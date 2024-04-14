'185 Drones, 110 Missiles ... ' Bethany Mandel Drops the Facts Against Israel 'Restraint' Demands

Israel's Iron Dome hadn't even shot down its first missile before the left was smugly demanding Israel show, 'restraint,' in responding to the sudden and aggressive attack from Iran last night.

As liberals fretted over what Israel might do in retaliation, Bethany Mandel provided some needed context.

185 drones

110 surface-to-surface missiles

36 cruise missiles



And it’s *Israel* being asked to exercise restraint. Wild, just wild watching all of this play out in real time. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 14, 2024

It doesn't get much more direct than this. It seems no matter what genocidal antisemitic powers do to Israel, the Jewish state is always expected to stay calm and polite.

Where are all the ceasefire now people? — Jules (@JulesJudea) April 14, 2024

Is it surprising, though? This is how it always goes. Same script, over and over from the "international community."



Israel should ignore them. https://t.co/fCvGuhUwxB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2024

The politics of "No one was severely injured" is such a tone deaf response.



This will continue to escalate, there is no evidence that anything in the last three years has deescalated any situation in foreign policy.#Trump2024 or #KennedyShanahan24 are the only choices. https://t.co/YDJb6Ojds1 — Newbounds (@Newbounds) April 14, 2024

See, in the minds of the left, Israel is by default the aggressor and everyone else is simply 'resisting,' so really, it's Israel's fault.

Fascinating: has she just not noticed Israel has spent 6 months destroying every aspect of civilian life in Gaza? Was she asleep when Israel took out Iran's consulate in Damascus? Did she not hear Iran offered to let the issue go in exchange for ceasefire? Or is she just a liar? https://t.co/0S22UouNXj — Vilde Chayeh (@vildechayeh) April 14, 2024

Nobody trusts Israel to show restraint, hence why Biden had to put his foot down with Bibi.



The horrifying part is that it was a U.S.-Iran backchannel that prevented further escalation. Not Israel.



Raisi, in a historic twist, is the adult in the room. Bibi the toddler. https://t.co/dKXgCBpJ6p — Zishya 🇵🇸🍉 (@ZishyaRoy) April 14, 2024

Yeah, when a genocidal power that has been calling for the eradication of the Jews and Israel for years launches hundreds of missiles at you, the best plan is to just wait and see what happens. Don't want to overreact.

Bomb them into the Stone Age Israel. https://t.co/f4MnwjbS8I — Rambling Al (@suitedconnect) April 14, 2024

They demand a ceasefire so Hamas can regroup to better attack Israeli civilians. Democrats voted to shut down funding for the Iron Dome that saved thousands of lives during the attack, AOC even cried when their efforts failed. Now they once again want Israel to 'show restraint,' when directly attacked by yet another antisemitic power in the regime trying to wipe them off the map.

Will any level of aggression be good enough for the left to finally stand up to these violent lunatics?

***

