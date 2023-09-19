Boston University Prof says Kendi guilty of 'employment violence' for laying off staff

Things seem to be going very poorly for self-described 'anti-racist activist' Ibram X. Kendi these days. First, his 'anti-racism center' at Boston University was forced to lay off a huge chunk of its staff, as earlier reported by Chad Felix Greene ('Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING – Twitchy)

Now employees of Boston University are accusing Kendi and the Center for Antiracism of 'employment violence and trauma' for laying some of the staff off.

Systemic injustice committed by Ibram X. Kendi's Center for Antiracism by laying off staff:



It's an "act of employment violence and trauma [that] is not just about individual leaders. It's about the cultures and systems that allow it to occur."



—BU Prof. Phillipe Copeland pic.twitter.com/Hwn5qUaffp — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) September 18, 2023

Far be it from us to argue with the letter's suggestion that colleges and institutions' pretense of caring about these things is 'theatre, therapy, and marketing masquerading as institutional commitment'. It's been clear to many from the outset that most of these industrial and academic efforts have been empty gestures meant to appease a very extreme minority of grifters and grievance addicts, as well as their vocal followers.

But there's no small amount of schadenfreude in watching Kendi, who's made his entire name based on accusing people and institutions of all sorts of inherent race crimes and aggressions, being hoisted by his own petard.

"Employment violence and trauma"? Like working at a Waffle House? — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) September 18, 2023

Nice try Copeland but I am not defending Kendi — Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) September 19, 2023

Absolutely. It sounds by implication that Kendi's Center was all about theatrics. — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) September 18, 2023

That’s a lot of words for “give us more money” — Kevin Burch | Sky High Confidence (@kevinburch) September 19, 2023

Revolutionaries always think they’ll be the Robespierre who avoids the guillotine. If Kendi isn’t a true antiracist then who is pure enough for the revolution? — TAFKA Trap (@TafkaTrap) September 18, 2023

People who think they can out-grift a king grifter — Rob McMillin 🇺🇦 (@scareduck) September 19, 2023

Watching the back-and-forth on this one should be a lot of fun as it progresses, so now might be a good time to start laying in a healthy supply of popcorn.

