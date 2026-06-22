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Mehdi Hasan Notes Elon Musk Has Not Posted About White Child Sex Offender

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 22, 2026
MSNBC

We fully agree with Bonchie from our sister-site RedState on this one:

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As our own Grateful Calvin reported last week, Reform UK Party leader Rupert Lowe released his Rape Gang Inquiry Report, and Mehdi Hasan has not been taking it well at all. In the executive summary, Lowe wrote that it had been established that, "at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma, mostly by Muslim immigrants from Pakistan. Lowe accused the government of covering up the rape gangs so as not to appear racist and to prevent another riot like the one in Southport.

When people mention Lowe, it's often in the same breath as "far-right" personalities like bad-boy Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk, who often posted about the rape gangs, allegedly "inciting violence" by doing so.

Hasan wanted to know if Musk had posted anything about a white child rapist:

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As we said above, Hasan is not taking the report very well and is on a one-man mission to discredit it.

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Hasan really, really doesn't want to talk about the Pakistani rape gangs. Why is he so desperate to change the subject if it's all bulls**t?

***

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