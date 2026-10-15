Kash Patel Triggered the Usual Suspects With His Troll of MS NOW

As our own Doug Powers reported, FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday let MS NOW know whom it should apologize to after "Fusion" Ken Dilanian reported on Wednesday that Patel had "just landed in Russia" when he was actually at a law enforcement event in Virginia: "this FBI, to the law enforcement community, and to the American People." Dilanian offered a half-hearted on-air correction Wednesday afternoon, saying two sources told him Patel was in Russia and adding the unnecessary qualifier, "the timing of any potential trip remains unclear."

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Patel's post on Thursday came from his official X account, but he had some fun with MS NOW on Wednesday afternoon when he learned of the cable news channel's scoop:

From Russia, with Love… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) October 14, 2026

That post really triggered all of the usual suspects, who believed Dilanian's report.

We don’t have to look very hard for the collusion anymore. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 15, 2026

@Kash_Patel Fuck you — Patterico (@Patterico) October 15, 2026

@Kash_Patel Fucking traitor — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) October 14, 2026

@Kash_Patel Stay there — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 15, 2026

@Kash_Patel Oh… you are supporting Russia? The country that provides Iran weapons that kill our American soldiers? — Christy ✨ (@WillowMantis) October 14, 2026

@Kash_Patel Are tweets considered evidence in a trial for treason? Asking for a country. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) October 15, 2026

@Kash_Patel The US siding with Russia under the Trump administration can be compared to the US siding with Nazi Germany during World War II. — Be Great Educate (@BeGreatEducate1) October 15, 2026

@Kash_Patel This is as bad as tweeting out “From Germany, with love” during the times of the Nazis… not very cute. — The Enforcer (@ItsTheEnforcer) October 14, 2026

@Kash_Patel You're a traitor to the United States and everything we stand for. History will not forget — I personally promise to make sure of that. — Ashley Duffany 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ashley_duffany) October 14, 2026

OK Ashley.

@Kash_Patel Kash, Stay in Russia. It's where traitors like you belong. — Nick Reeves #RejoinEU #NAFO #FBPE (@nickreeves9876) October 14, 2026

@Kash_Patel I literally thought this was a parody account. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 15, 2026

@Kash_Patel Thanks for being the laughing stock of the world, you loser. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 14, 2026

That would be Ken Dilanian and MS NOW.

@Kash_Patel Another Putin bitch just like your boss. — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) October 14, 2026

@Kash_Patel Traitors like you will end in jail as soon as fascism in the US is over. — Keulpaka Institute  🇺🇦 #NAFO (@DrHOSP1) October 15, 2026

@Kash_Patel Collusion. You are literally sitting in the capital of the country that is helping to kill Americans. — David Katz (@daveyokatz) October 15, 2026

@Kash_Patel @AidarRiot Are you posting from Vladimir Putin’s bedroom? — Socialist Voice (@SocialistVoice) October 14, 2026

No, from Virginia.

@Kash_Patel @BarbaraRobilla5 It’s called we do a little trolling https://t.co/U49uRLAnBX — Reneé James (@Do_or_Do_Notty) October 14, 2026

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@Kash_Patel Can we do more of these “two sources” psyops please… it’s spectacular to watch MSM melt down. Thanks — @Lneallucky2 (@Gandolfpepe) October 14, 2026

@Kash_Patel Lol 😆 😂 bring home some vodka for Nancy Pelosi — Bigpatriot1776 (@bigpatriot1776) October 14, 2026

@Kash_Patel Liberals are freaking out. 🤣🤣 They wouldn’t laugh at a joke if they even knew what a joke was — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 15, 2026

Their replies should be Exhibit A in the White House's case against allowing MS NOW into the White House. This is what fake news does to people. Patel is right — MS NOW does owe a lot of people an apology.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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