Peggy Flanagan Tells MS NOW That the Trump Administration Is the Most Corrupt We've Ever Seen

We can't believe we're saying this, but we agree with Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan when she tells MS NOW that "the grift absolutely has to stop." What? She wasn't talking about the estimated $9 billion of fraud that took place under her and Gov. Tim Walz's administration? Feeding Our Future? The Quality Learing Center? The grift in Minnesota absolutely does have to stop, but as lieutenant governor, she did nothing to stop it, and her boss even dropped his bid for reelection over the scandals. Now, she's running for the U.S. Senate and calling the Trump administration the most corrupt we've ever seen.

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Trump’s Administration is the most corrupt we’ve ever seen. The grift has to stop. https://t.co/cavlPl0rEY — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan You are literally the #2 under the most corrupt administration in Minnesota’s history. You had a seat at the table every step of the way and did nothing to stop the billions fraud. https://t.co/gutGU3aJY9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan Your hypocrisy…. https://t.co/qziAIs4lPf — Vincent (@VincentAuGondor) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan This. Coming from Minnesota. Are you assuming everyone has been living under a rock? — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan Says the woman who stood by as millions in fraud went out the door under her watch. — Paddywagoneer (@AGoodJake4sure) October 19, 2026

Billions.

@peggyflanagan Coming from the most corrupt leadership MN has ever experienced. Precious. — Mike Reimer (@ReimerMike) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan Ma’am you are in Minnesota — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan Imagine a Democrat from Minnesota saying this 😂 — Unapologetically American (@Seapeoplesee) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan And not a hint of self awareness. No notes. As expected. — Ryan (@LetsCrowBoys) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan Minnesota has cost the US taxpayer billions and billions in fraud. Where is it you work again? — rogerdodger (@cargostick) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan Do you seriously think people believe this shit coming from the State of Fraud? — J D Johnson (@JDJohnson507) October 19, 2026

She's talking to people who watch Al Sharpton's show on MS NOW, so they probably believe it.

@peggyflanagan "ever seen". She says this while existing in the government that literally allows suitcases full of cash to exit the Minneapolis airport to Somalia. — acruhl (@acruhl) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan You live in Walz’s Mogadishu west, the epicenter of fraud. Stand down. — Doug-MHB (@DC02702181) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan I heard the most corrupt was the curren MN administration. You may be tied with California and Illinois though. — Lu (@lusafespace) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan I cannot believe you had the audacity to post this, knowing how corrupt the entire leadership of the state of Minnesota is, and complicit in the fraud! — Terp659 (@terp659) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan Minnesota’s Department of Human Services overpaid $2.4 million in Medicaid to the White Earth Nation, the tribe to which Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan belongs. It was flagged in an audit and still sent. She was in on the grift. — Pasquino Marforio (@Pasquinalle) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan Lol, the irony is away too rich here! Peg's just mad Tim got all the grift before her turn!! — Joe Citizen 🇺🇲💪 (@joecitizenus) October 19, 2026

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@peggyflanagan A Minnesota government official attacking on the topic of corruption and grift is BALLS — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) October 19, 2026

@peggyflanagan You can't POSSIBLY say with a straight face, "The grift has to stop," while YOU presided over tens of BILLIONS in fraud and grift in Minnesota. Seriously, just shut up. You Dems LIVE in lies. — artofreasoning (@art_of_philo) October 19, 2026

Again, the fraud uncovered under the Walz administration was so bad that he dropped out of the race for governor while the Trump administration investigated it. And we're supposed to believe she didn't have any part in that.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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