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Man Who Recruited Platner Barred From Rep. Summer Lee's Campaign Over Sexual Misconduct Complaints

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 11, 2026
meme

Earlier this week, we posted an interview with the two clowns who recruited oyster farmer Graham Platner to run for the Democratic nomination for Senate in Maine, and it explained a lot about how much managed to get past them in the vetting process, including all of the sexual abuse allegations. Now, The New York Post is reporting that one of the pair was barred from Rep. Summer Lee's campaign following at least three complaints of sexual misconduct. It's "sex pests" all the way down.

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Gabrielle Fahmy reports:

One half of the champagne socialist duo who recruited and failed to properly vet accused rapist Graham Platner was reportedly booted from a previous congressional campaign due to sexual misconduct accusations from at least three women.

Yale Law-educated Daniel Moraff, 31, the grandson of one of the Toys “R” Us founders, worked on the campaign to elect far-left “Squad” Rep. Summer Lee to Congress in Pennsylvania in 2022, after leading efforts to recruit her a few years before to run in state politics in Pittsburgh.

But he was quickly barred from campaign events and speaking to staffers after Lee received multiple sexual harassment complaints against him, according to labor publication Payday Report.

“Birds of a feather flock together and Moraff and Platner were predators,” said one of the unnamed women who claims she was sexually harassed by Moraff during Lee’s 2022 campaign.

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The dude is a creeper for sure. It's amazing how these nepo-babies can just travel around the country working on campaigns.

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