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Soldier’s Wife Apparently Tricked by ICE Into Showing Up to Get a Military ID and Detained

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 08, 2026 6:00 PM
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Soldier’s Wife Apparently Tricked by ICE Into Showing Up to Get a Military ID and Detained

José Roberto "Bobby" Pulido Jr. is a singer/songwriter and actor who is running for Congress in Texas. On Tuesday, his campaign told the story of Pedro, who serves in the U.S. Army, and his wife, Giovanna, who came to the United States at age six and has followed every legal step, yet was detained by ICE.

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"… when her people have needed her."

We searched Google for news about Pedro and Giovanna, but it only repeated Pulido's Facebook post as a source. Someone asked Grok for more information.

The post continues:

… under the INA. Military parole-in-place is discretionary, not automatic, and prior leniency guidance was rescinded. Citizen kids and a clean record support hardship claims but do not legalize presence.

The Bulwark's Tim Miller apparently has the full story. He says that Giovanna was tricked by ICE into showing up to receive a military ID and was detained. She also has four American-born kids, allegedly.

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If we had Giovanna's last name and country of origin, we could look her up on the ICE website. Is her last name Ramos, by any chance? This account seems to have more details.

The post continues:

… officials flagged her, and ICE agents intervened to detain her. She has had a deportation order since 2005. She does not have 4 children, and she was not "tricked" into showing up. Seems like @PulidoForTexas is telling a Texas-sized lie.

If she has had a deportation order since 2005, she hasn't followed every legal step.

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We need much more detail than a campaign video before this sob story works on us. ICE couldn't have "tricked" her if she'd followed every legal step.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MILITARY | TEXAS

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