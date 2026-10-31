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Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 31, 2026 6:00 PM
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Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth
Twitchy

As you know, beloved actor Sir Patrick Stewart passed away this week at the age of 86. Tributes poured in from those who'd worked with him, such as Hugh Jackman and William Shatner, as well as from those of us who simply admired the man and his work. In a crystal-clear display of conservatives being able to set aside political differences, White House adviser Stephen Miller posted a short tribute.

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Here's Target toothbrush troll David Leavitt leaving a typical liberal response to a classy post.

Over on Threads, Wil Wheaton, who famously worked with Stewart on Star Trek: The Next Generation (and whose character was famously disliked), also took offense.

Wheaton is speaking on behalf of Star Trek now?

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Yeah, sorry, Wesley and toothbrush guy, but conservatives loved Patrick Stewart, too. That you can't "allow" that isn't a compliment to Stewart's legacy. Rest in peace.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics CONSERVATISM | ENTERTAINMENT | STEPHEN MILLER | WHITE HOUSE

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