WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:30 PM on October 10, 2023

California state senator Scott Wiener usually gets his own Twitchy stories for less flattering reasons, but today he gets acknowledged for doing something good.

No, really.

In the face of massive leftwing anti-Israel rhetoric and demonstrations, Wiener has used his platform to denounce Hamas and defend Israel. Not in the generic, 'opposes violence' way, but unapologetically and in no uncertain terms.

We are as shocked as you are!

Well ... he IS still a leftist after all. But good job in general, Senator.

Credit where credit is due!

It takes courage to stand up against your own political and ideological side and Wiener has been getting relentless abuse from his side in the comments, yet he doesn't appear to be backing down.

That deserves respect.

Thank you Senator Wiener!

***

