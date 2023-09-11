Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't...
New Mexico Sheriff Refuses to Enforce Governor's Unconstitutional Firearm Restrictions
Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity
Biden admin OK's deal to release billions to 'world's #1 sponsor of terror'......
Ohio lawmaker tries to zing Chip Roy but quickly finds out he came...
'Look for the helpers.' A look at the furry helpers of 9/11
Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats...
YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that...
Axios explores why you should feel guilty over 'new trend' of... putting ice...
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her...
Kamala Harris Confronted by Reporter on Her Abortion Stance
NY Times spotted making a slight modification to 'no evidence' of Biden corruption
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Dems IGNORING illegal immigration until it was...
WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY...

Ok Kamala, can you ANSWER the question please? VP spins in circles around interview on abortion (watch)

Chad Felix Greene  |  4:25 PM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The question is simple enough, if you support abortion, at what point do you no longer support abortion? Remember, several high-level Democrats smugly insisted NO ONE supports late-term abortion! 

But Kamala Harris can't seem to nail down that answer.

Transcript:

Face The Nation: 'So...what is it that you believe, what week of pregnancy should abortion access be cut off?

Kamala Harris: 'We need to restore the protections of Roe vs. Wade. We're not trying to do something new...Face The Nation: '...but that was nebulous because about viability which could be anywhere between 20 and 24 weeks, and...so...'

Kamala Harris, interrupting: 'No, no, no, no. Let me be very clear. From day one, the President has been clear, I have been clear, we need to put back the protections that are in Roe V. Wade into law since the Supreme Court took it, Congress has the power and ability to pass legislation to put those protections back in law and Joe Biden will sign that bill. So, that is what we want.'

Face The Nation: 'But does it need to be specific in terms of defining, and where that guarantee goes up to and where it does not - which week of pregnancy?'

Kamala Harris: 'We need to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade...

Face The Nation, interrupting: 'But...I'm asking you this question though because...'

Kamala Harris, interrupting: 'We're not trying to do anything that did not exist before June of last year. We are saying...'

Face The Nation, interrupting: '...crafted into law and that's why I'm asking you the specifics here because Republicans can say the lack of a precise date in cutting it off, you know this, they say that allows Democrats to perform abortions up until, you know, birth...'

Kamala Harris: 'Which is ridiculous...'

Face The Nation, overtalking: '...which is not accurate...'

Kamala Harris: 'Which is ridiculous and it's a mischaracterization of the point, no, the point is...'

Face The Nation: '...but...do you...be more precise?'

Kamala Harris: 'I am being precise. We need to put, into law, the protections of Roe vs. Wade...'

Recommended

Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids
Chad Felix Greene

_________

So ... was that a yes or a no?

Excellent question!

Also, notice the supposedly unbiased reporter seemed pretty clear on who she thought was correct.

All we know is Democrats absolutely do not support abortion up until birth. That's RIDICULOUS! Whether it's the day prior to birth or sooner, well I guess we'll never know.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: ABORTION KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids
Chad Felix Greene
Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity
Brett T.
YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that make him look even WORSE
Sam J.
Biden admin OK's deal to release billions to 'world's #1 sponsor of terror'... on 9/11
Doug P.
Axios explores why you should feel guilty over 'new trend' of... putting ice in your drink?
Doug P.
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Dems IGNORING illegal immigration until it was in THEIR backyard
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids Chad Felix Greene