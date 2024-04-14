You Are on the Wrong Side of History. Artificial Diversity Under Enforcement of...
Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over...
The Worst Thing About the Manhattan Charges Is That Trump Might Be the...
So Brave, So Courageous. Stephen King Tries Playing Both Sides of the Iran...
Sen. Tim Scott: 'All Biden Has Done Is Allow Bad Actors to Question...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'It's Critically Important That We Stand With Our Ally,...
Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan...
Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden O...
British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's...
Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There...
What Ntl. Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Said About Middle East in Late Sept...
NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s...
Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old...
OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has...

'185 Drones, 110 Missiles ... ' Bethany Mandel Drops the Facts Against Israel 'Restraint' Demands

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on April 14, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Israel's Iron Dome hadn't even shot down its first missile before the left was smugly demanding Israel show, 'restraint,' in responding to the sudden and aggressive attack from Iran last night.

Advertisement

As liberals fretted over what Israel might do in retaliation, Bethany Mandel provided some needed context.

It doesn't get much more direct than this. It seems no matter what genocidal antisemitic powers do to Israel, the Jewish state is always expected to stay calm and polite.

Recommended

Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over Israel Ceasefire Fail
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

See, in the minds of the left, Israel is by default the aggressor and everyone else is simply 'resisting,' so really, it's Israel's fault.

Yeah, when a genocidal power that has been calling for the eradication of the Jews and Israel for years launches hundreds of missiles at you, the best plan is to just wait and see what happens. Don't want to overreact.

Advertisement

They demand a ceasefire so Hamas can regroup to better attack Israeli civilians. Democrats voted to shut down funding for the Iron Dome that saved thousands of lives during the attack, AOC even cried when their efforts failed. Now they once again want Israel to 'show restraint,' when directly attacked by yet another antisemitic power in the regime trying to wipe them off the map.

Will any level of aggression be good enough for the left to finally stand up to these violent lunatics?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITISM BETHANY MANDEL DEMOCRATS HAMAS IRAN IRANIAN NUKES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over Israel Ceasefire Fail
Chad Felix Greene
So Brave, So Courageous. Stephen King Tries Playing Both Sides of the Iran Attack on Israel and LOSES
Chad Felix Greene
NPR Chief Executive Says It Was 'Profoundly Disrespectful' to Out Network's Bias
Brett T.
The Worst Thing About the Manhattan Charges Is That Trump Might Be the VICTIM of a Crime (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan to SHUT UP
FuzzyChimp
You Are on the Wrong Side of History. Artificial Diversity Under Enforcement of Law is Not Diversity
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over Israel Ceasefire Fail Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement