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A Really Rough-Looking Alec Baldwin Says Tonight Is the Beginning of the End of His Nightmare

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 7:30 PM
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A Really Rough-Looking Alec Baldwin Says Tonight Is the Beginning of the End of His Nightmare
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The point of this post isn't really about what Alec Baldwin has emerged from his solitude to say, but to comment on just how rough he looks. Maybe the bags under his eyes are a byproduct of the nightmare he's been living through under the Trump administration. He decided to grab his phone on Monday and let everyone know that the beginning of the end of his nightmare is today, Election Day. Our nightmare is watching this video. Could he have combed his hair, or is he so distraught that he doesn't have the energy?

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He looks like he's been sipping that Amy Acton juice.

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Those Hollywood makeup crews can do magic. 

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That and/or the guilt of killing a woman. Whatever it is, it's wreaking havoc on his body.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ENTERTAINMENT | HOLLYWOOD | MENTAL HEALTH | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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