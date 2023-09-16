Stephen King's attempt at snarking on Lauren Boebert goes FRIGHTENINGLY wrong

An entire site could be created with no other material than cataloging the tweets of author Stephen King and reveling in the ensuing flood of replies dunking on him. Even we can't always help ourselves; last time Laura W. got to do it (The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it ONLY brings him 'Misery' – Twitchy) and now we do it again.

Today, King decided to wade into the mess that has sprouted up around Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's recent visit to the theatre.

Gosh, that Lauren Boebert knows how to have fun, doesn't she? A fine example of the new Republican Party. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 16, 2023

It's always worth remembering that in the modern media parlance, the actions of one bad Democrat are seen as 'just one bad apple' at most, although more commonly it's 'Republican's POUNCING on a nothing story!' whereas the actions of any Republican are always both the gravest sin possible AND representative of the entire party writ large. That's just the game that's played these days.

Twitter commenters weren't feeling charitable to King's take, as is often the case. Twitter exchanges never seem to end as well as King hopes they would (much like his own books never end as well as King's readers hoped they would):

You wrote stories about boys gang banging a girl. Who are you judge anyone? — RW Evans (@FakeAngelof) September 16, 2023

She's reaching across the aisle, man! — Renezuo (Willowridge Arc) (@RenezuoArt) September 16, 2023

next thing you know republicans will be running cross dressing men and chaturbate models for office



wait — charlie🌋 (@bbqchucken) September 16, 2023

You don’t remember a significant chunk of your career due to drug abuse — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 16, 2023

You have to give King credit where it's due, the man keeps plugging away sending out his tweets despite always facing a torrent of mockery for his troubles. You'd think he'd learn, but after decades of apparently being unable to learn to stick the landing to end his novels we have to begin to wonder if his learning curve is just too steep.

***

