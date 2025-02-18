Rep. AOC Says Elon Musk Should Fly Commercial If He's So Confident
Trump Made Liberals Hate Electric Cars! Leftwing Anti-MAGA Bro Mocks Tesla Stuck in Snow

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on February 18, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember when being liberal meant driving an electric car? They used to feel such warmth and smug satisfaction every time they had the opportunity to mention their morally superior transportation choice. It used to be all they talked about. Saving the planet with the sheer force of their sense of self-righteousness.

Millions of Brian Griffins strutting around bringing up their electric cars to anyone who made eye contact. Well those days are gone, thanks to Trump!

The Tesla in question is clearly stuck in the snow, made worse by the constant traffic pushing more snow up against its tires. It has been a long-running rightwing joke that electric cars are slow, unreliable and the equivalent of the liberal feminist man, but in vehicle form. But liberals always huffed and puffed that away as toxically masculine, insecure nonsense.

Oh, how the turntables have turned!

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Asked How the Bibas Children Became Dead Bodies
Brett T.
Oof! So much for bragging about your Prius!

Of course, any post referencing Musk is a reference to Trump, so his little slam did earn him some fans.

He just couldn't help himself.

To be fair, the Cybertruck looks like a futuristic car in 2025, in a movie made in the 80's.

Just add tank wheels!

Yeah, like this!

He apparently wasn't expecting his casual mocking of America's Favorite Vehicle to earn so much attention!

Don't worry, Musk has a good sense of humor.

Making liberals slam electric cars in favor of climate-killing, gas-guzzling, snow-conquering cars?

What can't Trump do!

