Jemele Hill Fueling Racism Again? Post on Mocking Cuban Musicians for Supporting Trump Turns UGLY

Jemele Hill, best known for her relentless race-baiting political and social commentary, is at it again. Except this time, instead of accusing white people of randomly generated racist sins, she's targeting Cubans for supporting Trump.

Somebody check in with this Cuban singing group to see if they plan on doing a remix. https://t.co/tZojEHDyj4 pic.twitter.com/GMPVew5MJC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 22, 2025

The moment any minority, but especially a racial minority, steps out of line politically, leftwing activists pounce to immediately shame them in public. This is especially true for race activists who do nothing but segregate and minimize people by race and ethnicity.

Of course, like all racists, Hill is mocking people for being Cuban incorrectly by citing misleading information.

Check out a full break down of this ridiculously misleading post by Twitchy Team's own Brett.

Now onto the consequences of those actions, Jemele.

What’s the word for coonery in Spanish? Ain’t no way😂 https://t.co/wMFb8uXHB5 — Jaden 🇹🇹 (@soulofjoseph) March 23, 2025

The Cuban group Los 3 de La Habana, performed to promote Trump throughout the campaign and inauguration celebrations. A poll in October showed, "Sixty-eight percent of likely Cuban Americans voters in Miami-Dade County said they would check off the name of former President Donald Trump on the ballot in November, according to the 2024 FIU Cuba Poll released today."

As always, though, the left and the Democrats always position minorities who vote Republican as being stupid or hurting their own self-interests. This is no different.

Been saying this for years. Those South Florida Cubans have been killing us in every election vote in Florida. Wonder if they’re still on the red side now? They sure have not done themselves any favors in that alliance. https://t.co/itnjdb6lGO — CurlyCat4UK 💙 (@CurlyCat4UK) March 22, 2025

Those South Florida Cubans, huh.

I don’t think there’s any music at the prison in El Salvador. https://t.co/1Ss88qp0bB — Marion I. Lipshutz, MA, MSLIS (@M_Lipshutz) March 23, 2025

I’m glad Trump getting their ass outta here. For years, they sided with white supremacy and thought Trump was just coming after the blacks. Now they are finding out. To hell with them https://t.co/BxloHoaWwE — Black Mamba (@BlackMa22594604) March 22, 2025

Thing is, Trump isn't getting rid of anyone. As pointed out above, '...the Biden admin already announced in late 2024 (election year when they started taking these issues seriously) they would not be renewing the legal status of any of the 530K migrants under this program. So all of the migrants involved already had notice they would lose their parole status. The Biden admin encouraged them to try to obtain legal status via other means.'

Jemele and her following of racist lunatics just took the misleading headline at face value and then decided it was an excellent time to validate their hateful prejudices for the world to see.

They're the reason that Miami is such a horrible place to live. https://t.co/xfy35WFfTw — Ocean Living (@delapour) March 23, 2025

My understanding is that Marco Rubio will join the group as soon as he is fired this summer by the Trump administration! https://t.co/x1Q8bY4ood — Pharoah Monk (@Pharoah_Monk) March 23, 2025

Cubans should’ve been deported first before Mexicans they are no good for this country https://t.co/qAciPc399X — Ramiro bonilla (@topgambino) March 23, 2025

Great job Jemele.

You wanted to expose racism and well, you did it!

💀 “LaTiNos fOr tRuMp tho” 🥴

If only there was some warning signs that could’ve helped them try to prevent this unfortunate situation they’re finding themselves in 🤔 🤦‍♂️💀💀 https://t.co/JntIHwSH1U pic.twitter.com/cpOES9tlOW — Siccness™️ (@Siccness4) March 22, 2025

No one is more openly, proudly, boldly racist than the left and no one seems to love fueling racism on X more than Jemele!

I hope they get the day they deserve. https://t.co/QkhNbR30fE — NotSilencedNow (@notsilencednow) March 23, 2025

They will be excited. No one hates Cubans coming to America more than Cubans already in America. — 🇯🇲Eddie da Jamrocker 🇺🇸 (@Jamrocker4ever) March 22, 2025

Such bold assumptions about people simply because of who they are. Shaming and mocking people for holding political views because they belong to a certain racial or ethnic group? Hoping bad things happen to them as a result of, 'betraying,' their assigned groups? The left is supposed to be against that right?

Not when it comes to politics.

For Democrats, a person is either a loyal follower or an enemy and once a person is an enemy, anything goes!

That'll help in winning their votes, though. Keep it up!