Mehdi Hasan Notes Elon Musk Has Not Posted About White Child Sex Offender

We fully agree with Bonchie from our sister-site RedState on this one:

It's been a trying few weeks on the right, but can we all agree to dunk on Mehdi Hasan for claiming the Muslim rape gangs in the UK are made up? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2026

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As our own Grateful Calvin reported last week, Reform UK Party leader Rupert Lowe released his Rape Gang Inquiry Report, and Mehdi Hasan has not been taking it well at all. In the executive summary, Lowe wrote that it had been established that, "at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma, mostly by Muslim immigrants from Pakistan. Lowe accused the government of covering up the rape gangs so as not to appear racist and to prevent another riot like the one in Southport.

When people mention Lowe, it's often in the same breath as "far-right" personalities like bad-boy Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk, who often posted about the rape gangs, allegedly "inciting violence" by doing so.

Hasan wanted to know if Musk had posted anything about a white child rapist:

Because he’s in jail…unlike the Muslims who raped little kids in the UK. https://t.co/nShY69pvJl — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 21, 2026

Notice how he was arrested and charged, unlike the Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs? — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) June 21, 2026

Has his crimes been systematically covered up by the UK government?



No? Then why would Elon mention it? — Daily Trite🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) June 22, 2026

Wait, did his brother, son and 4 cousins have a go? NO, didn't think so.

The thing is, we know you aren't stupid. That means you obfuscate either due to tribal loyalty or actual guilt. Which is it? — Nilihus (@nilihus99124) June 22, 2026

If he'd been a Pakistani Muslim he wouldn't have seen a day of jail. And the police would have arrested the children he was raping and charged them with prostitution. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) June 22, 2026

Dude, you said the groomer report was "bullshit."



So spare us your feigned indignation here. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 22, 2026

There's no correlation. You are so panic stricken right now with all your "but what about this white guy..." you can't deflect from your vile culture. We see you. — UnimpressedButSeriously (@but_seriously05) June 22, 2026

Every British paedophile should be hanged by the state, they're monsters.



Every foreign paedophile is a policy decision, one that you support.



Do fuck off 👍🏻 — Un-Commoner 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Loquacian) June 22, 2026

As we said above, Hasan is not taking the report very well and is on a one-man mission to discredit it.

You were awfully quiet about 250,000 girls getting raped by Muslims.



Fuck off, Keir. https://t.co/VO6EGgEjoY — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 20, 2026

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It’s a totally made up number but you know this and don’t care because you’re a notorious liar, racist and fascist.https://t.co/8JAh8o3hZh https://t.co/QGBJZzny86 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 21, 2026

How many were raped by British Christians? I can assure you the number is much higher, but you don’t care because you don’t actually care about women or rape, you only care about race and your racism. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 21, 2026

Defending Muslim child gang-rapists is precisely what I’d expect from you, Mehdi.



And that’s precisely why we can’t keep allowing Muslim migration into the West.



You don’t share our values. https://t.co/Ixghdm8AsA — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 21, 2026

I’ve never defended a rapist in my life.



You, however, worked hard to elect a man to the presidency who was found liable for sexual abuse by a jury of his peers. A man accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.



But sure, tell me more about your values. https://t.co/VQlbmzSLFe — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 21, 2026

NARRATOR: He defended multiple rapists by claiming the rape gang report was “bullshit.” https://t.co/sd7eCXPfwe — RBe (@RBPundit) June 22, 2026

Notice how he stomps his feet and cries about the numbers but never offers what he thinks to be an accurate estimate. That says all it needs to say — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) June 22, 2026

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You’re about to be introduced to a statistical concept you are pretending to not understand https://t.co/yOiTME2vna — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) June 22, 2026

He didn't deny it. He just said the 250,000 number is wrong. He is probably thinking it's, like, 180,000, which is much more acceptable to him. — Randy Lenz (@Frightful_Hog) June 22, 2026

There he goes again! The same old deflection! Won’t own the facts of the Muslim perps! Can’t be racist towards a religion. You’d think he’d know that. But like all of them… play victim and race cards — Jelly Jay (@JellyJay147) June 21, 2026

Hasan really, really doesn't want to talk about the Pakistani rape gangs. Why is he so desperate to change the subject if it's all bulls**t?

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