Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your rights

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:15 PM on October 06, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

Every few days or so, another Democrat takes their turn boldly declaring a ban on 'assault weapons,' whatever those are. Every time, the American people remind them the Constitution says, 'nuh-uh Senator.'

Today is no different.

Solutions? Nobody asked for solutions!

Where exactly do they think these 'assault weapons' are going to run off to once banned? Who will be collecting them all?

As for that hypothetical fantasy of yours, Senator.

She just wants to save lives! Isn't that enough?

They just keep repeating the same meaningless slogans over and over and their base cheers them on. But in the real world, the practical one where people have rights regarding these issues, it is absolute nonsense. Totalitarian nonsense.

Maybe try again on your next turn, Senator.

***

