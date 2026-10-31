Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth

As you know, beloved actor Sir Patrick Stewart passed away this week at the age of 86. Tributes poured in from those who'd worked with him, such as Hugh Jackman and William Shatner, as well as from those of us who simply admired the man and his work. In a crystal-clear display of conservatives being able to set aside political differences, White House adviser Stephen Miller posted a short tribute.

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One of the most impactful actors in the history of film, television and theater. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 29, 2026

Here's Target toothbrush troll David Leavitt leaving a typical liberal response to a classy post.

@StephenM It too bad you never learned about empathy and compassion from him or his roles — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@DavidLeavitt) October 29, 2026

Over on Threads, Wil Wheaton, who famously worked with Stewart on Star Trek: The Next Generation (and whose character was famously disliked), also took offense.

“Stephen Miller, on behalf of Star Trek, and everyone who knew and loved him, keep my Captain's name out of your fucking Nazi mouth. He despised you, and everything you stand for.” https://t.co/6c2cDRmIfZ — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@DavidLeavitt) October 30, 2026

Wheaton is speaking on behalf of Star Trek now?

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM Wil could learn from Patrick. Notice how both sides love him? It's because he was an entertainer who didn't feel the need to tell everyone about his political views. He just entertained us. — No Love (@nolovebut4mine) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM You idiots need a hobby or something. FFS, get over your performative tough guy bullshit once in a while. https://t.co/riTsN226zb — Sheepdog Frank (@navymig) October 30, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM Great job turning his passing into an opportunity to add more hate to the world. You’re the bad guy. — Lumiane (@LumianeSpeaks) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM You’re truly demented if it angers you that the wrong people are mourning the same person you’re mourning. As if you have some ownership over them. It’s like the second grader saying to his little brother that he invented ice cream so he can’t have any. — V (@V35000) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM It's like they just can't understand how some people can respect others with very different beliefs because they're not running around being obnoxious about them... Probably because being obnoxious about their beliefs is basically their whole personality. — Dano (@chalackd) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM Didn't know he was owned by you. — Mirjana Hrgovcic (@TetaMiki2) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM The most hated character in Star Trek history doesn't speak for all of Star Trek. — Rusty Shackelford (@RustyTexan09) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM What a completely unhinged thing to post. — High Lord Hideous (@OneUglyS0B) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM Imagine how broken you need to be to think this way or retweet it. This is what compromised mental health looks like. — Benjamin Roberts 🍊 (@bennoba) October 30, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM These people see Nazis in their cereal bowl in the morning it's f-ing exhausting! — Kirk Giles (@KirkGiles9) October 30, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM Why is wil hiding? Millions of Stewart fans are also Trump voters. Get a grip @itswilwheaton Stephen can appreciate and respect a talented actor without letting politics get in the way. Can you? — PoliticalChick (@1ThinkB4USpeak) October 31, 2026

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@DavidLeavitt @StephenM I have been awake for days wondering what Wil Wheaton would have to say about things. I desperately needed to know his valuable opinion. Thank you so much for this wonderful gift. I'll forever cherish it. — MickSwagger (@MickSwagger75) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM Damn, what pieces of shit. Can’t let someone’s death pass without using it to gain some “political points.” — Figuratively Literal (@FigurativelyLit) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM @wilw is by the far the most insufferable self aggrandizing low end character in that show. And yes Stewart was sadly a lefty because that’s Hollyweird for you, but he promoted his craft over his politics. Wheaton and his adolescent tattoos looks like a loser. — Constitutional American (@ConstitionalUSA) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM So Patrick wasn't a person with a life and legacy to be mourned by Wil, but a set of pre-approved political talking points to be used as a cudgel against people Wil personally didn't like and Patrick never actually talked about. — Anvil The Fish (@AnvilTheFish) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM As a Trump voter, I agree with Miller, Patrick Stewart was an amazing actor, and despite his ill informed leftist leaning, I'll forever enjoy his portrayal of Picard. Engage, beyotch! — Ethan (@jerrymil705) October 30, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM The reason Sir Stewart was universally revered, while you are mocked and despised, is precisely because he *wasn't* a hateful cocksucker like you and your ilk. Shut up, Wesley — Johnson Danglemoore (@GheophreauxTull) October 31, 2026

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@DavidLeavitt @StephenM Nah, he didn't hate us. He disagreed with us. Just because you fail to understand the difference doesn't mean he did. — Micah Nieman (@MicahNieman) October 31, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM We all love Patrick the actor. Your ideology is boring and irrelevant to honoring the man. — richard kettell (@ktelrj) October 30, 2026

@DavidLeavitt @StephenM And yet we loved him. Ain't shit you can do about it. — KK Arisen (@KK_Rider_) October 30, 2026

Yeah, sorry, Wesley and toothbrush guy, but conservatives loved Patrick Stewart, too. That you can't "allow" that isn't a compliment to Stewart's legacy. Rest in peace.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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