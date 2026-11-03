A Really Rough-Looking Alec Baldwin Says Tonight Is the Beginning of the End of His Nightmare

The point of this post isn't really about what Alec Baldwin has emerged from his solitude to say, but to comment on just how rough he looks. Maybe the bags under his eyes are a byproduct of the nightmare he's been living through under the Trump administration. He decided to grab his phone on Monday and let everyone know that the beginning of the end of his nightmare is today, Election Day. Our nightmare is watching this video. Could he have combed his hair, or is he so distraught that he doesn't have the energy?

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Alec Baldwin says it’s been a “nightmare” living under the Trump Administration. “We’ve been living in this nightmare, for me and my political consciousness- it’s been a nightmare…The beginning of the end of that nightmare is tomorrow.” https://t.co/zAIAjkXiEJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV Maybe it’s the alcohol cause you look Ike shit — RigoStaRR (@RigoIrizarry) November 3, 2026

He looks like he's been sipping that Amy Acton juice.

@OliLondonTV Alec Baldwin crying about a 'nightmare' from his multi-million dollar mansion while average Americans were struggling with groceries and energy bills is peak Hollywood entitlement. Your political consciousness isn't suffering, Alec. your fragile ego is — lisaa louis (@LouisLisaa) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV I wonder how the Trump admin has affected Baldwin’s welfare and liberty personally. It hasn’t! Think his nightmare is more psychological than anything else, and it has a name- TDS. — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV Wonder what has actually happened to Alec to justify this dramatic read? Did he break a cocktail glass? — Delldoc (@Djhbmd) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV Is he broke? Was his free speech taken away? Was his neighborhood invaded by illegals? — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV Wow. Alec, those eye bags. I believe you have been living a nightmare. However, your jump off the leftist cliff and the unintentional death of someone at your hands is most likely to blame. Get help with those things. — Drunk Pelosi (@mrsdbls) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV He looks like a nightmare. Damn man. TDS is curable. Get help somewhere. — Hugo Hackenbush (@thesteveeaton) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV You can measure Alec Baldwin's BAC by the length of his eyeball cheeks. — Spank (@mentaldischarge) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV You're a multi millionaire that can get away with murder @alecbaldwin. You need to just STFU and read your lines that smarter people write for you, because clearly improv is not your strength. — Mild & Lazy Guy (@mildandlazyguy) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV Alec Baldwin is a good actor, and an idiot. — The Time for Patriots is Now (@MAGASouthEastFL) November 3, 2026

Those Hollywood makeup crews can do magic.

@OliLondonTV Holy eyebags. He looks like shit. TDS is a real condition and it starts to affect your outward appearance, not just your soul. — Yacht Rock Girl 🛥️ 🇺🇸 (@NotSilentDoGood) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV @TheRebeluniter Alec Baldwin really should consider staying behind the camera. A disheveled looking fading actor with a bad dye job doesn’t shout, “Compelling argument here!” — Vizzpat from NJ (@Vizzpat) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV @AlecBaldwin does look like he’s suffering, but it probably has more to do with shooting and killing someone than it has to do with Trump — Camper (@CamperNorwich) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV The true face of delusion and necessary mental institutionalism. — IHeartDagny (@DagnySpeaks) November 3, 2026

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@OliLondonTV Well, just think he made money playing Trump on SNL, he shouldn't be crying. LOL. P.S. He doesn't look so good, IMHO. — Spot Marks the X (@terikarma) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV @M4422186659182 He lives in a nightmare because he has been a horrible human being. He sold his soul and now he has to live with the consequences. Trump is innocent of Alec’s misery. — Mouse (@mouseismighty) November 3, 2026

@OliLondonTV His hate is eating him from the inside out — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) November 3, 2026

That and/or the guilt of killing a woman. Whatever it is, it's wreaking havoc on his body.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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