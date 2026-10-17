'You're Gonna Be Speaking Somali Soon': Boomer Women in Minnesota Learn Somali Songs

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier this week, Somali-language TV crews were in Minneapolis for an Ilhan Omar rally after her home was raided on Monday morning. As Squire pointed out, all of the interviews were with Somali immigrants, but the footage of the crowd in the background was mostly pale white boomers.

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The boomer women turned out this week for a singing lesson. "You're all gonna be speaking Somali soon," the leader praised.

White liberal women take a Somali lesson so they can embrace their Somali neighbors in MINNESOTA. 🇸🇴🇺🇸 “You gonna be speaking Somali soon.” https://t.co/E5WaDVhIYv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 16, 2026

Leftist White women are now learning Somali songs “You're gonna be speaking Somali soon!” These dummies are celebrating their own takeover https://t.co/3SCJ49aAjn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 16, 2026

@OliLondonTV Cultism. Willfully defending creatures that hate them and would delete them if given any chance at all. Normally, I don't interfere with the self-destructive, but these cultists are costing innocent lives with their insanity. — TP Anderson (@T_P_Anderson) October 16, 2026

@OliLondonTV These guilt-ridden white liberals will do anything to demonstrate their “anti-racist allyship.” — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 16, 2026

@OliLondonTV They look exactly as expected, absolutely no surprises here. — Barbara (@Bakerygal22) October 16, 2026

@OliLondonTV The most easily manipulated group on the planet. Fill their heads with something that makes them feel important, no matter how evil and corrupt. They will sacrifice their culture, their children, their self worth, and their country for it - no matter how suicidal it is. — Mickey MoMo (@MickeyMOMOE) October 16, 2026

@OliLondonTV I agree. I was one of these ladies. They are wretched. I was part of a very “progressive “ group for years. Nasty, cliquish, elitist women. The men were weak academics. Just awful people. I didn’t know it was morphing into this. I left under prez BO. — Sothi (@mypuppys15) October 16, 2026

@OliLondonTV Why don't the Somalis take an American lesson and fly an American flag. They hate us and love their shithole. — Richard (@Richard27554691) October 16, 2026

They'll fly an American flag … upside-down.

@OliLondonTV Do these (kind of) women ever consider just being polite and nice is enough? You don't have to become Somali, they should be becoming American and these people should be showing them how. — Carol C. (@CarolCoffe28781) October 16, 2026

@OliLondonTV Let the indoctrination begin. The silly white liberals are letting themselves get duped and lulled into believing these people are good natured and here to blend into the fabric of America. WAKE THE FUCK UP! — FirstInLine (@JLillyhammer) October 16, 2026

@OliLondonTV Just look who it is. Smelly, elderly, white liberal women with nothing to live for. Don’t you have grandchildren to pay attention to instead of Somali Muslims, who have been ripping us off for decades — PiperKaty1957 (@PKaty1957) October 16, 2026

@libsoftiktok Idiots. Trying to learn the language of the invaders instead of forcing assimilating. White liberal women are going to be the downfall of Western countries — Gaelicgirl87 (@gaelicgirl87) October 17, 2026

@libsoftiktok Why do liberal white women love immigrant communities that would never show them the same love they show them — Curmudgeon Anon (@CurmudgeonAnon) October 17, 2026

@libsoftiktok There are no fools like old, leftist, white women fools. — Robert Heitner (@Robert_Heitner8) October 16, 2026

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@libsoftiktok Conservatives constantly fear mongering that women will be forced to cover their heads and adhere to sharia law is absurd. Liberal women will do it voluntarily. — Bob Montana (@patera119) October 16, 2026

@libsoftiktok This is actual racism. "OMG, Karen, we just learned these songs from the poor little black Somalis. It was so cute." They are looking down their nose feeling sorry for the little black people so they sing their songs and feel good about themselves. — Mr Poopers (@D23_duh) October 16, 2026

We're certain all the Somali pirates looting the state of billions appreciate the gesture. Learning cute children's songs is a nice gateway to more acceptance of Somali culture. You can either be Ms. Rachel and get to them young, or wait and get to them when they're elderly. "You're gonna be speaking Somali soon" sounds like a threat.

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