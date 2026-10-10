Actor Matthew Lillard Says There Are More Rapists at Cornell Than Trans Athletes Competing in Sports

Actors say stupid stuff all of the time, but this was particularly stupid — plus, he screwed up and nearly said "boys' sports." Matthew Lillard of the "Scream," "Scooby-Doo," and "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchises was asked on a podcast to say something he'd never said before, and his response was similar to that of James Talarico when asked to name something other than his friends and family that he loves. Talarico decided that was "trans kids," and Lillard decided to go with that too. He served up the hot take that there are more rapists on the campus of Cornell University than trans athletes are competing in "other sports."

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Actor Matthew Lillard: "There are more rapists from that university [Cornell] than there are trans athletes in the world competing in boys' – in other sports." https://t.co/DZ026tTStS — Ezydu (@ezradulis) October 9, 2026

You can tell when a minor celebrity says a political thing, gets a huge dopamine hit from the sudden attention, and mistakes it for an opportunity for a rebrand. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 9, 2026

@neontaster That "fact" is so debunk-able from even a cursory search it's insane — Mighty Q (@MightyQ) October 9, 2026

Keep in mind that a single boy competing in a girls' sport can screw over a whole division of female athletes.

@ezradulis Bro what the fuck are you even talking about. May as well throw in a Free Palestine ™ while you’re at it. — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis What do either one of those things even have to do with each other on than the fact that the left lies about them? — Billy Talliwagger (@talliwagger) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis People are WAY TOO COMFORTABLE just sounding off about shit they just downloaded new opinions on that week — Dick Fuentes (No Relation) (@DickSanche36882) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis There are more rapists in the bathroom at the Academy Awards than there is at Cornell. — Progressive Shield (@ProgrsiveShield) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis Believe it! He has on his smart glasses! — Werbil (@Werbil195791) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis Man, Shaggy is such a lispy queer. — Guest Implants (@KaptainKrypton1) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis Actors are dumb as shit. Why it’s called acting — MT Richardson (@JackBurtonNole) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis https://t.co/2Blpyne1qx — Bill Warner (@Cincinnati_Son) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis Dude is comparing sports to rape. Seems a bit extreme. But Matthew barely graduated high school, so consider the source. Why do people think we should listen to undereducated entertainers? — Petr M (@m_petr70158) October 10, 2026

@ezradulis No one working in Hollywood gets to lecture me about rapists — Jason Hornbuckle (@JasonHornbuckle) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis Reminder: Mathew Lillard worked for Harvey Weinstein at least 4 times — TJ (@TJohnny46) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis i like him as an actor. it’s unfortunate he’s such an utter doorknob irl. — just visiting (@_strungalong) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis 10 seconds of a clip and I instantly don’t like this guy anymore and don’t care about anything he’s ever been in. — DrLinkavitch (@CantPostIt) October 10, 2026

@ezradulis You know he thought it was clever and insightful because of the way he cupped his chin when he said it. That’s the mark of Highly Intellectual Wisdom. — Safe Spaces | Commentary+ (@real_safespaces) October 10, 2026

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@ezradulis @BreitbartNews Clearly the crossed legs and thick rimmed glasses don’t make you smart. This is just dumb as fuck. — jack (@jackuxip5) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis You can tell he has serious mental problems. — Spy Diggity (@Spydiggity) October 9, 2026

@ezradulis Every day he says things that just makes me hate him more… — jutr8995 (@jdk69dp) October 10, 2026

We can do a non sequitur too: there are more victims of trans mass shooters than there are rapists at Cornell. Quick, give us an acting gig.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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