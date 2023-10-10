WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel

California state senator Scott Wiener usually gets his own Twitchy stories for less flattering reasons, but today he gets acknowledged for doing something good.

No, really.

In the face of massive leftwing anti-Israel rhetoric and demonstrations, Wiener has used his platform to denounce Hamas and defend Israel. Not in the generic, 'opposes violence' way, but unapologetically and in no uncertain terms.

We are as shocked as you are!

San Francisco stands with Israel & unequivocally condemns the massacre, rape & kidnapping Hamas perpetrated. pic.twitter.com/mjgy77GNXS — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 9, 2023

As Hamas perpetrated the deadliest day of violence against Jews since the Holocaust, these terrorists literally abducted a Holocaust survivor in her wheelchair.



And there are people actually celebrating & rallying around this vile wave of terror & murder. https://t.co/lMPiafu65d — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 8, 2023

This is what’s happening in Israel right now. This is what the Hamas terrorists are doing. We must stand with Israel in putting an end to this invasion. https://t.co/RGPgUzQuHb — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 7, 2023

What’s happening in Israel is not a “both sides” situation.



I’m a vocal critic of the current Israeli government, including its settlement policy.



But nothing — nothing — justifies this terror invasion by Hamas & the butchering & kidnapping of Israeli soldiers & civilians. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 7, 2023

On Shabbat & Simchat Torah— & the 50th anniversary of Yom Kippur War — Hamas terrorists have invaded Israel in an act of war, killing civilians.



The threat against Israel’s right to exist is real. Israel has every right to defend itself & end this attack.



I stand with Israel. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 7, 2023

Young people doing nothing more than dance & enjoy good music & Hamas terrorists butchered 260 of them. Just devastating. https://t.co/C6I54gYqwX — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 8, 2023

This is the violence against Israelis some in the U.S. — including some self-described progressives — are celebrating. These toddlers will grow up without their parents because of Hamas terrorists & those who enable them. https://t.co/Vdm1Z4y5zu — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 9, 2023

In response to Hamas’s massacres, rapes & kidnappings, DSA issued a statement blaming Israel instead of blaming Hamas. In a buried follow up tweet, DSA acknowledged that murdering Israeli civilians is bad.🙄 pic.twitter.com/yQ3QZG996g — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 9, 2023

Since the Hamas terror invasion of Israel, we’ve seen tweets & rallies in the U.S. glorifying what Hamas did as “resistance” & even making fun of Israelis who were murdered, raped or kidnapped.



All while Israelis are still missing, held hostage or not yet buried.



Truly vile.🧵 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 9, 2023

Targeted murder, rape & kidnapping of Jews isn’t “resistance.” Rather it’s extreme anti-Jewish violence.



And it makes Jews around the world — who were already experiencing increased violence — even less safe.



This violence shouldn’t be celebrated. It must be condemned. pic.twitter.com/RKoGDBx6X0 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 9, 2023

California stands with the people of Israel in their fight against Hamas & its murder, rape & kidnapping of Israeli civilians. California stands against anti-Jewish hate & violence. pic.twitter.com/jcI07JGAom — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 10, 2023

More advocacy for violence against Jews. This is sickening. https://t.co/4UErrYMs7C — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 10, 2023

This flier from a @CalStateLB student organization is directly advocating violence against Jews. https://t.co/qmd3IWwpcK — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 10, 2023

Well ... he IS still a leftist after all. But good job in general, Senator.

Let’s be clear: The MAGA cult is supporting Jews at this moment b/c they hate Palestinians even more than they hate Jews.



But they’ll turn on the Jews in a heartbeat if the mother ship signals a moral panic that Jews are groomers who want to steal their children.



Eyes wide open — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 10, 2023

Credit where credit is due!

You all know how I feel about Scott on most days. But this is a huge wakeup call for liberal Jews to reconsider who they've been allying with for far too long. It's time to take stock and repriorotize. This is a matter of survival. https://t.co/15vJeNn4L1 — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) October 9, 2023

How in God’s name did Scott Wiener, of all people, issue the best statement on this out of any Dem in the country?



You’d figure any politician with this guy’s domestic policy track record would have “Free Palestine” written all over their forehead. https://t.co/yTbo9RcV3C — Kyle Schmidbauer (@kjschmidbauer) October 9, 2023

Bravery is the willingness to call a group out when they do something wrong, even if you are a supporter of that group. https://t.co/AZQCnXy5FR — Todd Davis (@96hoya) October 10, 2023

😳 Thank you for saying something ! — Naomi (@nassaraf) October 10, 2023

thank you for speaking out for speaking the truth we all know. — mark pincus (@markpinc) October 10, 2023

Another excellent tweet from Scott Wiener. Amazing. Spot on — genothefox (@genothefox) October 10, 2023

The unlikeliest of all things has happened——-I am in full agreement with Scott in regards to the attacks of Israel. https://t.co/SBZaLqzp0u — Nikki- Ex Queen of CA (self appointed) (@NikkiMarieDiary) October 10, 2023

It takes courage to stand up against your own political and ideological side and Wiener has been getting relentless abuse from his side in the comments, yet he doesn't appear to be backing down.

That deserves respect.

Thank you Senator Wiener!

***

