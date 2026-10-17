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'You're Gonna Be Speaking Somali Soon': Boomer Women in Minnesota Learn Somali Songs

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 17, 2026 4:00 PM
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'You're Gonna Be Speaking Somali Soon': Boomer Women in Minnesota Learn Somali Songs
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As our own Warren Squire reported earlier this week, Somali-language TV crews were in Minneapolis for an Ilhan Omar rally after her home was raided on Monday morning. As Squire pointed out, all of the interviews were with Somali immigrants, but the footage of the crowd in the background was mostly pale white boomers.

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The boomer women turned out this week for a singing lesson. "You're all gonna be speaking Somali soon," the leader praised.

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They'll fly an American flag … upside-down.

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We're certain all the Somali pirates looting the state of billions appreciate the gesture. Learning cute children's songs is a nice gateway to more acceptance of Somali culture. You can either be Ms. Rachel and get to them young, or wait and get to them when they're elderly. "You're gonna be speaking Somali soon" sounds like a threat.

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News Topics LIBS OF TIKTOK | MINNESOTA | WOKE

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