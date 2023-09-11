Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids

Why is it so important for parents/guardians to be aware of what a child is doing at school, especially with LGBTQ identity? This story gives us the worst possible answer and people are tired of Democrats' excuses!

This is Sage Blair.



Her school "transitioned" her to a male without letting her grandparents/adoptive parents know and encouraged her to use the boys bathroom despite her getting rape threats.



She had a psychotic breakdown, ran away, got kidnapped, and got raped and sex… pic.twitter.com/yKfH6MDyoO — Leftism (@LeftismForU) September 10, 2023

She was rescued, but, '... the public defender claimed the parents weren't 'sufficiently affirming' of Sage's gender identity due to her grandfather/adoptive father calling her 'she' when overcome with emotion, so the parents weren't allowed to have her back.'

The post goes on to say she was put into a boys' juvenile facility where she was sexually assaulted again. She escaped and was brutally exploited on the streets, again. Fortunately, 'the grandparents/adoptive parents are now suing the Virginia school board where it originally started, the school counselors, and the public defender.'

All of this is because the school refused to involve her guardians in what was happening to her at school.

This testimony from her mother/grandmother is heartbreaking.



This is from when "Sage's Law" was introduced. Sage's law is a law in Sage's honor which would require schools in Virginia to disclose any sort of gender transition type info to parents.pic.twitter.com/Z608tPL7pT — Leftism (@LeftismForU) September 10, 2023

The outrage at this tragic and completely unnecessary story is tangible.

This is an unbelievably insane story.



Read paragraph 3. https://t.co/u4TgTWhye6 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 11, 2023

Others called for the adults involved to be arrested and sued.

Parents need to start suing en masse. Even if the judicial system is rigged…it will bankrupt the system trying. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 10, 2023

The school and all adults who took part in this need to be ARRESTED and sued. — Barbie D H (@barbiesway) September 10, 2023

All of these players should be jailed for child abuse … from the counselor to the school board — Mark Sullivan (@Sullie870125) September 10, 2023

This is, unfortunately, a perfect example of how everyone from public schools to the government wanted to make money off of the confusion of a young girl. — Angry Bee (@angry_bee_2U) September 10, 2023

Remember, this is what Democrats are fighting for.

They are passing laws and filing court cases to PREVENT parents/guardians from being told this necessary information.

Forcing teachers to out trans kids to their parents is dangerous, inhumane & illegal. It’s a huge win that the court has put this awful policy on hold. https://t.co/vtuEvhtErl — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 6, 2023

This is a victory for transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming youth. Students can't learn when they feel their very identities are under attack. Thank you @AGRobBonta for demanding LGBTQ+ youth are treated with dignity and respect. https://t.co/XTSRIzzC39 — Equality California (@eqca) September 6, 2023

For far too many transgender and gender nonconforming youth, school serves as their only safe haven.



We have to protect that. We have to ensure our schools are sanctuaries for every single student. pic.twitter.com/rZTHzombHC — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) August 28, 2023

We have to protect that.

