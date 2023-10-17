Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist
Professor Dana Loesch Explains: 'That's What 'From the River to the Sea,' MEANS' Listen UP class

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:15 PM on October 17, 2023

Students, class is in session.

The left has a library of slogans they love to chant, but do they know what half of them even mean? Well pro-Palestinians know what 'From the river to the sea,' means even if their idiot leftwing supporters don't.

Professor Dana Loesch explains:

Anyone paying attention yet?

Notice all of these protests are explicitly anti-Israel and pro-Hamas. No one is denouncing the atrocities Hamas committed and no one is demanding peace or unity.

They are just repeating, all over the world, the propaganda and rhetoric of the genocidal terrorist group.

As much as the media, Democrats, college academics and leftwing activists try to convince the public otherwise, pro-Palestinian activists are more than happy to tell the truth. This isn't about 'oppression' or 'colonialism' or whatever other social justice fad theory is popular right now.

'From the river to the sea,' is all you need to know about the motivations of these people.

Pay attention!

***

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITISM DALLAS DANA LOESCH GAZA HATE

