Man Who Recruited Platner Barred From Rep. Summer Lee's Campaign Over Sexual Misconduct Complaints

Earlier this week, we posted an interview with the two clowns who recruited oyster farmer Graham Platner to run for the Democratic nomination for Senate in Maine, and it explained a lot about how much managed to get past them in the vetting process, including all of the sexual abuse allegations. Now, The New York Post is reporting that one of the pair was barred from Rep. Summer Lee's campaign following at least three complaints of sexual misconduct. It's "sex pests" all the way down.

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Graham Platner strategist who recruited disgraced Senate candidate also an accused sex pest https://t.co/2evg8Hlpr6 pic.twitter.com/L1T8iRQiff — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2026

Gabrielle Fahmy reports:

One half of the champagne socialist duo who recruited and failed to properly vet accused rapist Graham Platner was reportedly booted from a previous congressional campaign due to sexual misconduct accusations from at least three women. Yale Law-educated Daniel Moraff, 31, the grandson of one of the Toys “R” Us founders, worked on the campaign to elect far-left “Squad” Rep. Summer Lee to Congress in Pennsylvania in 2022, after leading efforts to recruit her a few years before to run in state politics in Pittsburgh. But he was quickly barred from campaign events and speaking to staffers after Lee received multiple sexual harassment complaints against him, according to labor publication Payday Report. “Birds of a feather flock together and Moraff and Platner were predators,” said one of the unnamed women who claims she was sexually harassed by Moraff during Lee’s 2022 campaign.

NEWS: Daniel Moraff, the socialist grandson of the founder of Toys R Us, who recruited Graham Platner to run for Senate and only lightly vetted him, was barred from Rep Summer Lee’s campaign following at least 3 complaints of sexual misconduct.



PITTSBURGH, PA. - Yesterday,… pic.twitter.com/UvMkny14BK — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 10, 2026

Everyone in the Platnerverse is getting Swallwelled. Dems have had enough. https://t.co/bqNk19BtlR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2026

Gives us better insight when he says “we want to recruit people who are relatable” — RJ (@rjcaster) July 11, 2026

The creep with the intense vocal fry? Color me shocked — LG (@LauraGingrich) July 11, 2026

Actually, I’m surprised it was a woman that accused him !!! — PV96 (@JNeal56) July 11, 2026

You don’t say. I never would have guessed given his weird as fuck disposition. God almighty! — Peter Chris (@PeterChrisUSA) July 11, 2026

Dems reinvent their “Me Too” movement to be more inclusive - believe all sexual predators. — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) July 11, 2026

Are there any normal Democrat men at all? Imagine making Harry Sisson look like an alpha male pic.twitter.com/W9d9SzT7tl — Gibby Turismo (@GibbyTurismo207) July 11, 2026

Shocked/not shocked — Lisa (@politeracy) July 11, 2026

He makes my skin crawl. My heart goes out to his victims. The thought of this creep anywhere near me makes my stomach turn. — JoyMaple (@MapleSyrupYummo) July 11, 2026

OF COURSE he’s a nepo baby. Rules for thee, but none for me. Big corporations are bad unless they fund my trust. Fucking classic. Why do we allow ourselves to be duped by these shills. — Emily Todebush Arwa (@emilyformi) July 10, 2026

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Why are all these trust fund kids socialists? — CherrYHills Bitch (@CherrYHillS) July 10, 2026

Guys with progressive left politics are only doing it so they can creep on the girls? They’re theater kid nerds? pic.twitter.com/r7YAg0ii0v — Honx Feilstein (@HonxFeilstein) July 10, 2026

That explains why he was squirming when asked about what oppo research he dug up. He couldn’t help but think of his own dirty little secrets. — Carl Greybeard (@CarlGreybeard) July 10, 2026

Summer Lee is his left wing as they come. The fact that she couldn’t tolerate this guy speaks volumes. The only thing that would surprise me is if he was sexually harassing adult human females and not other men. — Sk1ppy (@DudleySkip60640) July 10, 2026

The dude is a creeper for sure. It's amazing how these nepo-babies can just travel around the country working on campaigns.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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