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Actor Matthew Lillard Says There Are More Rapists at Cornell Than Trans Athletes Competing in Sports

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 10, 2026 10:00 PM
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Actor Matthew Lillard Says There Are More Rapists at Cornell Than Trans Athletes Competing in Sports
Twitchy

Actors say stupid stuff all of the time, but this was particularly stupid — plus, he screwed up and nearly said "boys' sports." Matthew Lillard of the "Scream," "Scooby-Doo," and "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchises was asked on a podcast to say something he'd never said before, and his response was similar to that of James Talarico when asked to name something other than his friends and family that he loves. Talarico decided that was "trans kids," and Lillard decided to go with that too. He served up the hot take that there are more rapists on the campus of Cornell University than trans athletes are competing in "other sports."

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Keep in mind that a single boy competing in a girls' sport can screw over a whole division of female athletes. 

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We can do a non sequitur too: there are more victims of trans mass shooters than there are rapists at Cornell. Quick, give us an acting gig.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics HOLLYWOOD | TRANSGENDER

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