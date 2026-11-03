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Alex Cole’s Fun Fact: Jesus Would Have Looked More Like Abdul El-Sayed Than Mike Rogers

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 8:00 PM
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Alex Cole’s Fun Fact: Jesus Would Have Looked More Like Abdul El-Sayed Than Mike Rogers
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Jesus has been a high-profile part of the 2026 midterm elections. In Texas, we have seminarian James Talarico running for the Senate. Jimmy Kimmel, whom we never considered to be a very religious man, was happy to pull Stephen Colbert's stunt of interviewing Talarico off-air to get around equal-time rules and let him preach about Jesus. Kimmel asked Talarico what Jesus would do if he entered the Senate. “What would Jesus do if he visited the U.S. Senate? He would tell the senators — ‘I was a stranger and you deported me,’" answered Talarico, adding that Jesus would then "flip over those fancy desks." Even Muslim Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed compared himself to Christ, saying that "Jesus was considered radical in his time too."

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Every once in a while, someone posts an "accurate" image of Jesus to remind all the Christian nationalists that Christ wasn't blonde-haired and blue-eyed, as if that comes as a shock to anyone. Liberal troll Alex Cole took it a step further on Monday when he let us in on the fun fact that Jesus would have looked more like El-Sayed than his opponent, Mike Rogers.

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Was this post some sort of attempt to convince Christians to vote for El-Sayed? Pretty weak.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS

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