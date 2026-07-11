Harmeet Dhillon Says Her Civil Rights Team Is On Christian Preacher Threatened With Arrest

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a Fort Worth police officer first threatened to ticket a retired police officer and Christian preacher at a Pride event if anyone found his speech offensive, and soon after, threatened to charge him with disorderly conduct. Libs of TikTok says that the Fort Worth Police Department released a statement to Fox News saying it would "provide refresher training" on First Amendment protections.

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BREAKING UPDATE: @fortworthpd released a statement to Fox, ADMITTING that their officers "made certain statements that were not accurate" after they threatened to ticket Christian preachers for "offensive" speech.



They also said they will "provide refresher training to Fort… https://t.co/1X0tgNEG5A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2026

The post continues:

… Worth Police Officers and new trainees on First Amendment protections." Not good enough. These officers blatantly violated the 1st Amendment MULTIPLE TIMES. They should be FIRED.

No police officer threatens someone, saying they are going to be arrested for their speech, because they misunderstood their “training”. Who swallows that ridiculous assertion? They clearly got the message that such threats of arrest were bona fide.



Unacceptable!!!!! — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 11, 2026

Multiple officers were all parroting the same arguments. This was a directive. — Nate Ness (@halfwyhousepoet) July 11, 2026

Another police officer told the preacher that saying that homosexuality was a sin was a "gray area." Then a police supervisor told the preacher he would arrest him for trespassing at the permitted Pride event. That caught the attention of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeek K. Dhillon:

Very disturbing to see this crap in Fort Worth. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 10, 2026

Thank you. Someone needs to make Texas, Texas again. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) July 10, 2026

The two woke cops knew what they were doing was illegal. Woke cops are the worst. Retraining won't help. Fire them both! — NotWaiting4Godot (@NWForGodot) July 11, 2026

If it is a matter of speech this is a massive problem. If they were impeding traffic that would be a different issue. Threatening arrest over speech cannot be tolerated. They should know better and be disciplined. — American_Revelator 🇺🇸 (@A_Revelator) July 11, 2026

The Constitution isn't suspended in a permitted area. My rights don't end because you got a "special permit" — Texas Our Texas (@BonnieDerk1234) July 10, 2026

Did I wake up in an alternate timeline? I thought we won that war. pic.twitter.com/FSAK2hoIND — Thomas Nuckles (@ThomasNuckles) July 10, 2026

The police are there to protect people's rights, not their feelings.

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