Boebert breakup: The reaction to the end of this touching tryst will give...
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Chicago residents begging local politicians to close...
Bidenomics is working: Poverty rate increased in 2022; child poverty DOUBLED
Disturbing trend: The Rabbit Hole asks, 'Why the spike in young celibacy?' and...
'Give the poor little guy some sticks.' Adorable rescued beaver teaches us how...
JUST FOR FUN: Trump's description of Noem's endorsement is a DOOZY
Missing F-35 found in Williamsburg County, SC ... but its memory lives on...
Hollywood writers are heading back to the table per NBC News, the problem...
Liberal Media Claims There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing
'Biden is bendy, the choice is clear': Harry Sisson's standards for Biden are...
'YOU are the problems everyday Americans face': Hakeem Jeffries reminds us why we...
Paragon of morality Howard Stern weighs in on Lauren Boebert, calls her a...
'Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.' Missouri GOP burn boxes...
UPDATE: Suspect detained in the assassination of LASD Deputy

Meet the cray-cray spokesperson for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force

Aaron Walker  |  1:48 AM on September 19, 2023
Screencap from Sarah Ashton-Cirillo's Twitter/X account

We are about to meet Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, junior sergeant and spokesman for Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force (TDF) and, honestly, we don’t have to dig too deeply to see that this person is not well, mentally. Here’s a video where he talks about hunting down Russian propagandists:

Advertisement

Anytime someone talks about ‘Russian propagandists’ we get the sneaky feeling that they actually mean people who might merely disagree with them and point out inconvenient facts. Still, even if his cause is righteous—which is more dubious by the day—he seems nuts. Like if you ran into this person on the subway, you would back slowly away, get off at the next stop, and swear off public transportation for the near future.

Michael Knowles decided to put this person on blast, by posting a thread about him and … wow. If all of this is true, wow:

Recommended

Boebert breakup: The reaction to the end of this touching tryst will give you all the feels … and laughs
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

It makes us miss the fun of ‘Baghdad Bob,’ a.k.a. Muhammad Saeed Al-Sahhaf.

As bad as all that is, we are now getting word that a pro-Ukrainian site has put an American journalist, Jack Posobiec, on a hit list—although it is not clear that Mr. Ashton-Cirillo is involved in that.

That is a screenshot from an article at the Daily Caller that is linked here:

That article focuses on how Senator J.D. Vance had written a letter to Secretary of State requesting information on Mr. Ashton-Cirillo, asking the following question (according to Breitbart):

Is this individual employed by the Ukrainian military, and do we have reason to believe the are compensated using American resources?

Is this individual an American citizen? Did they ever serve, in any capacity, American intelligence services?

Do we have reason to believe Ukrainian forces or intelligence services are planning to commit acts of violence against those who engage in ‘Russian propaganda’?

Advertisement

Ashton-Cirillo responded with a post, which garnered a response from Vance:

This resulted in a further response:

Well, if someone this plainly sane and level headed says it is false, it must be false, right? (Note: sarcasm.)

Still, whoever might be threatening him, Posobiec seems unperturbed:

And we thought this reaction was interesting.

As we said, to be fair to Mr. Ashton-Cirillo, it is not 100% clear that even if Posobiec is on a hit list, that Ashton-Cirillo has anything to do with that decision, or even knows of it. Still, we need to determine if there is a hit list with Posobiec or any other American citizen on it, set up by Ukraine, and if there is one, that cannot be tolerated. And by ‘not tolerated’ we mean that in that scenario, taking Americans off any such hit lists should be an absolute condition before we provide Ukraine any further aid.

Advertisement

And Ukraine should strongly consider firing Mr. Ashton-Cirillo as a spokesperson. He is not a good advocate for their cause, mostly because he comes off as crazier than a bag of cats.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FREE SPEECH PROPAGANDA RUSSIA UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Boebert breakup: The reaction to the end of this touching tryst will give you all the feels … and laughs
FuzzyChimp
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Chicago residents begging local politicians to close their borders
Laura W.
Hollywood writers are heading back to the table per NBC News, the problem is no one cares
RickRobinson
INSUFFERABLE trans activist RUNS after Riley Gaines owns him in back and forth about men NOT being women
Sam J.
JUST FOR FUN: Trump's description of Noem's endorsement is a DOOZY
Laura W.
Disturbing trend: The Rabbit Hole asks, 'Why the spike in young celibacy?' and it doesn't seem good
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Boebert breakup: The reaction to the end of this touching tryst will give you all the feels … and laughs FuzzyChimp
Advertisement