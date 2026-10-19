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Peggy Flanagan Tells MS NOW That the Trump Administration Is the Most Corrupt We've Ever Seen

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 19, 2026 5:00 PM
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Peggy Flanagan Tells MS NOW That the Trump Administration Is the Most Corrupt We've Ever Seen
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

We can't believe we're saying this, but we agree with Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan when she tells MS NOW that "the grift absolutely has to stop." What? She wasn't talking about the estimated $9 billion of fraud that took place under her and Gov. Tim Walz's administration? Feeding Our Future? The Quality Learing Center? The grift in Minnesota absolutely does have to stop, but as lieutenant governor, she did nothing to stop it, and her boss even dropped his bid for reelection over the scandals. Now, she's running for the U.S. Senate and calling the Trump administration the most corrupt we've ever seen.

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She's talking to people who watch Al Sharpton's show on MS NOW, so they probably believe it.

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Again, the fraud uncovered under the Walz administration was so bad that he dropped out of the race for governor while the Trump administration investigated it. And we're supposed to believe she didn't have any part in that.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | MINNESOTA | TIM WALZ | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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