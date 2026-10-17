Axios: Trump's MAGA Allies Discuss Martial Law If Midterms Are Deemed Rigged

Last month, Democrat strategist Mike Nellis posted a clip from The Lead of CNN's Jake Tapper, reporting that Trump's "outside advisors" were telling him to declare martial law. "There is growing concern among experts about what Trump might do as he continues to push baseless election fraud claims," Tapper kicked off his report. Tapper's an easy foil for these kinds of reports, posting in August that "there is zero reason not to take Trump at his word that he and his team are planning something alarming to disrupt the midterms and beyond."

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What, exactly, are "outside advisors"? We're guessing they're the same class of person whom Axios calls Trump's MAGA allies who are discussing martial law if the midterms are deemed to be rigged. Has Trump made any suggestion whatsoever? No, but his MAGA allies have. Brittany Gibson reports for Axios:

MAGA activists are pushing for President Trump to resort to extraordinary measures — including martial law — if they believe the midterm elections are "rigged." Why it matters: Some of the proposals go far beyond Trump's legal authority — and there's no evidence that the elections will be rigged. But people in this orbit have close access to the president. … Zoom in: On a Sept. 30 video call for MAGA election activists streamed on Rumble, speakers warned of widespread election security breaches they believe will occur in November — and urgently pushed for remedies. [Attorney Peter] Ticktin, Trump's childhood friend, said on the call "there would have to be martial law in the event... [of] another rigged election."

Trump’s MAGA Allies Discuss Martial Law if Midterms Deemed Rigged — Axios — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 16, 2026

@NewsWire_US I’d float this as well if I were Democrats — Bret Wark (@BM_Wark) October 16, 2026

@NewsWire_US You seem obsessed with martial law. — Kim A. Barbieri (@Kim789372077110) October 16, 2026

@NewsWire_US Just more coordinated fear-mongering from the left because they know they are losing ground before the midterms. They'd rather manufacture hysterical headlines about martial law than talk about the economy, gas prices, or the border. Pure desperation. — 🇺🇸 SpokesTurd 🇺🇲 (@VGirl6516231) October 16, 2026

@NewsWire_US Crazy how elections are only not secure when Trump is in office. — Leon (@walkedim) October 16, 2026

Stupid enough to buy it is California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Do NOT sit out this election. We MUST deliver an overwhelming, undeniable mandate. The American people WILL stop Donald Trump. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 16, 2026

@GavinNewsom We did 2 years ago and you ignored it. You're getting an undeniable mandate alright. — Fathercptn™ (@ustechgod) October 17, 2026

@GavinNewsom A mandate for Steve Hilton — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) October 16, 2026

@GavinNewsom I won’t! Lifelong Californian voting for Steve Hilton to clean up your mess! — Danny (@JiuJitsuDan951) October 16, 2026

@GavinNewsom You might not have the ballots you used to huh? — Scott Rodriguez (@ScottRo83866595) October 16, 2026

@GavinNewsom Stop him from what? — Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@theSPEARmethod) October 17, 2026

@GavinNewsom Stop him from what? Securing our borders? — Frank J McCall (@RealFrankJMcCa1) October 16, 2026

@GavinNewsom You’re not just a greasy man. You’re also a fear mongering greasy man. — Corey (@NativePatriot47) October 17, 2026

@GavinNewsom Can’t wait til you have to take down all your posts when the American people vote and it turns even more red. — Jay (@1776stickers) October 17, 2026

@GavinNewsom You are being watched very carefully. You might not want to cheat this time. — Dr. Ultra King🇺🇸 Tom Laddus 🍊 (@tomladdus) October 17, 2026

@GavinNewsom How many weeks or months will it take to get your desired outcome? — Retired Life (@Paul1Peterson) October 17, 2026

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@GavinNewsom Another day, another Trump post! Do you actually do anything? — Lowtonage (@Lowtonage40) October 16, 2026

@GavinNewsom The American people elected President Trump. You’ve ignored that overwhelming undeniable mandate because you’ve never respected American voters. You’ve been fighting us ever since. — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) October 16, 2026

Yes, Trump is going to invoke martial law, just like how the Democrats said the military was going to have to physically remove him from the Oval Office if he lost in 2020. Democrats have to make up their minds: Are elections secure, as they were in 2020, or can they be rigged? Remember when CBS News' Major Garrett wrote a book claiming that the 2020 election "was the greatest success of American democracy in history"?

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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