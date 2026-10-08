DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Sunrise Movement Claiming KKK Is Showing Up on College Campuses and Triggering Lockdowns

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 08, 2026 7:00 PM
Advertisement
Sunrise Movement Claiming KKK Is Showing Up on College Campuses and Triggering Lockdowns
Twitter

The Sunrise Movement is a far-left activist group famous for staging sit-ins in the offices of members of Congress. It describes itself in its X bio as "a movement of young people fighting fascism to win a Green New Deal." They're environmental extremists, but it is also fighting fascism on the side. And according to them, the fight is getting tougher. Watch as this college student, who says she was literally on her way to talk to the provost about making Election Day a federal holiday (we don't think a provost has much say on that) claims that her campus was locked down because the KKK was on campus.

Advertisement

She's wearing a hoodie from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and the Sunrise Movement's post is currently enjoying a Community Note:

Readers added context

University officials at NC A&T and UNCG stated that no KKK or white extremist groups visited their campuses, contrary to circulating social media rumors and the video in this post.  

Susan Spear reports for The News & Record:

Contrary to rumors that circulated on social media Thursday and Friday, no white extremist groups or Ku Klux Klan members visited the campuses of UNC Greensboro or North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday, officials for the universities said Friday.

Concerned community members and parents had on Thursday and Friday shared warnings with one another and with students that members of the Ku Klux Klan had been seen at UNCG and were headed to the NCA&T campus.

Authorities say that didn't happen.

Recommended
Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids Brett T. ‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter Just Mindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

The campus locked down because of the KKK literally as she was going to see her provost to demand that Election Day be declared a national holiday. Yeah, we believe that part, too.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | NORTH CAROLINA | SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Brett T.
‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

Just Mindy
NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos