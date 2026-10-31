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‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 31, 2026 9:30 PM
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‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus
Twitchy

This editor used to teach freshman composition at a university, but unlike in his day, when your English paper just came back with a grade, he used a rubric explaining exactly how points would be awarded. You'd earn 10 points for a clear thesis statement. The majority of points were awarded for backing up your thesis with facts and data. Only five points went to correct spelling and grammar, as those could easily be fixed in a revision. 

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So he found it particularly petty for Sen. Heidi Campbell to pick apart a statement issued by First Lady Melania Trump, giving it an "F-minus" and adding red-ink notes like, "ONE space after a period. It's not 1987" and "ALL CAPS = shouting. Hard to read!" Campbell feigned embarrassment for the nation. "Yes, this is real… Honestly, do we have no shame?"

What's scary is that adding in all of these comments took time and effort, which Campbell apparently thought was a worthwhile use of her staff's time.

"See me after class!" Yeah, we imagine Melania has better things to do.

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"Why are you quoting yourself?" D'oh!

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A U.S. senator posted this … "they're parents"? Honestly, have we no shame?

Oh, and don't use hyphens with no space before and one space after when you mean to use an em dash — like this. It's not 1987. Also, It's redundant to say "This is not okay" and "it is not okay." See us after class.

Moron.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about petty politicians. 

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News Topics EDUCATION | MELANIA TRUMP | SENATE | TENNESSEE | UKRAINE

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