responded with a post, which garnered a response from Vance:

Since I’ve got your attention, are you/Ukraine still planning to kill people who engage in speech you don’t like? And are there any American citizens on the kill list? https://t.co/x2H8nrChXH — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 18, 2023

This resulted in a further response:

Senator @JDVance1 : I appreciate your diligence and need to watch out for the interests of the US tax payers and national security.



Never once did I threaten to kill any journalist nor is there any kill list which is targeting journalists.



Both are Kremlin lies & propaganda. https://t.co/sIRu1dMTuJ — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) September 18, 2023

Well, if someone this plainly sane and level headed says it is false, it must be false, right? (Note: sarcasm.)

Still, whoever might be threatening him, Posobiec seems unperturbed:

Oh look I've made another list https://t.co/DnmmZqSCJe — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 18, 2023

And we thought this reaction was interesting.

Ok I affirmatively hope Ukraine loses this war now https://t.co/WONZMGCqnm — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 19, 2023

As we said, to be fair to Mr. Ashton-Cirillo, it is not 100% clear that even if Posobiec is on a hit list, that Ashton-Cirillo has anything to do with that decision, or even knows of it. Still, we need to determine if there is a hit list with Posobiec or any other American citizen on it, set up by Ukraine, and if there is one, that cannot be tolerated. And by ‘not tolerated’ we mean that in that scenario, taking Americans off any such hit lists should be an absolute condition before we provide Ukraine any further aid.

And Ukraine should strongly consider firing Mr. Ashton-Cirillo as a spokesperson. He is not a good advocate for their cause, mostly because he comes off as crazier than a bag of cats.

