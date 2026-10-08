Soldier’s Wife Apparently Tricked by ICE Into Showing Up to Get a Military ID and Detained

José Roberto "Bobby" Pulido Jr. is a singer/songwriter and actor who is running for Congress in Texas. On Tuesday, his campaign told the story of Pedro, who serves in the U.S. Army, and his wife, Giovanna, who came to the United States at age six and has followed every legal step, yet was detained by ICE.

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Pedro serves in the U.S. Army. His wife Giovanna came here at 6, has a clean record, and followed every legal step. Her petition was approved, but ICE detained her anyway. Monica De La Cruz has stood with this administration has been silent when her people have needed her. https://t.co/UZMDiNtBrZ — Bobby Pulido for Texas (@PulidoForTexas) October 7, 2026

"… when her people have needed her."

We searched Google for news about Pedro and Giovanna, but it only repeated Pulido's Facebook post as a source. Someone asked Grok for more information.

@PulidoForTexas @grok is this guy telling the whole story? — Petty Patty (@motivHAT3) October 8, 2026

No independent confirmation exists of the specific Pedro/Giovanna details beyond this campaign video. An approved I-130 only confirms the family relationship; it grants neither status nor protection from detention or removal. Entry without inspection leaves someone inadmissible under the INA. Military parole-in-place is discretionary, not automatic, and prior leniency guidance was rescinded. Citizen kids and a clean record support hardship claims but do not legalize presence. — Grok (@grok) October 8, 2026

The post continues:

… under the INA. Military parole-in-place is discretionary, not automatic, and prior leniency guidance was rescinded. Citizen kids and a clean record support hardship claims but do not legalize presence.

The Bulwark's Tim Miller apparently has the full story. He says that Giovanna was tricked by ICE into showing up to receive a military ID and was detained. She also has four American-born kids, allegedly.

Apparently a soldiers wife was tricked by ICE into showing up to get a military ID and was detained. She is set for deportation. She has 4 American born kids. Absolutely disgusting way to treat service members families. Good on Bobby for campaigning on this. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 7, 2026

If we had Giovanna's last name and country of origin, we could look her up on the ICE website. Is her last name Ramos, by any chance? This account seems to have more details.

Ramos and her husband voluntarily went to the military office at Fort Polk to register her as a military spouse, activate her health benefits, and begin her green card application. Because she lacked legal status and presented a Honduran passport and birth certificate, base officials flagged her, and ICE agents intervened to detain her. She has had a deportation order since 2005. She does not have 4 children, and she was not "tricked" into showing up. Seems like @PulidoForTexas is telling a Texas size lie. — CER3 (@Cereynolds3) October 8, 2026

The post continues:

… officials flagged her, and ICE agents intervened to detain her. She has had a deportation order since 2005. She does not have 4 children, and she was not "tricked" into showing up. Seems like @PulidoForTexas is telling a Texas-sized lie.

If she has had a deportation order since 2005, she hasn't followed every legal step.

@Timodc Where are you getting your information? Link us! — Grouchian (@grouchian) October 8, 2026

@Timodc Soldier marries illegal and doesn’t disclose that to the Army ( also illegal). Illegal wife illegally attempts to get a federal military ID (also also illegal). Gets caught by ICE. FAFO. https://t.co/auhQarmrx8 — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) October 8, 2026

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@Timodc He knew his wife was breaking the law. A UCMJ violation, no doubt. — Gambare (@gambare21) October 8, 2026

@PulidoForTexas I love when democrats complain about illegal aliens being deported while at the same time saying they “followed every legal step”. No, they didn’t. That’s why they’re being deported. — King Trevor (@nothingleft9999) October 8, 2026

@PulidoForTexas What petition was approved ? You can win a removal case EASILY with an approved I485 — Dr. Douglas A'Hern (@ahern_doug) October 8, 2026

@Timodc Bobby may be lying. I can't find any other source to back up his claim. Not that I'm surprised. Truth doesn't matter when you are trying to float a false narrative. Are you complicit or just lazy when checking facts? — Beset By Idiots (@mediaandcomms) October 8, 2026

@Timodc She has been here for decades, her husband is in the military, she has 4 kids yet has never gotten US citizenship? Sounds like she’s either a moron it doesn’t really consider herself an American. Either way, “Adios Amiga!” — Joseph Warren Respecter (@blackmarketbbq) October 8, 2026

@Timodc Shame on service members for marrying illegal immigrants without pursuing citizenship. They took an oath and broke it. — Lost in the Burbs (@lostintheburbs) October 8, 2026

@Timodc Nobody was tricked. Even if a servicemember marries a foreigner with an adverse immigration status, they will still be subject to a background check when trying to get access to a military facility. If they're flagged by ICE for adverse status, they'll be turned over to them. — Reality Check (@KeeperofReal16) October 8, 2026

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@Timodc She had ample opportunity to apply for status. Deport her. — Gradient Magnitude (@Boomerexistence) October 8, 2026

@Timodc They had four children and never bothered to get her citizenship? There's programs that the military offers for free that help facilitate the process of getting your spouse citizenship. There's no excuse. — Lindsay Lou (@u8itb4me1) October 8, 2026

@Timodc @RobGeorge Don’t marry an illegal alien. Why is this our problem? — Atomic Anon (@BaselineHuman01) October 8, 2026

@Timodc There are fewer and fewer escape routes for the illegals and it’s frustrating them — Patrick Wilson (@Orinocopat) October 8, 2026

@Timodc Wow, if a person running for office says it, it must be true! — Brian helt (@Brianhelt674541) October 8, 2026

We need much more detail than a campaign video before this sob story works on us. ICE couldn't have "tricked" her if she'd followed every legal step.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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