Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your rights

Every few days or so, another Democrat takes their turn boldly declaring a ban on 'assault weapons,' whatever those are. Every time, the American people remind them the Constitution says, 'nuh-uh Senator.'

Today is no different.

Imagine all the shootings we could prevent and lives we could save if we reinstated a nationwide assault weapons ban. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) October 6, 2023

Just think how great you could make America if you could just get rid of that pesky constitution. https://t.co/qqrRkVwrTR — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) October 6, 2023

Solutions? Nobody asked for solutions!

Not many. Just like last time. IMAGINE all the murders we could prevent if we got gangs off the streets; stopped the illegal drug trade; re-opened mental institutions and actually used them. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) October 6, 2023

A fair request, since your imagination is the only place that works. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) October 6, 2023

Go after bad guys with guns, not law abiding citizens. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) October 6, 2023

last I checked murder was illegal in all 50 states. — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) October 6, 2023

We don't have to imagine. The number is zero.

Just like last time. There was no drop in gun crime under the last ban.

NEXT! — Sarcasm for a cause = Virtue. Eleutheromaniac. (@pallee12) October 6, 2023

Where exactly do they think these 'assault weapons' are going to run off to once banned? Who will be collecting them all?

How would that work? — Grateful one (@yogurtpro) October 6, 2023

Define assault weapon — NJ2APatriot (@Nj2APatriot) October 6, 2023

Civil rights trump that idea. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) October 6, 2023

Any weapon can be considered an assault weapon — Brian Talley (@brianstalley) October 6, 2023

As for that hypothetical fantasy of yours, Senator.

Yeah, I can imagine it. It would be zero. Zero criminals will care about a law telling them what kind of weapon they can have.



Why don't you show you can stop drugstore looters before taking a bite at a weapons ban. — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 6, 2023

That number is precisely zero.



Now imagine all the shootings we could prevent and lives we could save if we encouraged everyone to train with and bear effective arms. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) October 6, 2023

Even more would be saved if criminals were kept in jail. — Sir Keegan - Conservative Cat. (@Mike04692) October 6, 2023

She just wants to save lives! Isn't that enough?

Do you have any data? Or is it only hyperbole you’re offering? — Keith Wilkins ⚡️ (@gigachurros) October 6, 2023

Hmmmm, easier to imagine a world without liberals. — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) October 6, 2023

They just keep repeating the same meaningless slogans over and over and their base cheers them on. But in the real world, the practical one where people have rights regarding these issues, it is absolute nonsense. Totalitarian nonsense.

Maybe try again on your next turn, Senator.

***

