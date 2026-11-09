AI Regulation Is Not the Cornerstone of Scott Wiener’s Career

Creepy California State Sen. Scott Wiener won his election last Tuesday (no surprise there) and will be sworn in as Rep. Scott Wiener in January. As we reported last week, one Democrat said the Democrats could rule for the next decade and beyond if they could do just three things: 1) never let the border get like that again; 2) don’t let crime go unpunished; and 3) chill out a little on the trans stuff. So no, none of those are going to happen. One Democrat suggested a fourth thing: "Don't blow up the economy by tanking AI." As our own Gordon K reported, Rep. Yassamin Ansari posted that same day that the "top of the Democratic agenda on Day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out-of-control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence."

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Wiener will not be chilling a little on the trans stuff, and according to MIT Technology Review, Wiener "has made AI regulation a cornerstone of his political career."

Scott Wiener has made AI regulation a cornerstone of his political career. Now he’s headed to Congress. https://t.co/flLxK8aLiu — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) November 9, 2026

That's not the cornerstone of his political career. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2026

@techreview No, he has made this the cornerstone of his political career. https://t.co/BwiU4v19R2 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 9, 2026

@techreview Sure. AI is the cornerstone of his career. Definitely. https://t.co/p0E8QaO1oF — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 9, 2026

@techreview Uh, you might want to research the "cornerstone" of his career a little bit more. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) November 9, 2026

@techreview No, he's made harm to children the cornerstone of his career. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) November 9, 2026

@techreview No, it's been about sexual deviance, actually. — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) November 9, 2026

@techreview Yeah that’s not what he’s known for. — Dr. Dick Whiner (@Scott_Whiner) November 9, 2026

@techreview Not even close to the cornerstone of his career. — red ice conservative (@redicecon) November 9, 2026

@techreview Have you looked into anything else? — Arnold Becker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bruinoregonalt) November 9, 2026

@techreview Even AI is afraid to look at what's on his laptop and phone — Kyle Rogers (@gastate04) November 9, 2026

@techreview @Scott_Wiener has made legalizing paying underaged kids for sex and legalizing the willing transmission of STDs the cornerstone of his political career — OSINT with a splash of good takes and a few bad 1s (@supersean415) November 9, 2026

@techreview https://t.co/ha038ryD6Y — Smuggled Plums (@_Muddbone2) November 9, 2026

@techreview Not really but you know that — Tim (@Westmobile48) November 9, 2026

@techreview You misspelled "protecting pedophiles". — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 9, 2026

Now, now, to be fair, contrary to common belief, Wiener didn't fight to lower the age of consent. The cornerstone of his career was equalizing the law behind California's mandatory sex offender registry, so that oral and anal sex where the age gap is 10 years or less wouldn't be treated more strictly than vaginal sex. He also wrote the bill that changed the intentional transmission of HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor.

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@techreview You tried. 🙄 — Al (@AlBeachGuy) November 9, 2026

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