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AI Regulation Is Not the Cornerstone of Scott Wiener’s Career

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 09, 2026 9:00 PM
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AI Regulation Is Not the Cornerstone of Scott Wiener’s Career
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Creepy California State Sen. Scott Wiener won his election last Tuesday (no surprise there) and will be sworn in as Rep. Scott Wiener in January. As we reported last week, one Democrat said the Democrats could rule for the next decade and beyond if they could do just three things: 1) never let the border get like that again; 2) don’t let crime go unpunished; and 3) chill out a little on the trans stuff. So no, none of those are going to happen. One Democrat suggested a fourth thing: "Don't blow up the economy by tanking AI." As our own Gordon K reported, Rep. Yassamin Ansari posted that same day that the "top of the Democratic agenda on Day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out-of-control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence." 

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Wiener will not be chilling a little on the trans stuff, and according to MIT Technology Review, Wiener "has made AI regulation a cornerstone of his political career."

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Now, now, to be fair, contrary to common belief, Wiener didn't fight to lower the age of consent. The cornerstone of his career was equalizing the law behind California's mandatory sex offender registry, so that oral and anal sex where the age gap is 10 years or less wouldn't be treated more strictly than vaginal sex. He also wrote the bill that changed the intentional transmission of HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CALIFORNIA | CONGRESS | TRANSGENDER

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