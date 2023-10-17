Professor Dana Loesch Explains: 'That's What 'From the River to the Sea,' MEANS' Listen UP class

Students, class is in session.

The left has a library of slogans they love to chant, but do they know what half of them even mean? Well pro-Palestinians know what 'From the river to the sea,' means even if their idiot leftwing supporters don't.

Advertisement

Professor Dana Loesch explains:

Hamas apologists in Dallas shouting the genocidal chant about wiping Israel off the map.



That's what "From the river to the sea" means. What's between the river and the sea? Israel. https://t.co/IH2W5i8uy0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2023

Anyone paying attention yet?

Didn't see a single one of the chanting terror apologists demanding that Hamas release the hostages they kidnapped when they attacked Israel, unprovoked. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2023

They’ll just pretend it’s them singing “One Tree Hill” by U2 — Adrian Slade ⚡️❌ (@adriansladeshow) October 17, 2023

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is pronounced Judenfrei in the original German. — Mike Glenn (@MikeRGlenn) October 16, 2023

Hamas "apologists?"



Hamas "ENTHUSIASTS" is more like it. — Myra Fleener (@myra_fleener) October 16, 2023

Despicable. Every one of them https://t.co/z26I3d87mY — South Florida Trophy Wife™ 🦈🌴🐊🦩 (@Pickledfins) October 16, 2023

This is in support of Hamas and the murders and rapes they committed — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 16, 2023

Notice all of these protests are explicitly anti-Israel and pro-Hamas. No one is denouncing the atrocities Hamas committed and no one is demanding peace or unity.

They are just repeating, all over the world, the propaganda and rhetoric of the genocidal terrorist group.

"From the river to the sea" means from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean sea—the entirety of the land of Israel. It is a call for the complete elimination of Israel.



It's an unacceptable position to hold or celebrate and should be treated as such. https://t.co/p0IcXEK2jb pic.twitter.com/fBmedzBkqE — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) October 16, 2023

Incorrect. The marchers yelled, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” That is a call for genocide.https://t.co/o5ZCVYrFln — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 17, 2023

Oh look another Palestinian protest in support of Hamas and the murders and rapes they committed



Zero calls for hamas to surrender and release of hostages... because they support what Hamas did... stop pretending that they hate hamas https://t.co/AC7gnBtQq3 — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

Care to explain what that actually means?



They're calling for the eradication of Israel. https://t.co/E3HsZWCXPv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 15, 2023

As much as the media, Democrats, college academics and leftwing activists try to convince the public otherwise, pro-Palestinian activists are more than happy to tell the truth. This isn't about 'oppression' or 'colonialism' or whatever other social justice fad theory is popular right now.

'From the river to the sea,' is all you need to know about the motivations of these people.

Pay attention!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!