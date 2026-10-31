‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus

This editor used to teach freshman composition at a university, but unlike in his day, when your English paper just came back with a grade, he used a rubric explaining exactly how points would be awarded. You'd earn 10 points for a clear thesis statement. The majority of points were awarded for backing up your thesis with facts and data. Only five points went to correct spelling and grammar, as those could easily be fixed in a revision.

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So he found it particularly petty for Sen. Heidi Campbell to pick apart a statement issued by First Lady Melania Trump, giving it an "F-minus" and adding red-ink notes like, "ONE space after a period. It's not 1987" and "ALL CAPS = shouting. Hard to read!" Campbell feigned embarrassment for the nation. "Yes, this is real… Honestly, do we have no shame?"

What's scary is that adding in all of these comments took time and effort, which Campbell apparently thought was a worthwhile use of her staff's time.

Yes, this is real. The First Lady posted this message. Honestly, have we no shame? https://t.co/I8VPd3drIi — Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) October 30, 2026

"See me after class!" Yeah, we imagine Melania has better things to do.

@Campbell4TN @dana916 It was a copy and paste from the post the Ukraine Parliament Commissioner of Human Rights posted. You scored his words not hers…congrats dipshit! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Tracie James (@TracieJames777) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN She is not quoting herself you asshole. She is quoting the woman in her quoted tweet. — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN This is NOT the First Lady’s actual post. It is adapted text based on a statement by Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, Yana Lantratova, which was quoted in Melania Trump’s post. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 31, 2026

@Campbell4TN 1) There are quotation marks because the statement is a quotation from remarks by the Ukrainian ambassador 2) therefore, your largely stylistic complaints are addressed to the wrong person Dolt. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) October 31, 2026

"Why are you quoting yourself?" D'oh!

The First Lady saved the lives of hundreds of people starving to death. What the hell is wrong with you? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 31, 2026

@Campbell4TN I’d rather they’d left all those refugees behind if this is how she’s going to announce it. Thank you for being the bigger person and focusing on what’s most important. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN @Campbell4TN Let me fix your post: Dear First Lady Melania Trump, thank you for saving 750 lives. I have no shame, and no ability to save any lives. I am worthless and jealous of such a beautiful and caring First Lady. Please see me after class to accept my apology. — CircleOfWillisDrummond (@CircleofwillisD) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN As an actual former teacher I give you an R for retarded. — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN How many refugees did you save by correcting this message? I hope more than 750. — Hal Walker (@HalWalker20) October 30, 2026

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@Campbell4TN Full Karen mode: “I’d like to speak to the manager!” 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/wuM26OYZaV — Make It Stop!! (@TC_8675309) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN Yes, this is real. Senator Heidi Campbell posted this message. Honestly, have we no shame? https://t.co/8rAYb1ywRU — Re-Coyle (@DeniseCoyle1320) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN You may want to fire the staffer that thought this post was a good idea. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN Sorry, who did you save? — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) October 31, 2026

@Campbell4TN And what did you do to help facilitate this historic ceasefire? Nothing. Which is exactly the mark you’ll make on history. — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) October 31, 2026

@Campbell4TN One saves 750 refugees and the other critiques a copy and paste. One is beautiful and full of grace the other is a mid and full of envy. I will show this to my daughter and teach her to strive to be like our First Lady and not the cat lady — Double D (@DoubleD_5425) October 30, 2026

@Campbell4TN F minus is not a grade. And how do you know this wasn't translated from the many Ukrainian posts about the ceasefire? You're seriously a demented woman given this is your reaction to a humanitarian effort. — This Charming Man (@_Maximilien_II) October 30, 2026

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A U.S. senator posted this … "they're parents"? Honestly, have we no shame?

This is not okay- and there is NOTHING that justifies it- no matter how these kids got to the U.S., no matter what they're parents did or didn't do, it is not okay to treat children like this. Period. — Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) November 23, 2025

Oh, and don't use hyphens with no space before and one space after when you mean to use an em dash — like this. It's not 1987. Also, It's redundant to say "This is not okay" and "it is not okay." See us after class.

Moron.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about petty politicians.

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