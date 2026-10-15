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Kash Patel Triggered the Usual Suspects With His Troll of MS NOW

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 15, 2026 5:30 PM
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Kash Patel Triggered the Usual Suspects With His Troll of MS NOW
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As our own Doug Powers reported, FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday let MS NOW know whom it should apologize to after "Fusion" Ken Dilanian reported on Wednesday that Patel had "just landed in Russia" when he was actually at a law enforcement event in Virginia: "this FBI, to the law enforcement community, and to the American People." Dilanian offered a half-hearted on-air correction Wednesday afternoon, saying two sources told him Patel was in Russia and adding the unnecessary qualifier, "the timing of any potential trip remains unclear."

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Patel's post on Thursday came from his official X account, but he had some fun with MS NOW on Wednesday afternoon when he learned of the cable news channel's scoop:

That post really triggered all of the usual suspects, who believed Dilanian's report.

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OK Ashley.

That would be Ken Dilanian and MS NOW.

No, from Virginia.

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Their replies should be Exhibit A in the White House's case against allowing MS NOW into the White House. This is what fake news does to people. Patel is right — MS NOW does owe a lot of people an apology.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics FAKE NEWS | FBI | KASH PATEL | KEN DILANIAN | RUSSIA

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