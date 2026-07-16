New York Post: Sen Ruben Gallego Had Sexual Relationships With Two House Staffers

There are plenty of scandals brewing around Eric Swalwell's best buddy, Sen. Ruben Gallego. Back in April, Gallego said he was shocked to learn that Swalwell had lived a "double life." Accusations about Gallego's double life have been making the rounds for months, and on Thursday, the other shoe dropped when The New York Post reported that Gallego had had sexual relationships with two House staffers.

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Sen. Ruben Gallego had sexual relationships with two House staffers, sources reveal to The Post https://t.co/4TtGiZAnOR pic.twitter.com/Cdj7LEdXBx — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2026

Steven Nelson reports:

Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, engaged in sexual relationships with at least two House staffers and his “very flirtatious” habits with others may come back to haunt him, The Post has learned. The 46-year-old lawmaker admitted to the two relationships — both with aides to Texas Democrats — to one source while a second person said they had recently learned of the romantic entanglements. A third source confirmed one of the dalliances, both of which are said to have been consensual and occurred during Gallego’s decade representing Phoenix in the House. The relationships are part of a broader “pattern of mistakes and missteps and judgment calls,” one source said, noting the imbalanced power dynamics of an elected official dating staffers. One of the women was in her 20s and much younger than Gallego at the time.

Consensual … that's more than can be said for Graham Platner.

He’s been walking on eggshells ever since Swalwell got dropped and they finally cracked https://t.co/3NK9t56J5j — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 16, 2026

Absolutely no one on Earth is surprised about this. Literally no one. This guy has always been a total scumbag. — AmericanStrong88 (@lsu06101) July 16, 2026

So the dude who hung out with Swalwell was a scumbag too? pic.twitter.com/ZXIti5geKO — BuckeyeFinFan (@BuckeyeFin) July 16, 2026

No, it can't be....said no one ever. 🤡 — Kate (@kate_p45) July 16, 2026

That’s why he got so nervous when his party took out his buddy, Eric Swalwell. — Alaska2Texas (@AlaskaNorseman) July 16, 2026

Shocker. Hard to believe @RepSwalwell best buddy was also a creep. — Frajer Crane (@vtmiah) July 16, 2026

Only surprise with a Dem anymore is if it were consensual — a p dubya (@AP_Dubya) July 16, 2026

Wow, if true, hilarious. This guy has been a moral grandstander about everything. I'll be excited to see him go. — Grant Watson (@GrantWa58198039) July 16, 2026

Is this the guy who stands in judgement of Republicans constantly? — Weaponized Autism (@luongo_stephen) July 16, 2026

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Dang!



Looks like the only 2 things members of Congress know how to do for sure is enrich themselves and bang their staffers — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) July 16, 2026

And did you get his consent before reporting this? Because otherwise, you are in serious legal trouble — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 16, 2026

We'll take this as a "no comment":

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) responds to report he has sexual relationships with two House staffers to NBC News



“I’m not going to engage in gossip.” https://t.co/mueUq0Gc2m pic.twitter.com/E7eXfhtdD5 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 16, 2026

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