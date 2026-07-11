Gov. Tim Walz Says Minnesota Stands With Houston, Where Illegal Tried to Run...
Man Who Recruited Platner Barred From Rep. Summer Lee's Campaign Over Sexual Misconduct...
Slither River: Large Scale Disaster Sends a Venomous Nile of Reptiles Flooding into...
WA Superintendent of Schools: It's Inaccurate to Say Biologically That There Are Only...
FAKE NEWS! Ro Khanna Goes Full Greta Thunberg With 'Detention' Stunt on a...
Randi Weingarten Being Harassed by Congress for Using Teachers' Dues to Promote Her...
FBI Calls MS NOW's Scoop on Kash Patel Being Called to the White...
Shattering the Irony Meter: Ellen Page Rants Against 'Vile Losers' Who Can't Accept...
Try Listening to Tim Walz's Argument Against Deporting a Child Rapist He Pardoned...
For Jim Acosta, Questioning Election Results Is Only 'the Big Lie' If a...
Zohran's Got Some 'Splainin' to Do: Mamdani Admin Gets Caught Setting Up Meetings...
Ratio Alert! Dem Rep. Jayapal Has Seen Enough of This Lawless Behavior (From...
DEMS IN CRISIS: Maine Senate Shake-Up Fuels Midterm Battle for America's Future
'What a Joke'! Look What the Calif. Secretary of State JUST NOW Certified

Harmeet Dhillon Says Her Civil Rights Team Is On Christian Preacher Threatened With Arrest

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a Fort Worth police officer first threatened to ticket a retired police officer and Christian preacher at a Pride event if anyone found his speech offensive, and soon after, threatened to charge him with disorderly conduct. Libs of TikTok says that the Fort Worth Police Department released a statement to Fox News saying it would "provide refresher training" on First Amendment protections.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… Worth Police Officers and new trainees on First Amendment protections."

Not good enough. These officers blatantly violated the 1st Amendment MULTIPLE TIMES.

They should be FIRED.

Another police officer told the preacher that saying that homosexuality was a sin was a "gray area." Then a police supervisor told the preacher he would arrest him for trespassing at the permitted Pride event. That caught the attention of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeek K. Dhillon:

Recommended

FAKE NEWS! Ro Khanna Goes Full Greta Thunberg With 'Detention' Stunt on a Trip to the West Bank
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The police are there to protect people's rights, not their feelings.

***

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS FIRST AMENDMENT LIBS OF TIKTOK TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAKE NEWS! Ro Khanna Goes Full Greta Thunberg With 'Detention' Stunt on a Trip to the West Bank
Grateful Calvin
Shattering the Irony Meter: Ellen Page Rants Against 'Vile Losers' Who Can't Accept Themselves
Grateful Calvin
Slither River: Large Scale Disaster Sends a Venomous Nile of Reptiles Flooding into a Chinese Village
Warren Squire
Gov. Tim Walz Says Minnesota Stands With Houston, Where Illegal Tried to Run Down ICE Agent
Brett T.
WA Superintendent of Schools: It's Inaccurate to Say Biologically That There Are Only Boys or Girls
Brett T.
Man Who Recruited Platner Barred From Rep. Summer Lee's Campaign Over Sexual Misconduct Complaints
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FAKE NEWS! Ro Khanna Goes Full Greta Thunberg With 'Detention' Stunt on a Trip to the West Bank Grateful Calvin
Advertisement