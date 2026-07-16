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New York Post: Sen Ruben Gallego Had Sexual Relationships With Two House Staffers

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 16, 2026
Meme

There are plenty of scandals brewing around Eric Swalwell's best buddy, Sen. Ruben Gallego. Back in April, Gallego said he was shocked to learn that Swalwell had lived a "double life." Accusations about Gallego's double life have been making the rounds for months, and on Thursday, the other shoe dropped when The New York Post reported that Gallego had had sexual relationships with two House staffers.

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Steven Nelson reports:

Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, engaged in sexual relationships with at least two House staffers and his “very flirtatious” habits with others may come back to haunt him, The Post has learned.

The 46-year-old lawmaker admitted to the two relationships — both with aides to Texas Democrats — to one source while a second person said they had recently learned of the romantic entanglements.

A third source confirmed one of the dalliances, both of which are said to have been consensual and occurred during Gallego’s decade representing Phoenix in the House.

The relationships are part of a broader “pattern of mistakes and missteps and judgment calls,” one source said, noting the imbalanced power dynamics of an elected official dating staffers. One of the women was in her 20s and much younger than Gallego at the time.

Consensual … that's more than can be said for Graham Platner.

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