President Biden, Defender of Snack Foods. Biden Goes All In on 'Shrinkflation' Campaign

It was bad enough when Elizabeth Warren was peddling the, apparently, newest Democratic Social Justice fad, Shrinkflation. Who would have thought Biden himself would come out in defense of reasonably portioned bags of Doritos?

Advertisement

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?



Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.



I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

Mr. President, perhaps the American people have other priorities you could be working on?

I did not predict leaning into the aging issue with an Andy-Rooney-on-quaaludes rant about how chip bags used to be fuller. https://t.co/XnHhLLFZoD — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 11, 2024

Imagine how little respect you must have for voters to try this. https://t.co/puX9uyjAAW — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 11, 2024

Sure, it's annoying, but is this really the best use of the government's time?

How stupid do Obama’s advisors think we are? This is the least of our worries… https://t.co/jEYlH0XZvZ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 11, 2024

Hard to get mad at companies for reducing the quantity of their products in each package to keep up with the inflation Biden caused.

Don’t let President Biden gaslight you. ‘Shrinkflation’ is not the problem, Bidenomics is.



Businesses are trying to stay competitive in the market by limiting how much they raise prices to offset the cost increases they’ve encountered thanks to Biden’s economic policy decisions.… https://t.co/9nGmnT8Fca — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) February 11, 2024

Don’t let President Biden gaslight you. ‘Shrinkflation’ is not the problem, Bidenomics is. Businesses are trying to stay competitive in the market by limiting how much they raise prices to offset the cost increases they’ve encountered thanks to Biden’s economic policy decisions.

As @RealEJAntoni explains:

As of December 2023, “the producer price index [which is] used to measure inflation on the products and services businesses buy — sometimes called wholesale inflation — [has] risen 17.5% since Biden took office. Conversely, the consumer price index, the widely cited metric for inflation faced by American families, is up 17.1% over that same time.

Businesses have actually been sheltering consumers from some cost increases in an effort to maintain market share and not lose customers. That also explains why, according to the Biden administration’s Census Bureau, total corporate profits have fallen for the last six quarters after adjusting for inflation.”

“Shrinkflation” is literally caused by inflation



Biden is openly admitting that inflation has been a huge problem under his administration but thinks if he comes at it from a different angle and calls it something different you’ll be too stupid to notice https://t.co/VTHSFTz7Rv — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 11, 2024

Advertisement

What a pathetic attempt to “feel our pain” when it comes to skyrocketing prices at the grocery store.



Hey Joe, you’ve got so much time to worry about the size of my kid’s Snickers bar- how about you focus on the invasion at our southern border. ✌️ https://t.co/Cncdp7bmd5 — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) February 11, 2024

Abortion and how many Oreos are Constitutionally required in each package. Excellent 2024 policy platform, Dems.

Biden just admitted that inflation is still a problem https://t.co/OJuH4UmfMb — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 11, 2024

Totally baffled by trying to make a political issue out of this. Shrinkflation is just a way companies raise prices. So, uh, he's saying food prices are still rising rapidly? https://t.co/b3d8reDSir — Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) February 11, 2024

You see, they want you to be angry at the corporations rather than them for the consequences of their policies.

"Hi folks, Joe Biden here to remind you of that painful $400 pre-party grocery run you're about to try to drink away during a brief escape from my excruciating economy. Have a great game!" https://t.co/MkuLGJc6JM — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) February 11, 2024

“BAG OF CHIPS HAS FEWER CHIPS”



—Biden/Harris 2024 https://t.co/A02FprtjlP — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 11, 2024

Advertisement

'Look over there!' is not a great Presidential campaign tactic, but it seems to be working. Democrats have never been more dedicated to Biden, or the integrity of snack foods.

SQUIRREL!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!