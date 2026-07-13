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Mayor Zohran Mamdani Pleased to Announce New York's Fashionable New Sidewalk Sheds

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 13, 2026
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Some of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's campaign promises haven't quite come to fruition, like his promise to make buses free, while we won't see others, like $30 million city-owned and operated grocery stores, until 2029 at least. But Mamdani was pleased to announce on Monday that, thanks to the New York City Department of Buildings, New Yorkers will eventually be getting "fashionable" new sidewalk sheds. He announced the project with what we hope is a mockup of a fictional magazine called Sidewalk Shed Digest.

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"Say hello to a fashionable and breezy addition to the streets of New York."

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This project won't even be started until the end of Mamdani's term, but maybe it will make the people paying the highest rents ever a little happier.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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