Alex Cole’s Fun Fact: Jesus Would Have Looked More Like Abdul El-Sayed Than Mike Rogers

Jesus has been a high-profile part of the 2026 midterm elections. In Texas, we have seminarian James Talarico running for the Senate. Jimmy Kimmel, whom we never considered to be a very religious man, was happy to pull Stephen Colbert's stunt of interviewing Talarico off-air to get around equal-time rules and let him preach about Jesus. Kimmel asked Talarico what Jesus would do if he entered the Senate. “What would Jesus do if he visited the U.S. Senate? He would tell the senators — ‘I was a stranger and you deported me,’" answered Talarico, adding that Jesus would then "flip over those fancy desks." Even Muslim Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed compared himself to Christ, saying that "Jesus was considered radical in his time too."

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Every once in a while, someone posts an "accurate" image of Jesus to remind all the Christian nationalists that Christ wasn't blonde-haired and blue-eyed, as if that comes as a shock to anyone. Liberal troll Alex Cole took it a step further on Monday when he let us in on the fun fact that Jesus would have looked more like El-Sayed than his opponent, Mike Rogers.

Fun Fact: Jesus of Nazareth would have looked more like El-Sayed than Rogers. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics Jesus was a midget? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 2, 2026

So would the 9/11 hijackers, or are we only allowed to play ethnic bingo if it's complimentary? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun fact: Jesus was a Jew. El-Sayed would hate him. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics Jesus of Nazareth looked like a Hebrew because He was a Hebrew which you despise because you’re antisemitic. — EyeOfTheTiger (@_EyeOf_TheTiger) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun fact. Islam was not a thing when Jesus walked. — McNoodle (@reachMcNoodle) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun facts: Jesus wouldn't cut off your head if you refused to convert. Jesus wouldn't toss gays off buildings. Jesus wouldn't have gone for female genital mutilation. Jesus wouldn't have women marrying family members & wearing burkas. — VERNANDO (@VERNANDOINVEGAS) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun Fact: Jesus doesn’t care about identity politics. — Chip Abernathy (@cdabernathy) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun fact: Jesus of Nazareth's physical characteristics are the LEAST important thing about Him. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics Not so fun fact, Temple Israel was a little over 6 months ago. El-Sayed said, "hurt people, hurt people". — Keith Harpelund (@HarpelundK8790) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics Maybe, but Jesus would not be supporting the Muslim Brotherhood either. — Patriotic Texan (@RagingToro72) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics Oh, my gosh. That's really profound. I'm going now judge all candidates based on whether they look like other people I approve. This is brilliant stuff. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics This only matters to racists. The rest of us vote for the platform. — Nickitruesdell (@nickitruesdell) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics A believer in Christ looks at the heart. Not the outward appearance. Keep your less than fun opinion to yourself. — Don Wall (@wall53808) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun Fact: Jesus of Nazareth was Jewish. Exactly the group El-Sayed hates the most. — FREESPEECH #1776 (@kassieK222) November 3, 2026

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@acnewsitics Fun Fact: Jesus doesn't care about your fun facts. Appearances do not save. Faith in Jesus does. That's the only fun fact worth noting when talking about Jesus. — Wrath of God (@sophist_slayer) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun fact. Man looks on the outer appearance. God looks on the heart. — Blackthorne (@GrandMosk) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics He would not, however, have acted like him or believed what El-Sayed believes. Big difference. — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics I know Jesus, El-Sayed is no Jesus. — Michael roberts (@Michael41328563) November 2, 2026

@acnewsitics He also wasn't Muslim, not sure what point is being made here. — Him (@TorturedTerp) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun fact. El-Sayed would cheer as people tried to murder Jesus and his people. — The Wasatchquatch (@waschatchsquach) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics What do you think this proves? Why do you think this matters? When you can figure out what motivates you to think in such terms, then you can begin your path to recovery. — Old Macdonald Farms, CIEIO (@olmcdonaldcieio) November 3, 2026

@acnewsitics Fun fact: Alex Cole routinely says really stupid stuff. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) November 3, 2026

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Was this post some sort of attempt to convince Christians to vote for El-Sayed? Pretty weak.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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