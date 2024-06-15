Completely Inaccurate and Ignorant! Dana Loesch Schools Harvard Professor on What Guns Are

Rep. Cori Bush Claimed to Have Cured Tumors Through Faith Healing
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 PM on June 15, 2024
Ultra Right Beer

If we've learned anything from the recent Harvard and UCLA DEI scandals, it's that highly respected schools do not always produce the highest quality students and that's usually because of the activist professors and leaders.

It is often remarkably simple to debunk leftwing academic lies and misinformation, and who does that better on gun nonsense than Dana Loesch?

The 1934 Firearms Act bans civilian ownership of a “machine gun,” defined as a weapon that can fire “automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.” 26 U. S. C. §5845(b). A semi-automatic weapon requires the shooter to pull the trigger after each shot, but a weapon modified with a bump stock does not. “As long as the shooter keeps his trigger finger on the finger rest and maintains constant forward pressure on the rifle’s barrel or front grip, the weapon will fire continuously.” See 83 Fed. Reg. 66516. 

But six Justices who will soon have blood-soaked robes overrode the ATF’s common sense conclusion that keeping pressure on your trigger finger long enough for your gun to fire 13 times PER SECOND is a “single function” as Congress used that term. The fact that the six were taking aim at the administrative state and not at those whom the next crazed shooter will kill by firing 800 rounds per minute with each pull of his trigger finger may enable them to sleep at night, but it shouldn’t.

Nice try Mr. Tribe, who is described in his Wikipedia as, 'University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University. He previously served as the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard Law School. A constitutional law scholar, Tribe is co-founder of the American Constitution Society.'

Oof.

A bump stock uses recoil to assist the shooter in pulling the trigger, but each shot requires activating the trigger.  

By the letter of the law, a bump stock does not make a semi-auto rifle a machine gun, though it does functionally simulate one. 

Congress can change the definition, the ATF cannot.

This is not just some loudmouth professor. This is a premier Constitutional scholar, who has educated thousands and is cited repeatedly.

Yikes.

In the end all leftwing progressives are the same. They are activists who believe themselves too important to question and who love to smugly lecture everyone else, even when they are embarrassingly ignorant.

Really, it's because he doesn't need to be correct as long as he is morally right in the eyes of his leftwing peers. These activists are so used to fawning praise from sycophants and students they never stop to consider if they are telling the truth.

Guns bad.

That's all they need to hear.

