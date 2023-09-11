Ok Kamala, can you ANSWER the question please? VP spins in circles around interview on abortion (watch)

The question is simple enough, if you support abortion, at what point do you no longer support abortion? Remember, several high-level Democrats smugly insisted NO ONE supports late-term abortion!

But Kamala Harris can't seem to nail down that answer.

So.... when does she support abortion up until? pic.twitter.com/jvN7FKPJSs

Transcript:

Face The Nation: 'So...what is it that you believe, what week of pregnancy should abortion access be cut off?

Kamala Harris: 'We need to restore the protections of Roe vs. Wade. We're not trying to do something new...Face The Nation: '...but that was nebulous because about viability which could be anywhere between 20 and 24 weeks, and...so...'

Kamala Harris, interrupting: 'No, no, no, no. Let me be very clear. From day one, the President has been clear, I have been clear, we need to put back the protections that are in Roe V. Wade into law since the Supreme Court took it, Congress has the power and ability to pass legislation to put those protections back in law and Joe Biden will sign that bill. So, that is what we want.'

Face The Nation: 'But does it need to be specific in terms of defining, and where that guarantee goes up to and where it does not - which week of pregnancy?'

Kamala Harris: 'We need to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade...

Face The Nation, interrupting: 'But...I'm asking you this question though because...'

Kamala Harris, interrupting: 'We're not trying to do anything that did not exist before June of last year. We are saying...'

Face The Nation, interrupting: '...crafted into law and that's why I'm asking you the specifics here because Republicans can say the lack of a precise date in cutting it off, you know this, they say that allows Democrats to perform abortions up until, you know, birth...'

Kamala Harris: 'Which is ridiculous...'

Face The Nation, overtalking: '...which is not accurate...'

Kamala Harris: 'Which is ridiculous and it's a mischaracterization of the point, no, the point is...'

Face The Nation: '...but...do you...be more precise?'

Kamala Harris: 'I am being precise. We need to put, into law, the protections of Roe vs. Wade...'