Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids

Chad Felix Greene  |  3:50 PM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Why is it so important for parents/guardians to be aware of what a child is doing at school, especially with LGBTQ identity? This story gives us the worst possible answer and people are tired of Democrats' excuses!

She was rescued, but, '... the public defender claimed the parents weren't 'sufficiently affirming' of Sage's gender identity due to her grandfather/adoptive father calling her 'she' when overcome with emotion, so the parents weren't allowed to have her back.'

The post goes on to say she was put into a boys' juvenile facility where she was sexually assaulted again. She escaped and was brutally exploited on the streets, again. Fortunately, 'the grandparents/adoptive parents are now suing the Virginia school board where it originally started, the school counselors, and the public defender.'

All of this is because the school refused to involve her guardians in what was happening to her at school.

The outrage at this tragic and completely unnecessary story is tangible.

Others called for the adults involved to be arrested and sued.

Remember, this is what Democrats are fighting for. 

They are passing laws and filing court cases to PREVENT parents/guardians from being told this necessary information.

We have to protect that.

***

