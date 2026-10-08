Sunrise Movement Claiming KKK Is Showing Up on College Campuses and Triggering Lockdowns

The Sunrise Movement is a far-left activist group famous for staging sit-ins in the offices of members of Congress. It describes itself in its X bio as "a movement of young people fighting fascism to win a Green New Deal." They're environmental extremists, but it is also fighting fascism on the side. And according to them, the fight is getting tougher. Watch as this college student, who says she was literally on her way to talk to the provost about making Election Day a federal holiday (we don't think a provost has much say on that) claims that her campus was locked down because the KKK was on campus.

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The KKK is showing up on college campuses. Our voting rights are under attack. The stakes of this election could not be higher. https://t.co/AqcsmJBYSV — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) October 7, 2026

She's wearing a hoodie from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and the Sunrise Movement's post is currently enjoying a Community Note:

Readers added context University officials at NC A&T and UNCG stated that no KKK or white extremist groups visited their campuses, contrary to circulating social media rumors and the video in this post.

Susan Spear reports for The News & Record:

Contrary to rumors that circulated on social media Thursday and Friday, no white extremist groups or Ku Klux Klan members visited the campuses of UNC Greensboro or North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, officials for the universities said Friday. Concerned community members and parents had on Thursday and Friday shared warnings with one another and with students that members of the Ku Klux Klan had been seen at UNCG and were headed to the NCA&T campus. Authorities say that didn't happen.

@sunrisemvmt Your voting rights are under attack because the KKK showed up at your campus and also orange man bad? I can’t stress enough how absolutely fake and delusional this sounds — RickThaRula (@RickThaRula420) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt No, it's not. Your generation takes pictures of everything. And for some reason with all these KKK members showing up on campuses, there's not one photo. — ...𝑮𝒐𝒗𝒏𝒂...🇺🇸🐘🔔 (@Clint_WoodATX) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt We need SPLC back to combat the KKK from on college campuses!!! 😭😭😭 — Immor Tanzit (She/Her/Yeye) (@ImmortanZit) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt Where are the pictures or videos of said KKK? — TRUTH SAYER (@TRUTHSAYER) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt So, in 2026, the actual Ku Klux Klan showed up on a college campus and no one got video… — Rob (@Whiskey_Rob) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt Show us a video. Or a photo. Or a screenshot of a notice from the university that students should be in “lockdown”. Unless you just made this all up. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt Fake. Show a screenshot of the alert. — ILikeCheese (@StuffnThngs80) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt Nobody got a single photo or video of it? On a college campus? In 2026? — Duck, the Ubergruppensfuhrer of X (@gtlpguanthwei) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt So you had time to film this but not the KKK? — Ghost of the Banner M (@SteveIam4msu) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt You spelt SPLC wrong — Chance (AKA Grizzly Way) (@swe_way019880) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt Is the Southern Poverty Law Center paying the KKK again? — JGinWV (@JGinWV) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt Fake racism is on the rise. Must have an election coming up soon. — Conan Cimmerian (@CimmerianCimm) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt What evidence do you have of this? None. This is more contrived bullshit like all the other racist shit that was proven to be lies. SM is just another leftwing disinformation group. You’re simply a bunch of lefty tools. — GrenadesNham (@grenadesNham) October 8, 2026

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@sunrisemvmt That ship has sailed. No one is buying this crap anymore. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Lesley🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lesbug13) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt Enjoy the community note https://t.co/eg10qmuf8a — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt This chick wants to be oppressed so bad — eL Jefe (@pumpersniffer) October 8, 2026

@sunrisemvmt This is literally the stupidest thing I’ve seen today. — M Lynne (@mlysimonsen) October 8, 2026

The campus locked down because of the KKK literally as she was going to see her provost to demand that Election Day be declared a national holiday. Yeah, we believe that part, too.

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