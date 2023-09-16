Experts tell CNN when you should get the new COVID-19 vaccine
Family with trans daughter finds freedom, joy after fleeing Texas
NBC News' Ben Collins has no skills but might be leaving journalism next...
Jonathan Chait says 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney was completely normal
David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in...
Russel Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault
Florida education official is 'reaching out to conservative school board members'
Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone, offers delusional defense of their UVA coverage
Bill Melugin calls TOTAL BS on CBP's tweet about the border
Dem Rep. Joaquin Castro says TX AG Paxton's acquittal means 'rule of law'...
Evangelical Derangement Syndrome: David French's perpetual bad faith campaign against evan...
'It's not his age, guys': MSNBC tries saving Biden's failing, floundering, sinking economy...
'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker...
'Should never have happened': TX Senate acquits AG Ken Paxton on ALL impeachment...

Stephen King's attempt at snarking on Lauren Boebert goes FRIGHTENINGLY wrong

Coucy  |  7:25 PM on September 16, 2023

An entire site could be created with no other material than cataloging the tweets of author Stephen King and reveling in the ensuing flood of replies dunking on him. Even we can't always help ourselves; last time Laura W. got to do it (The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it ONLY brings him 'Misery' – Twitchy)  and now we do it again.

Advertisement

Today, King decided to wade into the mess that has sprouted up around Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's recent visit to the theatre.

It's always worth remembering that in the modern media parlance, the actions of one bad Democrat are seen as 'just one bad apple' at most, although more commonly it's 'Republican's POUNCING on a nothing story!' whereas the actions of any Republican are always both the gravest sin possible AND representative of the entire party writ large. That's just the game that's played these days. 

Twitter commenters weren't feeling charitable to King's take, as is often the case. Twitter exchanges never seem to end as well as King hopes they would (much like his own books never end as well as King's readers hoped they would):

Recommended

Experts tell CNN when you should get the new COVID-19 vaccine
Brett T.
Advertisement

You have to give King credit where it's due, the man keeps plugging away sending out his tweets despite always facing a torrent of mockery for his troubles. You'd think he'd learn, but after decades of apparently being unable to learn to stick the landing to end his novels we have to begin to wonder if his learning curve is just too steep.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Experts tell CNN when you should get the new COVID-19 vaccine
Brett T.
NBC News' Ben Collins has no skills but might be leaving journalism next year
Brett T.
David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in Bible school
Brett T.
Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone, offers delusional defense of their UVA coverage
Aaron Walker
'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker rally narrative
Chad Felix Greene
Jonathan Chait says 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney was completely normal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Experts tell CNN when you should get the new COVID-19 vaccine Brett T.
Advertisement